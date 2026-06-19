UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs (Week 167)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

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Which of the following are the ecological factors responsible for the growth of corals?

1. Temperature

2. Salinity

3. High freshwater influx

4. Low availability of sunlight

5. Current flow of the Ocean

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3 and 5 only

(b) 1, 3, 4 and 5 only

(c) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

(d) 1, 2 and 5 only

Relevance: Coral reefs are a recurring UPSC topic due to concerns over climate change, coral bleaching, marine biodiversity, and ocean conservation. Understanding these factors is essential for linking current environmental developments with topics related to marine ecosystems, biodiversity conservation, and coastal ecology.

Explanation

— The government body has also begun data collection to measure sediment deposition at coral translocation recipient sites and around existing coral colonies to assess current sediment loads.

— Translocation of coral colonies to mitigate potential impacts of port construction activities, such as capital dredging, is one of the key conditions laid down in the environmental clearance granted for the Rs 81,000 crore mega project. Capital dredging is undertaken to create deep, navigable channels for large vessels and alters marine ecology.

What are corals? Coral colonies, made up of many individual coral animals called polyps, need light to remain healthy, and a rise in sediment load from dredging activities can increase turbidity (cloudiness) and coral smothering, leading to their death.

Challenges

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— Experts, though, called the task of moving entire coral colonies “near impossible.” Marine biologist and independent researcher Vardhan Patankar, who has been researching coral reefs found off the Nicobar islands since 2005, said that globally, coral translocations have had limited success.

— Corals require many oceanographic and ecological factors, such as the right temperature, salinity, alkalinity, nutrient load, current flow, and habitat, during translocation. Hence, 1, 2 and 5 are correct.

— Coral reefs grow in marine waters with high and consistent salinity. A strong freshwater influx, typically from rivers or significant rains, is detrimental to coral growth. This is why substantial coral reefs are rarely seen near the mouths of major rivers like the Ganga, Brahmaputra, and Mahanadi, where freshwater discharge and sediment load are significant. Hence, 3 is not correct.

— Sunlight is required for the formation of reef-building (hermatypic) corals, which live in a mutually beneficial interaction with microscopic algae called zooxanthellae. Hence, 4 is not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 2

With reference to the ‘queen pineapple’, consider the following statements:

1. It is the state fruit of Tripura.

2. It got a GI tag in 2014 for its golden-yellow hue and a distinct aroma.

3. The fruit is naturally low in fibre compared to many other pineapple varieties

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct?

(a) All three statements are correct.

(b) There are two correct statements, that include statement 1.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) There is no correct statement.

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Relevance: The Tripura Queen Pineapple is in the news due to efforts to promote its exports and branding through the GI tag and value-chain development. Aspirants should also know its state association, GI status, and distinguishing features, as these are common themes in Prelims.

Explanation

— As the state gears up to organise the Tripura Global Pineapple Festival at New Delhi later this month, it has given farmers like him the hope that the GI-tagged fruit of their labour will finally get its global moment under the sun.

— The queen pineapple was declared the state fruit of Tripura in 2018, four years after it attained the GI tag in 2014 for its golden-yellow hue and a distinct aroma besides its juicy flesh laden with vitamins, calcium, magnesium, potassium and iron. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— The fruit is at the core of the three-year-long ‘Mission Queen Pineapple of Tripura’, one such Centrally-funded farm-to-plate programme worth Rs 236 crore launched on May 27.

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The queen pineapple was declared the state fruit of Tripura in 2018. (Express Photo) The queen pineapple was declared the state fruit of Tripura in 2018. (Express Photo)

— The state is currently witnessing execution of a slew of developmental projects assisted by various Central bodies, including the Jyotiraditya Scindia-led Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER).

— Pineapple is cultivated in more than half of the landlocked state’s eight districts and especially by its significant tribal population which constitutes over 30% of Tripura.

