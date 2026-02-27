UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs on South Pars field, seagrass and more (Week 151)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

Consider the following statements:

1. This Tiger Reserve is located between the Vindhyan and Satpura ranges.

2. The habitat of this reserve consists of tropical moist, deciduous forests with sal, mixed forest and grasslands.

3. Its core habitat includes the Panpatha Wildlife Sanctuary.

The above mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

(b) Palamau Tiger Reserve

(c) Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

(d) Sariska Tiger Reserve

Relevance: Tiger Reserves are frequently asked in Prelims under location mapping, vegetation type, and associated wildlife sanctuaries. Bandhavgarh is particularly important due to its high tiger density and central Indian landscape location.

Explanation

— A status report submitted by the Madhya Pradesh government into the deaths of eight tigers at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve between November 2025 and February 24, 2026, asserted that there is no evidence of poaching in any of the cases.

— The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve is located between the Vindhyan and Satpura ranges of Madhya Pradesh. The habitat is characterized by valleys, hills and plains, with the Bandhavgarh fort prominently seen as a major landmark.

— Its core area/habitat includes Panpatha Wildlife Sanctuary.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: ntca.gov.in)

QUESTION 2

With reference to the South Pars field, consider the following statements:

1. It has the largest gas reserves in the world.

2. It is located offshore in the Persian Gulf.

3. It is shared by Iraq and Iran.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The South Pars gas field is relevant for Prelims under Energy Resources & World Geography, especially natural gas reserves and offshore fields. Questions may link it to India’s energy security, sanctions on Iran, and Persian Gulf strategic significance.

Explanation

— The US is using the threat of force to coerce Iran into a fundamental change of direction. Spot oil and gas prices will remain sensitive as the possibility of war still very much exists. If a conflict breaks out, Iran may attempt a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which would stop the flow of around 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from various Persian Gulf countries. If that happens, prices would spike to much higher levels, as that sort of volume cannot be replaced at short notice.

— The South Pars field, which Iran shares with Qatar, is the largest gas field in the world, and holds over a thousand trillion cubic feet of gas located offshore in the Persian Gulf. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct and statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Recently, India has inaugurated an airstrip and the St James Jetty on North Agaléga Island in the:

(a) Southern Atlantic Ocean

(b) Eastern Pacific Ocean

(c) Indian Ocean

(d) Gulf of Mexico

Relevance: The Agaléga Islands are important for Prelims under Indian Ocean Region (IOR) geopolitics and maritime security. Questions may link it with China’s presence in the IOR, island territories, and India’s defence diplomacy.

Explanation

— Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated an airstrip and the St James Jetty on North Agaléga Island in the Indian Ocean.

— Agaléga — a group of two islands with a total area of 26 sq km and a native population of about 300 people — lies approximately 650 nautical miles (1,050 km) north of Mauritius, and belongs to the island nation.

— The development of the Agaléga Islands is in the socio-economic and national security interest of Mauritius, and also aligns with India’s maritime vision.

— The islands, a dependency of Mauritius, were not developed for many years. Situated two days’ steaming distance away, the sustainability and well-being of the islands’ inhabitants presented a challenge, as even the most basic needs required referral to Mauritius. The near absence of an official government or security presence was a serious vulnerability.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the seagrass, consider the following statements:

1. These are marine flowering plants that are found in shallow waters.

2. The United Nations has designated 1st March as World Seagrass Day.

3. It helps in improving water quality.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Relevance: Seagrasses are frequently in news due to climate change (blue carbon), coastal ecosystem conservation, and marine biodiversity, especially in areas like the Gulf of Mannar and Lakshadweep.

Explanation

— Seagrasses are marine flowering plants that are found in shallow waters in many parts of the world, from the tropics to the Arctic circle. They form extensive underwater meadows, creating complex, highly productive and biologically rich habitats. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— In May 2022, the General Assembly adopted 1st March as World Seagrass Day. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— These seagrass meadows provide food and shelter to thousands of species of fish, seahorses, turtles, etc. and sustain some of the world’s largest fisheries. They improve water quality by filtering, cycling and storing nutrients and pollutants, reducing contamination in seafood. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— They act as the first line of defense along coasts by reducing wave energy, protecting people from the increasing risk of floods and storms.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.un.org)

QUESTION 5

With reference to the Banas River, consider the following statements:

1. It is a tributary of the Luni River.

2. The entire length of the river flows through Rajasthan only.

3. It is bordered in the west by the Chambal river basin.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: It is important for Rajasthan river systems, inland drainage vs. east-flowing rivers, and tributary mapping—a favourite UPSC geography theme. UPSC often asks about origin (Aravalli Range), basin boundaries, and state-wise river flow, making it a high-probability geography topic.

Explanation

— The Banas River Basin is located in eastern Rajasthan and covers a substantial area to the east of the Aravali mountain range.

— It is bordered in the east by the Chambal river basin, in the north by the Gambhir and Banganga river basins, in the west by the Shekhawati and Luni river basins, and in the south by the Sabarmati and Mahi river basins. It feeds into the Chambal River, which then flows into the Yamuna. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

— The Banas River originates in the Khamnor Hills of the Aravali Range, approximately 5 km from Kumbhalgarh in Rajsamand District, and runs entirely through Rajasthan. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— It flows northeast through Rajasthan’s Mewar area, eventually meeting the Chambal River near the village of Rameshwar in Khandar Block, Sawai Madhopur District. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Source: phedwater.rajasthan.gov.in)

