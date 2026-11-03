Knowledge Nugget | Somnath Temple in news: History, architecture and key facts

Written by Sanju Singh

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Somnath Temple and the Indian temple architectural styles.

The Gujarat High Court on October 30 initially struck down restrictions on the sale, storage, preparation and distribution of non-vegetarian food along designated roads and within a 500-metre radius of Somnath Temple, allowing petitions filed by six restaurant owners. However, within four hours, a Division Bench stayed the single judge’s order following an urgent appeal by the Gujarat government, thereby restoring the ban.

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Beyond this recent development, Somnath is significant for its rich history, repeated cycles of destruction and reconstruction, and its place in India’s religious and architectural heritage. Its story also offers an opportunity to understand the evolution of temple architecture in India.

Key Takeaways:

1. Located at Prabhas Patan, near Veraval on the western coast of Gujarat, the Somnath Temple is among the most revered pilgrimage sites in India.

2. The Somnath temple was built in the traditional Chalukyan style, showcasing finely crafted carvings, elegant pillars, and an imposing shikhara, reflecting the rich temple-building traditions of western India.

3. The temple is believed to be the place where the first of the twelve holy jyotirlingas emerged in India (a spot where Shiva appeared as a fiery column of light). The temple lies at the meeting of Kapila, Hiran and Sarasvati rivers.

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4. The ancient temple’s timeline can be traced from 649 BC but is believed to be older than that. King Bhimdev I of Solanki dynasty (Chalukya) built the temple in stone.

5. Persian scholar Al-Biruni gives a detailed account of the temple which may have contributed to its fame across regions. In late 1025 or early 1026, the temple was targeted by Mahmud of Ghazni. He plundered the temple’s immense riches and destroyed the structure. This marked the beginning of a cycle of devastation and reconstruction that continued for centuries. These repeated cycles of destruction and reconstruction became an enduring part of Somnath’s historical identity.

6. In 1782, Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar constructed a smaller temple at the site, ensuring that worship at this sacred location continued despite the destruction of the original shrine.

The reconstruction of temple after Independence:

The Somnath temple before restoration. (Express archive photo) The Somnath temple before restoration. (Express archive photo)

1. The story of Somnath took a significant turn in 1947, when India gained independence. At the time, the temple was situated in the princely state of Junagadh, whose Nawab, Muhammad Mahabat Khan III, announced his decision to accede to Pakistan. The decision triggered widespread unrest, and the Nawab eventually fled.

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2. Following the developments in Junagadh, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s then Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, visited the region in November 1947. He initiated the reconstruction and laid the foundation stone on November 12, 1947, as a symbol of cultural pride.

3. The proposal to reconstruct Somnath received the endorsement of the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. However, when Patel, K. M. Munshi and others discussed the initiative with Mahatma Gandhi, he offered an important suggestion: ‘the reconstruction should not be financed by the government but through voluntary contributions from the people. The suggestion was accepted, and a public trust was established under the leadership of K. M. Munshi to oversee the reconstruction.

4. Architect Prabhashankar Sompura was entrusted with the design of the new temple. The structure was planned in the traditional Chalukyan style, also associated with the Nagara school of Hindu temple architecture. The architectural tradition emphasised intricate stone craftsmanship and construction techniques that did not rely on metal joints.

5. In March 1951, as the temple neared completion, Munshi approached India’s first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, requesting him to attend the inauguration. By May 1951, the new Somnath Temple was ready. Dr Rajendra Prasad attended the consecration ceremony on May 11, 1951.

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Today, the Somnath Temple continues to attract thousands of devotees and visitors from across India and abroad. Its imposing structure, built in the traditional Chalukyan style, stands overlooking the Arabian Sea at Prabhas Patan.

FYI: Chalukyan temple architecture: — Many different styles of temple architecture influenced by both North and South Indian temples evolved in regions like Karnataka. The hybridised style that seems to have become popular after the mid-seventh century, is known as Vesara. — The Chalukyan style is known to have pioneered the Vesara style. Early Chalukyan activity also takes the form of rock-cut caves while later activity is of structural temples. The earliest is probably the Ravana Phadi cave at Aihole which is known for its distinctive sculptural style. — The hybridisation and incorporation of several styles was the hallmark of Chalukyan buildings. The most elaborate of all Chalukyan temples at Pattadakal made in the reign of Vikramaditya II (733-44) by his chief queen Loka Mahadevi is Virupaksha temple. Story continues below this ad — The Durga temple at Aihole has an earlier style of an apsidal shrine which is reminiscent of Buddhist chaitya halls and is surrounded by a veranda of a later kind, with a shikhara that is like a nagara one.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: What are the major temple architectural styles in India?

1. The two broad orders of temples in the country are known as: Nagara in the north and Dravida in the south. Another style that evolved with the selective mixing of Nagara and Dravida orders is known as the Vesara style.

2. Nagara style: In North India it is common for an entire temple to be built on a stone platform with steps leading up to it. Further, unlike in South India it does not usually have elaborate boundary walls or gateways. The garbhagriha is always located directly under the tallest tower. There are many subdivisions of nagara temples depending on the shape of the shikhara, such as the ‘latina’ or the rekha-prasada type, the phamsana type and the valabhi type.

— Examples: Lakshmana temple of Khajuraho (dedicated to Vishnu), built in 954 during the Chandela period. It is a nagara temple, placed on a high platform accessed by stairs.

3. Dravida: Unlike the Nagara temples, Dravida temples are enclosed by compound walls with a front entrance known as Gopuram. The main tower in the temples is called Vimana, is shaped like a stepped pyramid rather than the curving shikhara of North India. The crowning element called Shikhara is at the top of the temple, shaped like an octagonal cupola. Dravida temples feature dvarpalas (door guardians) instead of the mithuna or river goddesses images found in the Nagara temples. The temples also have large water tanks within the compound.

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— Example: The Rajarajeswara temple at Thanjavur, completed around 1009 by Rajaraja Chola. In this temple, two large gopuras (gateway towers) with elaborate sculptures are found.

3. Vesara: Many different styles of temple architecture influenced by both North and South Indian temples were used in regions like Karnataka.

— Examples: Hoysaleshvara temple at Halebid in Karnataka, built in dark schist stone by the Hoysala king in 1150. The temple is built in hybrid or Vesara style. The temple is built in star-like ground-plans (stellate plan).

Post Read Question

With reference to the Somnath temple, situated near Veraval, consider the following statements:

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1. The present temple is built in the traditional Dravida style.

2. Persian Scholar Al-Beruni provided a detailed account of the temple.

3. The reconstruction of the temple in 1947 was initiated by then Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Which of the statement (s) given above is/are correct?

(a) 2 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 3 only

Answer: (c)

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(Source: Somnath: A brief history of the temple, and why Nehru opposed the President inaugurating it, PM Modi: Somnath’s glory and the sacred idea of Bharat, gujarattourism.com, Temple, then and now, NCERT)

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