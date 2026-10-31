How should UPSC reform the Civil Services Examination? Former Uttarakhand DGP suggests six reforms

The centenary of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is an opportunity not only to celebrate a hundred years of public recruitment but also to reflect on how the Civil Services Examination must evolve to meet the demands of a changing India. A larger question emerges: is the current selection system equipped to identify administrators capable of addressing India’s future governance challenges?

At the UPSC centenary celebrations on October 1, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for faster recruitment cycles, technology-driven reforms and safeguards to preserve the Commission’s credibility. In this context, former Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar writes for UPSC Essentials of The Indian Express, suggesting six reforms to help select the civil servants India will need in the next century.

About our Expert: Ashok Kumar is a retired 1989 batch Indian Police Service officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, who served as the 11th Director General of Uttarakhand Police.

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As UPSC completes 100 years, why is this an opportune moment to revisit the Civil Services Examination and ask what kind of civil servants India should seek to recruit?

A hundred years is a fitting occasion to celebrate an institution that has survived the transition from colonial rule to a constitutional democracy, adapting to changing governments, generations and national priorities. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), established in 1926, has become synonymous with competitive merit and institutional impartiality in public recruitment. Yet, as India looks towards 2047, its centenary must be more than an occasion for commemoration. It must also be an opportunity to ask a fundamental question: are we selecting the civil servants that the India of tomorrow will need?

The answer begins with understanding the nature of public administration itself.

From knowing the country to serving its people, a good administrator must possess more than academic intelligence. The office demands absolute integrity, high emotional intelligence, ability to empathise with people, a sense of constitutional duty and the ability to solve problems rather than merely identify procedural obstacles. An officer dealing with a drought, a communal disturbance or a public-health emergency must combine technical knowledge with sound judgement, compassion and the ability to act under pressure.

Equally important is a broad understanding of India. Its geography shapes its disasters; its history and social structures influence its conflicts; its economic inequalities affect policy outcomes; and its scientific and technological capabilities increasingly determine national competitiveness. Administrators must understand these interconnected realities rather than approach governance through narrow departmental silos.

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In his address at the UPSC centenary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the principles of “Nation First” and “Citizen First”, arguing that public service must be distinguished from the pursuit of public office. His invocation of Nagrik Devo Bhava captures an essential shift in administrative philosophy: the citizen is not a supplicant before the state but the very reason the state exists.

The challenge, therefore, is not simply to recruit individuals who know the most, but to identify those who can use their knowledge judiciously, exercise authority responsibly and remain sensitive to the consequences of their decisions.

What should the Civil Services Examination measure?

The exam already attempts to assess several of the attributes mentioned previously through its different stages of exam. General Studies papers test breadth of knowledge; the essay and analytical questions examine the ability to construct arguments; the Ethics paper explores moral reasoning; and the interview seeks to assess suitability for public service.

This is a considerable institutional achievement. Nevertheless, there is a distinction between testing the attributes associated with good administration and reliably predicting how a candidate will perform in the field.

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An articulate answer on empathy does not necessarily establish empathy in practice. A candidate may memorise ethical frameworks without possessing the courage to resist improper instructions. Conversely, a candidate who is less polished in an interview may still possess considerable judgement and administrative potential.

This does not make examinations redundant. It makes their design more important. A selection system must test not only what candidates know, but how they think, how they respond to unfamiliar situations and how they justify difficult decisions.

How can UPSC reform its examination process without sacrificing credibility?

First, the duration of the examination cycle must be shortened further. The Prime Minister’s emphasis on time certainty recognises that examination delays are not merely administrative inconveniences; they have distributive consequences.

For an affluent household, another year of preparation may be manageable. For a candidate from a modest-income family, it can mean additional coaching expenses, rent, foregone earnings and prolonged dependence on parents. A long recruitment cycle therefore imposes unequal costs even when the examination itself applies identical rules to everyone. Additionally, a year-long cycle also results in a lack of sufficient time for aspirants to reflect and make well-thought, prudent decisions about their careers.

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UPSC has made fruitful efforts to improve the scheduling of examinations in recent years. Better coordination, adequate interview capacity and digital document processing can help achieve it further without lowering standards.

Second, the question of attempts and the upper age limit deserves a fresh, evidence-based review. An examination that permits repeated attempts over many years risks turning preparation into an open-ended occupation. For some aspirants, the pursuit of a single career begins to crowd out professional experience, alternative employment and other opportunities to contribute to society.

