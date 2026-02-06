UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs on rat-hole mining, Strait of Hormuz and more (Week 148)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

Which of the statements about the Strait of Hormuz is not correct?

(a) It is a critical region for international oil and gas supplies.

(b) It is a narrow waterway between Bahrain and Qatar.

(c) It connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

(d) Disruption of shipping in this strait can significantly affect global energy prices.

Relevance: The Strait of Hormuz is frequently in the news due to West Asian geopolitical tensions, naval deployments, and threats to global energy security. UPSC uses such questions to test map-based location clarity, understanding of strategic maritime chokepoints, and linkage between geography and current affairs.

Explanation

— After weeks of heightened tensions, including the build-up of American forces, the US and Iran are set to hold talks in Oman over Tehran’s nuclear programme. In geopolitical terms, a crisis in Iran could potentially have far greater consequences than Venezuela.

— If a conflict breaks out, Iran may attempt a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which would stop the flow of around 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from various Persian Gulf countries.

— Strait of Hormuz is a critical region for international oil and gas supplies.

(Wikimedia Commons) (Wikimedia Commons)

— The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) calls it the “world’s most important oil transit chokepoints”, with around one-fifth of global liquid petroleum fuel consumption and global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade transiting the Strait.

— According to global real-time data and analytics provider Kpler, West Asian oil producers remain uniquely exposed to disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, roughly 15 million barrels per day (bpd) of seaborne crude and around 20% of global LNG volumes transit daily from this important chokepoint. Disruption of shipping in this strait can significantly affect global energy prices.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

The rat-hole mining is prevalent in:

(a) East Jaintia Hills

(b) Mishmi hills

(c) Nallamala hills

(d) Shevaroy hills

Relevance: Rat-hole mining has been in the news due to environmental damage, groundwater contamination, fatal mining accidents, and repeated interventions by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). These types of questions test map-based awareness, current affairs linkage, and elimination skills, all core to the Prelims pattern.

Explanation

— At least 18 people have been killed in an explosion in an illegally operating coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district.

— Rat-hole mining is a method of extracting coal from narrow, horizontal seams, prevalent in Meghalaya. The term “rat hole” refers to the narrow pits dug into the ground, typically just large enough for one person to descend and extract coal.

— Rat hole mining is prevalent in Meghalaya.

Location of other hills

Mishmi hills – Arunachal Pradesh

Nallamala hills – Andhra Pradesh

Shevaroy hills – Tamil Nadu

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve, consider the following statements:

1. It is situated along the Byarma River and the Kopra River.

2. This tiger reserve was carved out of the Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary.

3. This tiger reserve was notified in 2025.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1 only

Relevance: Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve is significant because of recent additions to India’s tiger reserve network, which the UPSC regularly monitors. Such enquiries evaluate the relationship between current events and the environment, particularly recently designated protected areas, as well as state-specific location, river systems, and source sanctuaries.

Explanation

— The standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) has recommended approval for the diversion of about 272 hectares of forest for the Kopra medium irrigation project in the core area of the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, which was notified in 2023 to compensate for the loss of over 100 sq km of tiger habitat due to the Ken Betwa river-linking project.

— The Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve is along the Byarma River and the Kopra River. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Notified in 2023 and spread over 2,339.12 sq km, the Durgavati tiger reserve was carved out of the Nauradehi wildlife sanctuary, and is home to tigers, leopards, hyena, sambar, sloth bear, among other species. Hence, statements 2 and 3 are not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the monazite, consider the following statements:

1. It is a phosphate mineral containing Uranium and Thorium.

2. The deposits of monazite are found only on the eastern coast of India.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: Monazite is significant because it is linked to India’s nuclear energy program and is frequently mentioned in news about strategic minerals, beach sand mining, and atomic energy legislation. Such questions put static geography, mineral distribution, and the relationship between current events to the test.

Explanation

— In her Budget 2026-27 speech, Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman proposed establishment of dedicated rare earth corridors in India’s coastal states Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

— In India, Beach Sand Minerals (BSM) is the principal ore of Rare Earths (RE). In BSM ore, the prescribed substance monazite occurs, which is a phosphate mineral containing Uranium and Thorium. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— These deposits occur across Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, primarily in coastal beach sands, teri/red sands, and inland alluvium. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.pib.gov.in)

QUESTION 5

With reference to the Elephants, consider the following statements:

1. Elephants can communicate over long distances through vibrations.

2. Just like humans are right or left-handed, elephants prefer one tusk over the other.

3. The trunk of an elephant has more than 40,000 muscles.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: Elephants are a flagship species in India, constantly making headlines owing to human-elephant conflict, conservation efforts (Project Elephant), habitat fragmentation, and legal protection under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Explanation

— Elephants have been observed touching and revisiting the bones of deceased herd members. They often remain silent and still during these moments. This behaviour suggests a deep emotional response.

— Their Trunks Have Over 40,000 Muscles: An elephant’s trunk is incredibly versatile and precise. It can lift heavy logs or pick up something as small as a blade of grass. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

(Source: Photo by wikimedia commons) (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons)

— Elephants are among the few creatures that pass the mirror self-recognition test. This shows a high level of self-awareness. It classifies them alongside dolphins and giant apes.

— Elephants communicate by vibrations: Low-frequency sounds flow through the earth. Other elephants can feel the vibrations through their feet. This enables communication across large distances. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Elephants remember water sources and migration routes for decades. This memory allows herds to survive during droughts. It also helps with individual recognition.

— Just like humans are right or left handed, elephants prefer one tusk over the other. The dominant tusk becomes shorter and more worn. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

