UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs (Week 165)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for May 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

With reference to World Environment Day, consider the following statements:

1. World Environment Day is led by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

2. In 2026, it was hosted by the Republic of Kazakhstan.

3. The official theme for World Environment Day 2026 is “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future.”

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The topic helps in understanding global environmental governance and the roles of various UN bodies in addressing ecological challenges. Current environmental campaigns often highlight emerging priorities such as climate action, biodiversity conservation, pollution control, and sustainable development.

Explanation

— The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) organises World Environment Day, which takes place on June 5 every year. In 2026, the Republic of Azerbaijan hosted it. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are not correct.

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— The event has grown to become one of the world’s most influential platforms for environmental causes. Tens of millions of individuals have joined, both digitally and in person, to participate in activities, events, and various initiatives around the globe.

— The official theme for World Environment Day 2026 is “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future.” Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.un.org)

QUESTION 2

Which of the following statements with reference to Lake Turkana is/are correct? (UPSC 2026)

1. It is the largest desert lake in the world.

2. The lake is situated in South Sudan along the eastern fringe of the Sahara desert.

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3. The lake is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is also referred to as the ‘Jade Sea’.

Select the answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Relevance: The question is important for mapping-based questions on African lakes, rift valleys, deserts, and transboundary geographical features. UNESCO World Heritage Sites and their associated geographical and ecological significance are frequently tested in Prelims.

Explanation

— Lake Turkana is the world’s largest desert lake, and it includes an abundance of early human fossils. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Surrounded by arid and barren land in east Africa, Lake Turkana is the largest permanent desert lake in the world. It is also known as the Jade Sea because of its green colour, which is caused by an abundance of algae.

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— The majority of the lake is located in the Great Rift Valley of Kenya, with its northern tip poking into Ethiopia. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The Lake Turkana National Parks are a UNESCO World Heritage site. Lake Turkana National Parks consist of Sibiloi National Park, the South Island, and the Central Island National Parks, encompassing a total area of 161,485 hectares inside the Lake Turkana basin, which has a total surface area of 7 million hectares. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Source: science.nasa.gov, whc.unesco.org)

QUESTION 3

Consider the following statements:

1. Similipal Tiger Reserve is home to the country’s only known population of pseudo-melanistic tigers — popularly called black tigers.

2. The Similipal Biosphere Reserve lies within two biogeographical regions: the Mahanadian east coastal region and the Chhotanagpur biotic province of the Deccan peninsular zone.

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3. The highest peak in the Similipal hill range is Jindhagada Peak.

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct ?

(a) All three statements are correct.

(b) There are two correct statements, that include statement 1.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) There is no correct statement.

Relevance: Biosphere Reserves, Tiger Reserves, biogeographic zones, and endemic wildlife are recurring themes in environment and ecology questions.

Explanation

— Similipal, spread across northern Odisha, is home to the country’s only known population of pseudo-melanistic tigers — popularly called black tigers because of the unusually thick black stripes that merge across their coats. Scientists believe the trait became common because the tiger population remained geographically isolated for generations, resulting in extensive inbreeding. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

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— The Similipal Biosphere Reserve lies within two biogeographical regions: the Mahanadian east coastline region of the Oriental realm and the Chhotanagpur biotic province of the Deccan peninsular zone. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— Khairiburu, the highest peak in the Similipal hill range, stands at 1,168 metres. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.unesco.org)

QUESTION 4

Which one of the following is the first Plan Vivo certified Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) project in India? (UPSC 2026)

(a) Uttarakhand REDD+ project

(b) ICFRE-ICIMOD Transboundary REDD+ project in North-Eastern Himalayas

(c) Khasi Hills Community REDD+ project

(d) Sikkim Mamley Kamrang Community REDD+ project

Relevance: Community-led conservation initiatives in India, especially in the North-East, are increasingly relevant from both environment and governance perspectives. Certification standards, forest-based carbon markets, and India’s commitments under global climate agreements are emerging areas for UPSC Prelims.

Explanation

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— The Khasi Hills Community REDD+ Project in Meghalaya is considered as India’s first internationally approved community-based REDD+ program. The initiative aims to minimise emissions from deforestation and forest degradation by promoting community-led forest conservation and restoration in the East Khasi Hills region.

— It is a community-led forest conservation effort involving indigenous Khasi people that aims to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation while also producing carbon credits.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

The urban heat island effect is a:

(a) phenomenon in which urban areas record higher temperatures than surrounding rural areas because concrete traps heat during the day and radiates it at night.

(b) phenomenon in which urban areas receive significantly higher annual rainfall than surrounding rural areas due to increased atmospheric pressure.

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(c) phenomenon in which cities experience lower temperatures than nearby rural areas because buildings provide shade and reduce solar radiation.

(d) phenomenon in which urban regions become more humid than surrounding areas solely because of the presence of underground drainage systems.

Relevance: Urban Heat Island (UHI) is an important concept in urban climatology and is frequently linked to climate change, heat waves, and sustainable urban planning. The topic is relevant in the context of India’s increasing urbanization, extreme heat events, and climate-resilient city initiatives.

Explanation

— Large parts of western and central Europe are in the grip of an extraordinary heatwave phase, with many places registering temperatures 10 to 15 degrees Celsius higher than normal. Both the UK and France have recorded their highest ever temperature for May. Other countries, including Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Spain, have also been reporting unusually high temperatures.

— The unusual heat in Europe right now is being attributed to the formation of a “heat dome” that is preventing warm air near the ground from rising and dissipating. This is leading to an increase in surface temperatures. ‘Heat dome’ is just a fancy way to describe how heatwaves normally occur. Heatwaves anywhere, including over India, are caused by the emergence of high-pressure air systems in the mid-troposphere, about 7-10 km above Earth’s surface, that trap the heated surface air near the ground. They push down the air and compress it, increasing the temperature in the process.

— This same system also prevents cloud formation and precipitation. Local influences can then amplify or weaken this phenomenon. For example, the heat dome effect over India often gets aggravated by the presence of dry soil, the “urban heat island effect” and the movement of hot air blowing from the deserts in the west. The urban heat island effect is a phenomenon where urban areas record higher temperatures than surrounding rural areas because their concrete traps heat during the day and radiates it at night.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 156)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 165)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 165)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 165)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 164)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 164)

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