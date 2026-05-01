UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs (Week 160) — Check your progress for Prelims 2026

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

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With reference to the ‘cocaine hippos’, consider the following statements:

1. These hippos are considered an invasive species.

2. The ‘cocaine hippos’ are thriving in the fertile region of Colombia.

3. They are native to South America and have evolved in the Amazon basin.

4. Their population is declining rapidly due to natural predators.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

Relevance: The question highlights real-world case studies linking biodiversity with human activities. Aspirants should read about the invasive species and their ecological impacts. The topic reflects the increasing UPSC trend of asking unconventional and current affairs–linked environmental topics.

Explanation

— Nearly three decades after drug kingpin Pablo Escobar was killed in Medellin, Colombia, an unlikely relic of his legacy continues to plague the South American country — his brood of hippos, colloquially dubbed “cocaine hippos”, that have turned into an invasive species. Escobar had initially imported four hippos — one male and three female — during the early to mid 1980s. Today, their numbers have increased to around 200, posing a danger to the indigenous flora and fauna.

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— On April 27, Vantara founder Anant Ambani officially reached out to the Colombian government proposing to facilitate their relocation and continued care.

Colombia’s ‘cocaine hippos’ The ‘cocaine hippos’ are thriving in the fertile region between Medellín and Bogotá, and are now spreading in the Magdalena River, one of the country’s main waterways. Hence, statement 2 is correct. A reason for their growing numbers is that unlike in Africa, the hippos have no natural predators in Colombia. Being non-native in Colombia, the hippos are considered an invasive species, and their growing population is believed to be a ticking time bomb that will seriously harm indigenous flora and fauna. Hence, statement 1 is correct. They are considered to be a threat to local species such as the West Indian manatee, Neotropical otter, spectacled caiman, turtles as well as endangered ones such as Dahl’s toad-headed turtle and the Magdalena River turtle. Growth in the number of feral hippos is also expected to cause deadly encounters with humans. Story continues below this ad Hippos are native to Africa and there are no significant natural predators for cocaine hippos. Hence, statements 3 and 4 are not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to the Peacock Tarantula, consider the following statements:

1. It contributes to the overall health and stability of its environment in maintaining the balance of insect populations.

2. It is listed as vulnerable.

3. This species is endemic to the Western Ghats.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The question tests knowledge of biodiversity hotspots and endemic species. It highlights the importance of species conservation status (IUCN categories). Aspirants should be aware of lesser-known fauna from regions like Western ghats, Eastern ghats, Northeastern India.

Explanation

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— The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, in collaboration with the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society, has initiated a conservation status survey of the Peacock Tarantula in the vast landscape of the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR).

— Found predominantly in the deciduous forests of central and southern India, this spider species has a distinct blue hue, one that darkens with age and maturity. The Peacock Tarantula (Poecilotheria metallica) plays a vital role, similar to most species of tarantula, in its ecosystem as a predator that helps maintain the balance of insect populations. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— It is endemic to the Eastern Ghats of India. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

— The species is currently critically endangered, fighting against “habitat loss, degradation and rampant, illegal pet trade for exotic species”. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 3

With reference to the Bering Strait, consider the following statements:

1. It separates Russia and Alaska.

2. Ocean waters travel from the Atlantic to the Arctic through the Bering Strait.

3. It is a deep ocean trench with depths exceeding 5000 metres.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1 only

Relevance: The question tests map-based geography, especially key straits linking major oceans—an area, which can be asked in UPSC Prelims. It also provides conceptual clarity on ocean circulation and global water connectivity. Aspirants should keep a track for important Straits in news.

Explanation

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— The Bering Strait separates Russia and Alaska at their closest point, which is approximately 53 miles. The eastern channel of the Bering Strait is broader than previously thought, according to an analysis of a recently published seafloor map of the region. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The Bering Strait, a small and shallow strait, connects the Pacific and Arctic oceans. The strait is small, but it plays an important role in transporting nutrient-rich Pacific waters to the ecosystems of the Chukchi Sea and western Arctic Ocean. Hence, statements 2 and 3 are not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.fisheries.noaa.gov)

QUESTION 4

With reference to the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), consider the following statements:

1. It circulates water from north to south and back in a long cycle within the Atlantic Ocean.

2. It carries nutrients necessary to sustain ocean life.

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3. It operates only in the surface layers of the ocean without any deep-water movement.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 1 only

Relevance: The question tests understanding of major ocean circulation systems like the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, a key topic in physical geography. It is important for current affairs due to discussions on climate change impacts and possible weakening of AMOC. Aspirants should have conceptual clarity on thermohaline circulation, nutrient cycling, and ocean dynamics.

Explanation

— The AMOC has weakened in recent decades, and a growing body of evidence suggests human-caused warming could someday cause it to shut down or slow significantly, with grave effects on the weather on multiple continents.

— AMOC stands for Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation. The AMOC circulates water from north to south and back in a long cycle within the Atlantic Ocean. This circulation brings warmth to various parts of the globe and also carries nutrients necessary to sustain ocean life. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

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— The circulation process begins when warm water near the surface flows to the poles (such as the Gulf Stream in the North Atlantic), where it cools and develops sea ice. As this ice forms, salt remains in the ocean water. Because of the high salt content, the water becomes denser, sinks, and travels southward in the depths below. Eventually, the water is drawn back up to the surface and warms up in a process known as upwelling, completing the cycle.

— AMOC involves both surface and deep-water circulation. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: oceanservice.noaa.gov)

QUESTION 5

Which of the following best describes the term ‘Doggerland’?

(a) A chain of volcanic islands in the North Atlantic Ocean

(b) A submerged landmass beneath the North Sea

(c) A major warm ocean current influencing the climate of Western Europe

(d) A glaciated mountain region located in Northern Scandinavia

Relevance: The question tests understanding of palaeogeography and prehistoric human migration. It also highlights the impact of post-glacial sea-level rise, linking geography with climate change.

Explanation

— A vast, now-submerged landmass beneath the North Sea — known as Doggerland — may once have been a thriving forest ecosystem during the Ice Age, according to new research led by the University of Warwick. Long before rising sea levels swallowed it, this “lost world” appears to have supported dense woodlands, wildlife, and possibly early human communities.

FYI: To reconstruct Doggerland’s past, scientists analysed sedimentary ancient DNA from marine cores, extracted from the seabed. This way, they were able to map out the environmental history stretching back several millennia. Their findings showed the development of early forests and identified lime trees, which need warm climates, about 2,000 years before their earliest known existence on the British mainland. This implies that Doggerland could have served as a climatic haven during the peak periods of the Ice Age.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for April 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 155)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 160)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 160)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 160)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 159)

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