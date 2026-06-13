UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs (Week 166)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

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Which of the following species will be impacted due to the Great Nicobar Island (GNI) mega project?

1. Leatherback marine turtles

2. Nicobar Macaque

3. Robber Crab

4. Narcondam Hornbill

5. Andaman Wild Pig

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 2, 3, and 5 only

(b) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

(c) 1, 2 and 3 only

(d) 2, 4 and 5 only

Relevance: The Great Nicobar Island project is a prominent example of the balance between strategic infrastructure development and environmental conservation, a recurring UPSC theme. It highlights important concepts such as endemic species, biodiversity hotspots, environmental impact assessments (EIA), and island ecology.

Explanation

— Coral colonies and giant clams that will be impacted due to the work on the transhipment port proposed at Galathea Bay as part of the Great Nicobar Island (GNI) mega project will be translocated to four sites on the west coast of the islands, the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has said.

— ZSI has identified four new translocation sites on the west coast of Great Nicobar Islands and undertake the translocation of coral colonies and Giant Clams from the project impact area as per EC (Environmental Clearance) and CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) clearance conditions prior to the commencement of project works.

— The biodiversity-related committee has been formed in compliance with the specific conditions laid down by the Environment Ministry while granting EC to the project, to implement an environmental management plan. This committee is tasked with overseeing wildlife conservation plans and actions to mitigate the project’s impact on the endemic Nicobar Megapode, leatherback marine turtles, saltwater crocodiles, Nicobar Macaque, Robber Crab, coral translocation, and other birds found only on the island.

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— The Narcondam Hornbill is endemic to Narcondam Island while Andaman Wild Pig is found in the Andaman Islands. Therefore, these species are not among the species directly affected by the project.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Consider the following statements:

1. This wildlife sanctuary is part of the Western Ghats biodiversity hotspot.

2. The sanctuary’s dense forest cover, high humidity, and minimal light pollution create ideal conditions for fireflies.

3. The region is home to the Indian Giant Squirrel, an endangered species, along with an abundance of flora and fauna.

The above-mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary

(b) Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary

(c) Radhanagari Wildlife Sanctuary

(d) Chandoli National Park

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Relevance: The Western Ghats is one of the world’s major biodiversity hotspots and is frequently covered in UPSC Prelims through questions on protected areas, endemic species, and conservation. Current affairs related to eco-tourism, firefly habitats, biodiversity conservation, and flagship species like the Indian Giant Squirrel can be linked to Environment and Ecology topics in both Prelims and Mains.

Explanation

— Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary, a Western Ghats biodiversity hotspot, is home to diverse flora and animals, as well as picturesque firefly congregations. The sanctuary’s deep forest cover, high humidity, and little light pollution provide perfect circumstances for fireflies. During the monsoon season, travellers frequently see glowing trails and colonies of flashing insects along woodland routes.

— The Indian Giant Squirrel, an endangered species that is also a state animal in Maharashtra, lives in the region, as does a diverse range of flora and animals.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Which of the following north-eastern states has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union government for the resumption of oil and gas exploration?

1. Assam

2. Meghalaya

3. Tripura

4. Manipur

5. Nagaland

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 1, 3 and 5 only

(d) 1 and 5 only

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Relevance: The Northeast is a significant hydrocarbon-bearing region and is important for India’s energy security. The MoU illustrates cooperative federalism and the resolution of inter-state disputes for resource development.

Explanation

— The Union government, Assam and Nagaland signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that paves the way for the resumption of oil and gas exploration along the resource-rich and contested boundary of the two states after three decades.

— The Northeast is considered the birthplace of India’s oil and gas industry and Assam is among India’s major oil and gas producing states.

— “Since Assam alone accounts for nearly 22% of India’s crude oil reserves and around 15% of the country’s natural gas reserves, while Nagaland possesses significant hydrocarbon potential in the Naga-Schuppen Belt of the Assam-Arakan Basin, resources where hydrocarbons flow naturally and those which have huge untapped resources, the outlook for E&P [exploration and production] activities in the North East is therefore extremely promising,” Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri posted on social media platform X, adding that the MoU paves the way for Nagaland to produce oil and gas after 31 years.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 4

The ‘Zojila tunnel’ was recently in the news. The tunnel has been constructed between:

(a) Jammu and Srinagar

(b) Kargil and Zanskar

(c) Dras and Kargil

(d) Sonamarg and Minamarg

Relevance: Major tunnel projects, mountain passes, and connectivity initiatives in the Himalayan region are recurring topics in UPSC Prelims and Mains. It is significant from the perspectives of border management, military logistics, and regional development.

Explanation

— Marking a major milestone, National Highways & Infrastructure Development corporation limited (NHIDCL), an agency of Ministry of Road transport and highways (MoRTH), achieved a breakthrough of ambitious Zojila tunnel on Sonmarg-Kargil section of National Highway- 01 (NH-01) in Jammu & Kashmir.

— A breakthrough is the point or moment when a tunnel being excavated from both ends finally connects, marking the completion of a critical work. This tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between Sonamarg (J&K) and Minamarg (Ladakh), which used to be closed around six months for heavy winters.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Consider the following statements:

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1. This species, Gynacantha khasiaca, commonly known as the long-tailed duskhawker.

2. It has been rediscovered in the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve.

3. The sighting is significant because the species had not been recorded in India since 1914.

The above mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Dragonfly

(b) Butterfly

(c) Moth

(d) Grasshopper

Relevance: Rediscovery of species after long gaps is an important theme in UPSC Environment and Ecology, highlighting biodiversity assessment, conservation, and species monitoring. Namdapha National Park is a biodiversity-rich protected area frequently appearing in UPSC questions on national parks, tiger reserves, and endemic fauna.

Explanation

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— More than a century after it was first recorded in India, a rare dragonfly has made an unexpected comeback in Arunachal Pradesh.

The dragonfly enjoys a near-360° vision with thousands of lenses (Image: Wikimedia commons) The dragonfly enjoys a near-360° vision with thousands of lenses (Image: Wikimedia commons)

— The species, Gynacantha khasiaca, commonly known as the long-tailed duskhawker, was rediscovered in the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve in Changlang district by a team of four citizen scientists. Although the dragonfly was spotted in October 2024, the finding was formally documented in a study published this month in the Journal of Threatened Taxa.

— The sighting is significant because the species had not been recorded in India since 1914, when it was first described from the erstwhile Abor Hills. The new sighting location lies nearly 600 km east of where it was originally documented.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 157)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 166)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 166)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 166)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 165)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 165)

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