A calibrated reduction in the number of attempts and, where justified, the upper age limit could encourage earlier entry into public service and reduce the opportunity cost of preparation. A ceiling of three to four attempts, alongside a carefully reconsidered age limit, could be examined as a starting proposal.

However, reform must not become exclusion. The present system also accommodates candidates whose educational and economic circumstances delay their entry into serious preparation. Any change must therefore be supported by data on candidate demographics, selection outcomes and the relationship between age, experience and service performance. Appropriate safeguards for constitutionally recognised categories must be preserved. The objective should be to prevent indefinite examination cycles, not to mistake youth for merit.

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Third, the assessment must evolve. Prelims should test broad knowledge and conceptual understanding, rewarding comprehension and application over obscure facts or coaching-specific tricks. Mains should place greater emphasis on original analysis, policy choices and the ability to connect different perspectives.

The aim is not to turn the examination into a test of subjective opinions. UPSC could introduce standardised situational assessments to evaluate how candidates respond to administrative dilemmas, balancing competing interests, constitutional values and responsibility. Transparent evaluation criteria would be essential, with different assessment methods complementing rather than replacing existing ones.

Fourth, the assessment of ethics needs a more nuanced approach. While General Studies Paper IV carries 250 marks, ethical conduct cannot be measured by marks alone. Candidates may learn the language of integrity, impartiality and compassion without necessarily demonstrating these qualities under real-life pressures.

Reducing the paper’s weightage is not necessarily the answer. Instead, UPSC could assess consistency in ethical reasoning across different papers and encourage interview boards to examine how candidates balance competing duties, acknowledge uncertainty and justify difficult decisions, rather than reward rehearsed moral responses.

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However, no examination can guarantee future integrity. This also depends on ethical leadership, sound training, transparent decision-making and accountability throughout an officer’s career. Selection is only the beginning, not the completion, of this process.

Fifth, verification must become more robust without compromising fairness. Reservation is a constitutional instrument for advancing representation and substantive equality; it must not be undermined by arbitrary scrutiny. At the same time, fraudulent claims weaken the legitimacy of these protections.

UPSC should strengthen risk-based verification of eligibility documents across categories, including OBC non-creamy-layer, EWS and disability claims, as well as applications for scribes and other examination accommodations. Documents should be scrutinised early, preferably after the Prelims, with comprehensive verification before final appointment. Clear rules, secure digital records, inter-agency coordination and an opportunity to correct genuine errors can deter fraud while protecting eligible candidates. Verification must be rigorous, fair and accessible.

Sixth, transparency must extend beyond the publication of results. Releasing preliminary answer keys is a welcome step towards accountability. UPSC should provide clear timelines for objections and final answer keys, explain significant changes where necessary, and communicate rules on eligibility, evaluation and disqualification in accessible language. Major changes should be introduced in a staggered manner, with prior notice, to ensure predictability and avoid sudden disruption.

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Transparency does not mean disclosing confidential interview deliberations or compromising examination security. It means ensuring that rules are clear, consistently applied and supported by predictable grievance-redressal mechanisms. Trust grows when the Commission can explain its decisions while preserving its independence.

How can UPSC preserve its institutional credibility while preparing for the future?

The UPSC’s greatest achievement is not simply that it has conducted examinations for a century. It is that it has helped sustain confidence in a common, competitive process for entry into public service. That credibility is a public asset and must be protected from political interference, arbitrary discretion and compromised examination security.

But institutional independence should not be confused with institutional immutability. The administrative challenges of the coming decades will include artificial intelligence, deepfakes, climate risks, complex urbanisation, cybersecurity and increasingly demanding citizens. The methods used to identify future administrators must evolve accordingly.

The next century of UPSC should therefore rest on a dual commitment: preserve the impartiality that gives the institution legitimacy, while continuously improving the methods through which it identifies talent. A reform that speeds up recruitment but compromises fairness is not progress; nor is a system that preserves every existing procedure at the cost of relevance.

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Ultimately, the success of the Civil Services Examination cannot be measured solely by the number of candidates who clear it or the prestige attached to the final list. It must also be judged by the quality of public service that the selected officers deliver.

The true test of UPSC’s second century will be whether the merit it certifies in an examination translates into integrity, competence and compassion in the lives of citizens.

Have a thought, suggestion or feedback to share? Write to Manas Srivastava at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com. We would love to hear from you.

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