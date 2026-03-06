UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs on Dzukou Valley, Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species and more (Week 152)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for February 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

With reference to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), consider the following statements:

1. CMS COP15 will be convened under the slogan “Connecting Nature to Sustain Life”.

2. It is known as the Bonn Convention.

3. CMS provides a global platform for the conservation and sustainable use of migratory animals and their habitats.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals is a major international agreement for protecting migratory species and their habitats. International environmental conventions and their objectives are frequently asked in UPSC Prelims environment and biodiversity questions.

Explanation:

— The 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) will take place from 23 to 29 March 2026 at the Bosque Expo in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil.

Story continues below this ad

— This is the first time CMS COP is hosted in Brazil. CMS COP15 will be convened under the slogan “Connecting Nature to Sustain Life”. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The Convention on Migratory Species of Wild Animals, also known as the Bonn Convention, was adopted on 23 June 1979. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— The CMS is a framework convention and encompasses a range of agreements, memoranda of understanding, and special species initiatives. As an environmental treaty under the aegis of the United Nations Environment Programme, CMS provides a global platform for the conservation and sustainable use of migratory animals and their habitats. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.cms.int)

QUESTION 2

The Nazca Lines, drawings stretch across the arid landscape in:

(a) north of Ecuador

(b) south of Brazil

(c) south of Lima

(d) north of Argentina

Story continues below this ad

Relevance: The Nazca Lines are among the world’s largest geoglyphs, created by the ancient Nazca culture in South America. The site is recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, highlighting its global cultural significance. Such locations help in understanding pre-Columbian civilizations and cultural geography of Latin America, which can be asked in UPSC Prelims.

Explanation:

— For more than 100 years, enormous patterns carved into the desert plains of southern Peru have left archaeologists scratching their heads. Known as the Nazca Lines, these vast drawings stretch across the arid landscape south of Lima and remain one of the greatest mysteries in archaeology.

— Created by the Nazca civilisation between 200 BC and 650 AD, the lines include giant images of animals, plants, geometric shapes, and human figures. The designs are so large that many can only be fully appreciated from the air – a perspective their creators never had.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Which of the following animals can sleep while standing up?

1. Horses

2. Giraffes

3. Flamingos

4. Elephants

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2, 3 and 4

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Story continues below this ad

Relevance: Such adaptations help animals remain alert to predators or maintain body balance in different habitats. Understanding these traits is part of animal behaviour and evolutionary adaptation, an area linked with environmental and biological awareness.

Explanation:

— It’s a peculiar sight, an animal dozing off while still on its feet. Yet, for many creatures in the animal kingdom, sleeping standing up is not only possible but necessary for survival. Here are animals that sleep while standing up:

— Horses have a unique ‘stay apparatus’ in their legs, which is a system of tendons and ligaments that allows them to lock their limbs in place and doze without falling. “It takes a bit of work for horses to get up, which makes them vulnerable to attacks by predators. To protect themselves, horses instead doze while standing,” according to Britannica.

— While elephants do lie down for deep sleep occasionally, they often nap standing up, especially in the wild. This comes in especially handy in the wild, where they must stay prepared to respond to potential dangers. Their massive size makes lying down and getting up energy-intensive and risky, especially on uneven ground.

Story continues below this ad

— Just like elephants, if there are no perceived threats, then giraffes do tend to lower to the ground with their legs tucked in on their heads. But, they typically sleep standing up for short periods, though they sometimes lie down for brief deep sleep. Sleeping upright helps them remain vigilant and ready to flee from predators.

— Flamingos are famous for sleeping on one leg, a posture that may help regulate body temperature. “Because birds lose a lot of heat through their legs and feet, holding one leg closer to the body could conceivably help them stay warm,” notes Britannica. Their leg muscles can lock in place, allowing them to balance and rest without effort.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

The Dzukou Valley lies on the border of:

(a) Assam and Arunachal Pradesh

(b) Assam and Meghalaya

(c) Manipur and Tripura

(d) Nagaland and Manipur

Relevance: The Dzukou Valley is known for its seasonal flowers and rolling hills. It is a popular trekking destination in the Eastern Himalayas region.

Explanation:

— Dzukou Valley, on the border of Nagaland and Manipur, offers a high-altitude plateau that turns stark and dry in certain months, resembling a meadow-desert hybrid.

Story continues below this ad

— While monsoon brings flowers, winter strips it down to dramatic minimalism. Trekking here means camping under wide-open skies and witnessing landscapes that feel untouched.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

The Strait of Hormuz—the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that connects:

(a) Persian Gulf with Red Sea

(b) Arabian Sea with Red Sea

(c) Gulf of Aden with Arabian Sea

(d) Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman

Relevance: The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints for global oil trade. Such strategic straits and maritime routes are frequently tested in UPSC Prelims under world geography and international relations.

Explanation:

— Around 2.5–2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of India’s crude imports — accounting for around half of the country’s total oil imports — have transited the Strait of Hormuz in recent months. These are mainly from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait. India is the world’s third-largest consumer of crude oil with an import dependency level of over 88%.

Story continues below this ad

— The Strait of Hormuz—the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea—is seen as the most important oil transit chokepoint globally, handling approximately one-fifth of global liquid petroleum consumption and global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 147)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 152)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 152)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 151)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 151)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 151)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.