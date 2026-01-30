UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs on Mount Merapi, Bactrian camels and more (Week 147)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

With reference to the Bactrian camels, consider the following statements:

1. These are double-humped camels.

2. These are native to the high-altitude cold desert of Ladakh.

3. They can swim over long distances and feed on mangroves.

4. They are employed for logistics and patrol duties in the Siachen region.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

Relevance: This question tests knowledge of unique animal adaptations and regional breeds of India. It also helps in distinguishing between desert, cold-desert, and coastal ecosystem species. It is frequently used by UPSC to frame tricky factual statements for elimination-based MCQs.

Explanation

— At the annual Republic Day parades, the Indian Army’s Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) are generally represented by the dog squad. This year, in a first time, other animals will also be part of the parade.

Bactrian camels

— Leading the contingent will be Bactrian camels, inducted for animal transport in the cold deserts of Ladakh. Adapted to extreme cold and altitudes above 15,000 feet, these camels can carry loads of up to 250 kilograms and negotiate steep gradients and sandy terrain, supporting logistics and mounted patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

— These ponies carry loads of 40 to 60 kilograms over long distances and are employed for logistics and patrol duties in high Himalayan regions, including Siachen. Hence, statement 4 is correct.

The camels during a rehearsal for the parade. (Special arrangement) The camels during a rehearsal for the parade. (Special arrangement)

— The double-humped camel, or Bactrian camel, is found exclusively in the high-altitude cold desert of Ladakh. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Bactrian camels are native to Central Asia, such as Mongolia, China, Kazakhstan, etc. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— Bactrian camels can swim, but they do not naturally swim long distances nor feed on mangroves. These are the traits of Kharai camels. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: dahd.gov.in)

QUESTION 2

With reference to the volcanoes, consider the following pairs:

1. Mount Vesuvius – Italy

2. Mount Merapi – Philippines

3. Kilauea – Indonesia

How many of the pairs given above are correctly marked?

(a) Only one pair

(b) Only two pairs

(c) All three pairs

(d) None of the above pairs

Relevance: This question tests world physical geography and map-based location awareness. It assesses understanding of global volcanic belts like the Pacific Ring of Fire and hotspot volcanism.

Explanation

— Living near an active volcano might seem dangerous, but for millions of people worldwide, it is just part of everyday life. Fertile soil, tourism, cultural connections, and limited space often make the risks worth it.

— Mount Vesuvius, Italy: It last erupted in 1944 and is considered one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world due to the dense population living nearby. Nearly three million people reside in the greater Naples area, drawn by economic opportunities, scenic beauty, and the volcanic soil that supports agriculture such as grapes and tomatoes. Hence, pair 1 is correctly marked.

— Mount Merapi, Indonesia: It is located in Central Java and is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes. It erupts frequently, sometimes every few years, yet villages continue to exist on its slopes. Locals believe the volcano holds spiritual significance, and many farmers rely on the nutrient-rich volcanic ash that rejuvenates their fields. Evacuation drills and community awareness are crucial for minimising casualties during eruptions. Hence, pair 2 is not correctly marked.

— Kilauea, Hawaii, USA: Kilauea is among the world’s most active volcanoes and has been erupting intermittently for decades. Several residential areas on Hawaii’s Big Island lie within volcanic zones. Hence, pair 3 is not correctly marked.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

The Indian stretch of the legendary Silk Route once connected Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh to Tibet, China, and Central Asia, passes through:

1. Zoji La

2. Baralacha La

3. Karakoram Pass

4. Jelep La

5. Pir Panjal Pass

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 2, 3 and 5

(b) 1, 2 and 3

(c) 3, 4 and 5

(d) 1, 3, 4 and 5

Relevance: This question tests map-based knowledge of Himalayan passes and ancient trade routes. aIt also evaluates understanding of India’s historical connectivity with Central Asia, Tibet, and China.

Explanation

— Before highways, railways, and shipping lanes, India was covered by ancient trade routes that carried spices, silk, salt, precious stones, ideas, and beliefs across continents. These routes were more than just ways to move goods; they shaped kingdoms, languages, religions, and cuisine. Many of these historic paths can still be found today, now part of modern roads, mountain passes, pilgrim trails, and old caravan towns.

— The Indian stretch of the legendary Silk Route once connected Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh to Tibet, China, and Central Asia. Traders moved silk, wool, spices, horses, and turquoise across high-altitude passes such as Zoji La and Baralacha La.

— The Silk Route passes through: Karakoram Pass, Zoji La, Baralacha La, Chang La, Khardung La, Imis La, Lanakh La, Shipki La, Lipu Lekh, Niti Pass, Mana Pass, etc.

— Pir Panjal Pass is an internal pass connecting Jammu and Kashmir, while the Jelep La connects Sikkim and Tibet.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the polar vortex, consider the following statements:

1. The stratospheric vortex is associated with the polar jet stream.

2. The tropospheric polar vortex disappears during the summer and is the strongest during the autumn.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: This question tests conceptual clarity in dynamic climatology, especially vertical atmospheric structure (troposphere vs stratosphere). It assesses understanding of polar vortex–jet stream interaction and extreme weather mechanisms.

Explanation

— The polar vortex is a large area of low-pressure and cold air that swirls like a wheel around both of the Earth’s polar regions. There are two types of polar vortex: tropospheric and stratospheric.

— The tropospheric polar vortex occurs at the lowest layer of the atmosphere — it extends from the surface up to about 10 km to 15 km — where most weather phenomena occur.

— The stratospheric polar vortex occurs at around 15 km to 50 km high. Unlike the tropospheric polar vortex, the stratospheric polar vortex disappears during the summer and is the strongest during the autumn. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The tropospheric polar vortex is associated with the Polar jet stream while the stratospheric polar vortex is associated with the Polar night jet Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Consider the following statements:

1. It is the highest peak in South America and the tallest mountain outside of Asia.

2. It is situated in Argentina’s Andes range.

3. The mountain is believed to have its origins in volcanic activity, but it is not an active volcano.

The above-mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Mt Aconcagua

(b) Mt Chimborazo

(c) Mt Huascarán

(d) Mt Ojos del Salado

Relevance: This question tests world physical geography, especially knowledge of highest peaks and mountain ranges. It also helps in distinguishing volcanic vs non-volcanic mountains and regional locations in South America.

Explanation

— On a bitterly cold December morning, Aritra Roy from Tripura began his journey to climb the fourth peak of the Seven Summits, the highest mountain peaks on each of the world’s seven continents.

— Standing at 22,841 feet in Argentina’s Andes range, Mt. Aconcagua is the highest peak in South America and the tallest mountain outside of Asia. Though lower than Everest, Mt Aconcagua has a success rate of only about 30 per cent. During winter, temperatures plunge below zero degrees, wind speed reaches above 100 kmph, and high altitude presents constant challenges.

— Although the mountain is thought to have formed as a result of volcanic activity, it is not now active.

— Aconcagua is one of the Seven Summits, or the highest points on each of the seven continents. It is second in height to Mount Everest. The first known attempt to climb the mountain’s summit was in 1883, but it failed. In 1897, Swiss mountaineer Matthias Zurbriggen became the first known climber to reach the summit.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: education.nationalgeographic.org)

