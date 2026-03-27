UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs on Indian wetlands for migratory birds, India’s carbon dioxide emissions and more (Week 155)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

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Which of the following Indian wetlands is among the best places to spot migratory and resident birds?

1. Keoladeo National Park

2. Chilika Lake

3. Loktak Lake

4. Kolleru Lake

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 1 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Relevance: Wetlands and bird habitats are a core part of environment & biodiversity questions in prelims. It is frequently linked with migratory bird routes, conservation efforts, and protected areas.

Explanation:

— India’s wetlands are among the most vibrant bird habitats in the world, serving as critical stopovers for migratory species and year-round homes for resident birds.

— Keoladeo National Park: One of India’s most famous birding destinations, this wetland sanctuary in Bharatpur hosts over 350 species of birds. During winter, migratory birds from Central Asia and Siberia arrive here, including pelicans, cranes, and various duck species. Its network of marshes, woodlands, and grasslands makes it ideal for both amateur and serious birdwatchers.

— Chilika Lake: Located along the coast of Odisha, this vast brackish lagoon is the largest coastal wetland in India. Each winter, hundreds of thousands of migratory birds — including flamingos, pintails, and gulls — arrive here. The Nalabana Bird Sanctuary within Chilika is a major birding hotspot.

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— Sultanpur National Park: Sultanpur is a compact wetland that becomes a haven for migratory birds during winter. Species such as Siberian cranes, rosy pelicans, and several varieties of storks and herons are frequently spotted here.

— Loktak Lake: The largest freshwater lake in Northeast India, Loktak, is famous for its floating islands known as phumdis. The wetland supports numerous waterbirds and migratory species and lies near the Keibul Lamjao National Park, the world’s only floating national park.

— Kolleru Lake: Situated between the rivers Krishna and Godavari, Kolleru is a critical habitat for pelicans, painted storks, and openbill storks. The lake transforms into a bustling bird refuge in winter when thousands of migratory birds arrive.

— Deepor Beel: Located near Guwahati, Deepor Beel is a permanent freshwater lake and an important wetland ecosystem in the Brahmaputra valley. It attracts a wide variety of migratory waterfowl, including kingfishers, storks, and several species of ducks.

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— Pulicat Lake: India’s second-largest brackish-water lagoon, Pulicat, lies along the Bay of Bengal and is especially famous for its large congregations of flamingos. The surrounding marshes and sandbars provide rich feeding grounds for many waterbirds.

— Harike Wetland: Formed at the confluence of the Beas and Sutlej rivers, Harike is one of North India’s most important wetlands for migratory birds. Species such as bar-headed geese, coots, and diving ducks are commonly sighted here in winter.

— Vembanad Lake: Part of the larger Vembanad–Kol wetland ecosystem, this expansive lake in Kerala supports numerous resident and migratory birds. The nearby Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary is a well-known birdwatching site within this wetland system.

— Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary: This shallow wetland near Ahmedabad is famous for its winter bird populations. Flamingos, pelicans, cranes, and a variety of waterfowl flock to the lake, creating one of western India’s most rewarding birdwatching experiences.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 2

With reference to the India’s CO2 emissions, consider the following statements:

1. India’s carbon dioxide emissions in the year 2025 grew at the fastest pace in the last two decades.

2. Emissions from the fertiliser sector accounts for almost half of India’s CO2 emissions.

3. Carbon dioxide accounts for nearly 80 per cent of India’s total greenhouse gas emissions.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

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Relevance: Questions on greenhouse gas composition and sector-wise emissions are core to environment & climate change in prelims. It is also important for understanding India’s commitments under the Paris Agreement and emission trends.

Explanation:

— India’s carbon dioxide emissions grew by just 0.7 per cent in the year 2025, the slowest growth in more than two decades, a new analysis has found. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— Emissions from the power sector, which accounts for almost half of India’s CO2 emissions, fell by about 3.8 per cent in 2025, and could have been the major contributor to the slowdown in overall emissions for the year, according to the analysis done by Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) for Carbon Brief, a UK-based online publication focused on climate science, policy and energy. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— India’s CO2 emissions have grown between 4 and 11 per cent in recent years — amongst the fastest rates in the world. The 0.7 per cent growth in 2025 was the lowest since 2001, except for the Covid years, the analysis said.

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— Carbon dioxide accounts for nearly 80 per cent of India’s total greenhouse gas emissions. A slowdown in the growth rate of India’s emissions is a global good news from the environmental perspective since the country is the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Which of the following is/are nocturnal birds?