— The Tripura Queen Pineapple is known for its low fibre content, which makes it sweeter and better suited for fresh eating than many other pineapple kinds. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Consider the following statements:

1. El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a naturally occurring ocean-atmospheric phenomenon observed along the central and equatorial Indian Ocean.

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2. The ENSO phase is decided by the sea surface temperature.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: ENSO remains an important topic due to its significant influence on the Indian monsoon, global weather patterns, and climate variability. Aspirants should be familiar with the causes, classification, and climatic effects of ENSO, particularly its implications for agriculture, water resources, and disaster management in India.

Explanation

— El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a naturally occurring ocean-atmospheric phenomenon observed along the central and equatorial Pacific Ocean. It has three phases — warm (El Niño), neutral and La Nina (cool). El Niño means ‘little boy’ and La Nina means ‘little’ girl in Spanish. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— The ENSO phase is decided by the sea surface measured temperatures along the equatorial Pacific Ocean. ENSO phases can emerge once in 2 to 7 years, with varying intensities and alternating phases. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

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— When the temperature in one of the regions along the equatorial Pacific Ocean region, known as a Niño 3.4 region, surpasses 0.50 degrees Celsius, an El Niño is declared.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Consider the following:

1. It is the world’s largest inland body of water – is shrinking. Its retreat is visible in satellite imagery, in kilometres of newly-exposed sandbanks, and at sea ports and fishing villages that are finding themselves farther and farther from the shore.

2. It is home to several threatened species – including 90 per cent of the planet’s last remaining sturgeon, which are now struggling to access the river deltas they need to swim upstream and breed.

3. The Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of this water body, also known as the Tehran Convention.

The above mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Caribbean Sea

(b) Black Sea

(c) Baltic Sea

(d) Caspian Sea

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Relevance: UPSC frequently asks questions on important seas and lakes, international environmental conventions, and endangered species associated with them. Aspirants should be familiar with the geographical significance, littoral countries, unique biodiversity, and the Tehran Convention.

Explanation

— The Caspian Sea, the world’s biggest inland body of water, is diminishing. Satellite photography shows its retreat, as do kilometres of newly exposed sandbanks and seaports and fishing villages that are becoming increasingly isolated from the coast. Rising global temperatures as a result of climate change, along with increased evaporation, is hastening the drop of water levels.

— The Caspian Sea is home to several threatened species, including 90% of the world’s last remaining sturgeon, which are now battling to reach the river deltas required to swim upstream and reproduce.

— In 2003, the five littoral states signed the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Caspian Sea’s Marine Environment, often known as the Tehran Convention. The treaty establishes a framework for environmental conservation and sustainable development in the Caspian Sea, emphasising the need of multilateral cooperation in protecting a resource on which both people and ecosystems depend.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.unep.org)

QUESTION 5

Which of the following Indian states has implemented a water conservation movement, also known as the “5% model”?

(a) Rajasthan

(b) Maharashtra

(c) Telangana

(d) Chhattisgarh

Relevance: The “5% Model” has gained attention as an innovative community-led water conservation initiative promoting groundwater recharge and climate-resilient agriculture. Aspirants should be familiar with the state associated with the initiative, its objective, and its broader role in water conservation and rural development.

Explanation

— At a time when the scorching heat and water scarcity are troubling several parts of Chhattisgarh, a quiet water conservation movement in Korea district is showing promising results. Known as the “5% model”, the initiative has contributed to a significant improvement in groundwater levels by encouraging community participation.

— Like many districts in Chhattisgarh, Korea has been grappling with declining groundwater levels despite being located in a recharge zone. Last summer, then District Collector Chandan Tripathi launched the “5% model”, under which villagers were encouraged to dedicate 5% of their agricultural land for soak pits that help rainwater percolate into the ground.

— Apart from the 5% model, the district administration has also introduced a “30–40 model”, or 30 feet by 40 feet, under which trenches are dug on barren land to arrest and store rainwater runoff.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 158)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 166)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 166)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 166)

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