UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz: History and Culture MCQs on Buddhist heritage, petroglyphs, Gandhi, and more

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of daily subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on History and Culture to check your progress. Find links to previous quizzes for UPSC towards the end of the article.

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Dharmaratna and Kasyapa Matanga are known in history for which of the following?

(a) Translating Buddhist scriptures into Chinese and helping spread Buddhism in China.

(b) Establishing Jain monastic centres and compiling early Jain scriptures in western India.

(c) Leading Buddhist missionary expeditions to Southeast Asia to spread Buddhism in the region.

(d) Compiling the Pali Canon during the Buddhist Council held under Kanishka.

Relevance:

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The question tests knowledge of the spread of religion beyond the Indian subcontinent and the role of monks in its transmission across Asia. It is relevant to Ancient Indian History, cultural exchanges, and the development of religious traditions, often asked in prelims exam.

Explanation:

“White Horse Temple (Baima Si), Luoyang: Northeast of Luoyang in Henan province, the original monastery at this site, constructed in AD 75, was one of the first Buddhist temples in China. Legend has it that two monks from India riding a white horse delivered the Buddhist sutras to Luoyang–hence the temple’s name. Dharmaratna and Kasyapa Matanga, the first Indian teachers of Buddhism in China in the first century AD, stayed at this temple. The buildings seen today date from the Ming dynasty.” (source: eoibeijing.gov.in)

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to petroglyphs, consider the following statements:

1. Petroglyphs are prehistoric images, symbols or carvings created by etching, pecking or engraving directly onto rock surfaces.

2. The foundation stone for India’s first Petroglyph Conservation Park was laid at Bhimbetka in Madhya Pradesh.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance:

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Petroglyphs provide insights into prehistoric human life, artistic expression and the evolution of early societies, making them important for understanding India’s archaeological heritage. The question also highlights the conservation of rock art and the role of heritage preservation initiatives in protecting cultural resources. Hence, it is important for UPSC Prelims.

Explanation:

As an initiative to preserve Ladakh’s ancient heritage, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, laid the foundation stone for India’s first Petroglyph Conservation Park on the banks of the Indus River in Leh on World Heritage Day in April 2026.

According to ladakh.gov.in, “The Petroglyph Park aims to serve as a dedicated conservation space for centuries-old rock carvings (petroglyphs) that are increasingly under threat due to unregulated tourism, rapid infrastructure development, and a lack of awareness. The park will house petroglyphs collected from vulnerable and isolated locations across Ladakh, ensuring their preservation for future generations while also making them accessible to visitors in a curated and educational setting. Notably, Petroglyphs are prehistoric images, symbols, or carvings etched, pecked, or engraved directly onto rock surfaces.”

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

How was Hyderi Manzil associated with the life of Mahatma Gandhi?

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(a) It served as his residence during the Champaran Satyagraha

(b) It was where he stayed during his visit to Noakhali to restore communal harmony

(c) It served as his residence in Calcutta during the communal violence surrounding Partition in 1947

(d) It was the venue where he held discussions with British officials before the launch of the Quit India Movement

Relevance:

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The question is relevant to Modern Indian History, particularly Gandhi’s efforts to restore communal harmony during the final phase of the freedom struggle. It tests factual knowledge of historical places associated with important events around the Partition of India.

Explanation:

Hyderi Manzil, located in Beliaghata, Calcutta (now Kolkata), was where Mahatma Gandhi stayed in August 1947 while working to restore communal harmony amid Hindu-Muslim violence. His peace efforts in Calcutta coincided with India’s Independence.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

What are Kurux, Malto and Brahui ?

(a) Tribes in the Northeastern states of India

(b) First migrants from Africa to the Indian subcontinent

(c) South Dravidian languages

(d) None of the above

Relevance:

The question tests knowledge of India’s linguistic diversity and the classification of languages into different language families. It is relevant to Indian culture and society, particularly the distribution and characteristics of languages across the subcontinent.

Explanation:

The Dravidian language family has four subgroups: South Dravidian with Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil among others, South-Central Dravidian with Gondi, Manda, Telugu etc; Central Dravidian consists of languages such as Naiki, Parji and North Dravidian had Kurux, Malto and Brahui. Of these, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu have established traditions of written literature and are recognised as scheduled languages by the Constitution of India.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 5

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose named the brigades of the Indian National Army (INA) after leaders of the Indian national movement. After whom among the following was an INA brigade not named?

(a) Mahatma Gandhi

(b) Jawaharlal Nehru

(c) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

(d) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Relevance:

The question tests factual knowledge of the Indian National Army (INA), its organisation under Subhas Chandra Bose, and its association with the Indian national movement. It is relevant to Modern Indian History, particularly the freedom struggle and the contributions of revolutionary and nationalist leaders.

Explanation:

The INA was formed on February 17, 1942, two days after the British surrendered to Japanese forces in Singapore. It mostly comprised Indian prisoners of war (PoWs) captured by the Japanese during their Southeast Asia campaign. The Japanese thought that a native Indian force would be a powerful weapon in its planned conquest of India.

By December, however, the army was in disarray, lacking vision and leadership. It would take the arrival of Subhas Chandra Bose to turn things around. Bose arrived in Singapore in July 1943, after courting both the Nazis and the Japanese for help in India’s independence struggle. He took charge of the 12,000-strong INA on July 4.

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The Indian National Army (INA) named several of its regiments after prominent leaders of the Indian freedom struggle. These included the 2nd Guerrilla Regiment, known as the Gandhi Brigade; the 3rd Guerrilla Regiment, or Azad Brigade; and the 4th Guerrilla Regiment, called the Nehru Brigade. The INA also established an all-women’s unit under the leadership of Lakshmi Sahgal, known as the Rani of Jhansi Regiment, which was intended to undertake combat roles.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 165)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 184)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 184)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 184)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 184)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 185)

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