1. Barn Owl

2. Tawny Frogmouth

3. Common Nighthawk

4. Eagle

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 4 only

(c) 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Relevance: Questions on animal behaviour (nocturnal/diurnal) are frequently asked in environment & ecology sections. It will help in eliminating options in species-based MCQs, especially when unfamiliar birds are given. It is also important for mapping species traits in reports, protected areas, and current affairs.

Explanation:

— The world of nocturnal birds is full of mystery, stealth, and remarkable adaptations. While most birds thrive in daylight, some species have evolved to dominate the night, using keen senses and silent flight to hunt their prey.

— Barn Owl: It is one of the most famous nocturnal hunters. Recognisable by its heart-shaped face and ghostly white plumage, it uses its exceptional hearing to detect prey in complete darkness.

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— Tawny Frogmouth: It is a master of camouflage, blending seamlessly with tree bark during the day. At night, it becomes an efficient hunter, feeding on insects, small rodents, and even frogs.

— Common Nighthawk: The common nighthawk is an agile aerial hunter, feeding on flying insects like moths and beetles. With its cryptic plumage and erratic flight patterns, it’s often hard to spot.

(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

— Great Horned Owl: A powerful and versatile predator, the great horned owl is one of the most formidable hunters of the night.

— Oilbird: Unlike most nocturnal birds, the oilbird uses echolocation (like dolphins) to navigate through pitch-black caves where it roosts during the day. Found in South America, this fruit-eating bird flies at night in search of palm and avocado fruits.

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— Black-crowned Night Heron: Unlike owls or nightjars, the black-crowned night heron is a nocturnal waterbird. It hunts fish, frogs, and crustaceans in shallow waters under the cover of darkness.

— Eagles are not nocturnal; they are diurnal, meaning they are active during the day and sleep at night.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Which of the following locations have the strategic crude storage in India?

1. Visakhapatnam

2. Salem

3. Padur

4. Belagavi

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 3 and 4 only

(d) 1 and 2 only

Relevance: Strategic petroleum reserves are crucial for energy security and economic stability, a key prelims theme. It is also linked with current affairs on crude oil prices, geopolitics, and supply disruptions. It can help in elimination-based questions on location mapping and critical infrastructure.

Explanation:

— India’s strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs), which have a capacity to store 5.33 million tonnes of crude oil, are currently holding 3.37 million tonnes of oil, or just about two-thirds of their total storage capacity, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday (March 23).

— The concept of dedicated strategic reserves was first mooted in 1973, after the first oil crisis. Western strategic reserves have been tapped during the first Gulf War (1991), after Hurricane Katrina (2005), and in 2022 after global oil prices surged in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

— In India, the ISPRL (Indian Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve) is a special purpose vehicle floated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Oil Industry Development Board for building and managing the strategic crude storage. Currently, it has three underground caverns at Visakhapatnam (1.33 million tonnes), Mangaluru (1.5 million tonnes), and Padur (2.5 million tonnes).

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to the India and its climate targets for 2035, consider the following statements:

1. At least 60% of its electricity installed capacity in 2035 should be based on non-fossil fuel sources.

2. To attain at least a 47% reduction in emissions intensity, or emissions per unit of GDP, on 2005 levels.

3. To create a carbon sink that is at least 3.5 to 4 billion tonnes of CO2-equivalent.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: Climate targets and emission commitments are frequently asked under the environment, especially India’s Nationally Determined Contributions. It is also important for understanding India’s role in global frameworks like the Paris Agreement. It is useful for elimination by linking targets with sectors like power, forestry, and economy.

Explanation:

— India on March 25 revealed its climate targets for 2035, promising to make further progress on cutting the carbon intensity of its economy, expanding the deployment of renewable energy and creating carbon sinks from forests and trees.

— India said it would ensure that at least 60% of its electricity installed capacity in 2035 was based on non-fossil fuel sources, up from the 50% target it had set for 2030. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— It has promised to attain at least a 47% reduction in emissions intensity, or emissions per unit of GDP, on 2005 levels, which is two percentage points more than its current target of 45% for 2030. And, it has promised to create a carbon sink that is at least 3.5 to 4 billion tonnes of CO2-equivalent larger than what existed in 2005. Hence, statements 2 and 3 are correct.

India’s NDCs on climate. India’s NDCs on climate.

— Each of the new targets marks a progression over existing commitments for 2030, a mandatory requirement under the 2015 Paris Agreement. Under this 2015 pact, every country is obligated to decide upon, and implement, a set of climate actions that help the global fight against climate change. These are referred to as nationally-determined contributions, or NDCs— emphasising the fact that countries themselves decide the nature and scale of climate actions.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 150)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 155)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 155)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 154)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 154)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 154)

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