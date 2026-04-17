UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs (Week 158) — Check your progress for Prelims 2026

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

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Which of the following are included in the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s Census of Water Bodies (reference year 2023-24, conducted in 2024-25) ?

1. Springs

2. Tanks

3. Reservoirs

4. Rivers

5. Waterfalls

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 2 and 3 only

(b) 1, 2, 3 and 4

(c) 3, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3 only

Relevance: The question focuses on government reports and datasets, which can be asked in UPSC prelims. It tests clarity on definitions (what is included/excluded).

Explanation

— The Second Census of Water Bodies for Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Ladakh, and Sikkim, conducted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti last year, shows that of the state’s 45,793 water bodies recorded in 2018-19, 36,856 still exist — meaning close to 9,000 have vanished.

— According to the census, 45 percent of these water bodies are owned by the Bihar government, although the state’s revenue and land reforms department has no information on how many are encroached — either partially or wholly.

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— The census shows that 85 percent of the water bodies are in rural areas. The vast majority — about 91 percent — are ponds, while the rest are lakes, tanks, reservoirs, check dams, and percolation dams.

— The first Water Bodies Census, which was conducted in 2018-19 did not include free-flowing water systems, temporary constructions, and private/industrial tanks that are not intended for public storage. It specifically excludes the ocean, rivers, streams, waterfalls, canals, swimming pools, private home tanks, and temporary excavation pits.

FYI The Second Census of Water Bodies, conducted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti with the reference year 2023-24 (conducted 2024-25), is being carried out in conjunction with the 7th Minor Irrigation Census to create a national database of water bodies. This census includes ponds, tanks, lakes, reservoirs, and for the first time, springs, to assess their usage, condition, and encroachment status.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

In terms of monsoon, the ‘Long Period Average’ refers to:

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(a) the maximum rainfall recorded in a region during a single monsoon season

(b) the year-to-year fluctuation in monsoon rainfall across different regions

(c) the short-term average rainfall calculated over a decade

(d) the average rainfall recorded over a particular region for a given interval averaged over an extended, 50-year period.

Relevance: The question is important for understanding IMD classification of monsoon performance. It can be asked under Indian geography and climatology.

Explanation

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— The LPA is the average rainfall recorded over a particular region for a given interval averaged over an extended, 50-year period.

— According to latest news, after a comfortable couple of years or so, inflation in India is heading towards what can only be a case of Murphy’s Law. Following two years of bountiful rains, the country is forecast to receive below average rainfall in 2026, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying earlier this week that the monsoon is seen at 92% of the Long Period Average (LPA).

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the short rivers in India, consider the following pairs:

1. Zuari River – Karnataka

2. Aghanashini River – Andhra Pradesh

3. Meenachil River – Kerala

4. Netravati River – Gujarat

How many of the pairs given above are correctly marked?

(a) Only one pair

(b) Only two pairs

(c) Only three pairs

(d) All four pairs

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Relevance: The question tests mapping skills and river–state association. It focuses on lesser-known/short rivers, aligning with UPSC’s trend of asking unconventional geography questions.

Explanation

— India’s vast river systems are often defined by giants like the Ganga and Brahmaputra, but the country is also home to several short rivers that are equally significant in their local ecosystems.

— Arvari River: Stretching about 90 km, the Arvari flows through the Alwar district of Rajasthan. Once dry, it was revived through community-led water conservation efforts, making it a model for river restoration.

— Zuari River: At roughly 92 km, the Zuari is one of Goa’s shortest major rivers. It flows westward into the Arabian Sea and plays a crucial role in the state’s estuarine ecosystem. Hence, pair 1 is not correctly matched.

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— Mandovi River: The Mandovi River runs for about 77 km. Originating in Karnataka’s Western Ghats, it flows through Goa and is vital for transport, fishing, and tourism.

— Aghanashini River (Karnataka): This 121 km-long river flows freely without major dams, making it one of the few undammed rivers in India. It empties into the Arabian Sea and supports rich biodiversity. Hence, pair 2 is not correctly matched.

