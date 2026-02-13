UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs on Mountain Railway of India, bulb programming and more (Week 149)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

The Mountain Railway of India, which is a UNESCO World Heritage rail line. This site includes:

1. Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

2. Nilgiri Mountain Railways

3. Kangra Valley Railway

4. Jammu-Srinagar Railway

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 1, 2 and 3

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Relevance: UPSC frequently asks factual questions on Indian heritage sites. The question tests awareness of cultural heritage classification and differentiation between similar infrastructure projects.

Explanation

— Northern Railway (NR) rolled out the first rake of Narrow Gauge (NG) coaches equipped with an indigenously-developed air brake system on the prestigious Kalka-Shimla UNESCO World Heritage rail line.

— The Mountain Railway of India consists of three railways: the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway located in the foothills of the Himalayas in West Bengal (Northeast India) having an area of 5.34 ha., the Nilgiri Mountain Railways located in the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu (South India) having an area of 4.59 ha. and the Kalka Shimla Railway located in the Himalayan foothills of Himachal Pradesh (Northwest India) having an area of 79.06 ha.

— Kangra Valley Railway and Jammu-Srinagar Railway are not part of the UNESCO World Heritage rail line.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: whc.unesco.org)

QUESTION 2

Bulb programming is a technique used to achieve strategic, time-controlled production of:

(a) Saffron

(b) Tulips

(c) Sunflower

(d) Cotton

Relevance: This question tests conceptual clarity on modern horticulture techniques, a recurring Prelims theme. It reflects UPSC’s trend of asking application-based questions from agriculture and allied sectors.

Explanation

— A breakthrough in tulip production that will allow growers to align the flower’s bloom with peak demand cycles, extend the season, and ensure year-round availability is set to give a renewed push to Kashmir’s floral tourism.

— In floriculture, bulb programming is a technique used to achieve strategic, time-controlled production of flower crops by adjusting environmental factors such as temperature and light, scheduling planting dates, and managing growth stages.

(file image) (file image)

— While the technology is already available in the Netherlands—often called the land of tulips—this is the first time it has been achieved in the Kashmir Valley.

— In the Valley, tulips typically begin blooming in the last week of March and last for about a month, making them a major draw for both locals and tourists. Srinagar’s tulip garden recorded a footfall of around eight lakh visitors last year.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Turritopsis dohrnii can revert its cells back to an earlier stage of life, effectively starting over. It belongs to which of the following groups?

(a) Shark

(b) Dolphin

(c) Jellyfish

(d) Sea Cow

Relevance: The question tests awareness of unique species and biological adaptations. It aligns with UPSC’s trend of asking factual questions on lesser-known marine organisms and ecological concepts.

Explanation

— Most animals fear death. The immortal jellyfish simply opts out. When injured, stressed, or old, Turritopsis dohrnii can revert its cells back to an earlier stage of life, effectively starting over.

Immortal Jellyfish (Photo: Wikipedia) Immortal Jellyfish (Photo: Wikipedia)

— It doesn’t regenerate—it resets existence. While it can still be eaten or destroyed, it has no biological expiry date.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the Tulbul Navigation Project (TNP), consider the following statements:

1. It is known as the “Wular Barrage”.

2. It was supposed to be constructed on the Chenab River.

3. It is outside the purview of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The question is important due to recurring questions on the Indus Waters Treaty and disputes over projects on western rivers. It tests conceptual clarity on treaty provisions, river locations, and India’s hydro-projects in Jammu & Kashmir.

Explanation

— Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in the J&K Legislative Assembly that his government is working with the Centre on two projects (Tulbul Navigation Project (TNP) and lifting of water from the Chenab river near Akhnoor for supply to Jammu city), that were put into abeyance because of objections from Pakistan citing the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Tulbul Navigation Project

— Also known as the “Wular Barrage”, the TNP was first conceived in the 1980s, and work on the project began in 1984. However, it was halted after Pakistan’s objections and the eruption of militancy in J&K in 1989. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The project aimed to have a uniform flow of water in the Jhelum – one of three rivers in the Kashmir Valley that fall within the ambit of the now suspended IWT – throughout the year to ensure navigation in the water body. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The TNP envisaged a lock-and-control structure on the Jhelum at its confluence with the Wular lake in north Kashmir’s Sopore town. The lock-and-control barrage was planned to be 135 metres (m) long and around 12 m wide in the town’s Ningli neighbourhood. A lock-and-control barrage is a hydraulic structure combining a river control dam with a navigation lock, which would maintain upstream water levels while enabling vessels to pass between different water levels.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Which of the following is/are the reasons for setting up the National Large Solar Telescope in Ladakh?

1. High altitude

2. Cold and dry atmospheric conditions

3. Clear skies

4. Low geomagnetic disturbances in the region

5. Low seismic activity region

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1, 2 and 3

(c) 2, 3 and 5

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Relevance: The question tests understanding of scientific site-selection criteria such as altitude, atmospheric clarity, and climatic conditions — a recurring UPSC theme. It is important because projects like the National Large Solar Telescope reflect India’s advancements in solar research and strategic Himalayan infrastructure.

Explanation

— In this year’s Union Budget, the government sanctioned the establishment of two new telescopes to study the sun and the origins of the universe, besides the upgradation of an existing telescope, in Ladakh.

— Ladakh is already a major centre of astronomy in the country, being home to several big and small telescopes. There, the village of Hanle also has been identified as India’s first and only Dark Sky Reserve, a protected area meant to preserve the natural darkness of the night sky.

— Due to the high altitude, cold and dry atmospheric conditions, and mostly clear skies in Ladakh, data from NLOT will not suffer diffraction, which is common in other locations.

— Low geomagnetic disturbances in the region and low seismic activity region not the determining scientific criteria for site selection.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