— Sharavathi River (Karnataka): At around 128 km, the Sharavathi is famous for the Jog Falls, one of India’s highest waterfalls. It originates in the Western Ghats and flows westward.

— Palar River: The Palar stretches about 93 km in its active flow (though its basin is larger). It is largely seasonal and flows through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

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— Meenachil River: Approximately 78 km long, the Meenachil flows through Kerala and drains into the Vembanad Lake. It is central to agriculture and local livelihoods. Hence, pair 3 is correctly matched.

— Kallada River: At around 121 km, the Kallada originates in the Western Ghats and flows into Ashtamudi Lake. It is important for irrigation and hydroelectric projects.

— Tunga River (Karnataka): A tributary of the Tungabhadra, the Tunga is about 147 km long. It originates in the Western Ghats and is known for its clean waters and scenic surroundings.

— Netravati River (Karnataka): Though slightly longer at around 103 km, the Netravati is still considered relatively short. It flows into the Arabian Sea near Mangaluru and is vital for drinking water and agriculture. Hence, pair 4 is not correctly matched.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 4

With reference to the bat species in India, consider the following statements:

1. They play a role in pollinating plants.

2. The Khasian Leaf-nosed bat is under threat due to mining in Meghalaya.

3. In India, Kerala leads in the number of bat species followed by Karnataka.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The question tests awareness of species distribution across Indian states. It also integrates current affairs with static environment topics.

Explanation

— The bat species in India, around 135, are facing neglect due to lack of research and are also under threat from urbanisation, deforestation, land-use changes and climate impacts, the first-ever national assessment (State of India’s Bats, 2024-25) has reported.

— The researchers, led by Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF) and Bat Conservation International, underlined that the data deficit and neglect of bats is of concern as they play a crucial role in pollinating plants, disperse fruit seeds, control pests that damage crops, and provide soil nutrition through their droppings. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The report documented significant inter-variability in the distribution of bat species. West Bengal leads with 68 bat species, followed by 66 in Meghalaya, 52 in Uttarakhand 41 each in Kerala and Karnataka and 43 in Sikkim, denoting diversity. Among cities, Delhi had 15 bat species, despite pressures of urbanisation. Haryana, Punjab had only five recorded species with limited forest cover and farm expansion. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

FYI Out of 135 bat species, 16 are endemic or only found in India and seven of them are listed under the threatened category by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. However, this does not mean the rest are in the pink of health as 35 species have either not been assessed or data is deficient on them, the report found. For instance, the Khasian Leaf-nosed bat which is under threat due to persecution-fuelled hunting, mining in Meghalaya, is not classified as per IUCN, which prepares the conservation status list. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Which of the following species uses a unique navigation system that uses the stars to find their way?

(a) Honeybees

(b) Sea turtles

(c) Bats

(d) Beetles

Relevance: The question tests awareness of animal behaviour and biological adaptations. The topic is linked to environment and ecology, which can be asked in UPSC prelims. Aspirants should be aware of application-based questions beyond static NCERT facts.

Explanation

— High above the African deserts, where the night sky stretches endlessly, and shadows disappear into silence, the tiny dung beetle is doing something extraordinary! While most insects rely on smell or sunlight to find their way, certain dung beetles have a unique navigation system that uses the stars to find their way. In fact, not just any stars, this tiny creature follows the Milky Way like Google Maps.

— Scientists have discovered that these beetles don’t just move randomly at night after rolling their dung balls (their famous survival routine). Instead, they roll in remarkably straight lines—even in complete darkness—by reading the faint glow of the night sky.

(Image: Gemini) (Image: Gemini)

— When the sky is clear, they orient themselves using the band of light created by our galaxy, the Milky Way. It acts like a glowing roadmap across the sky, helping them move in a straight, efficient path away from competition.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 153)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 158)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 158)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 158)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 157)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 157)

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