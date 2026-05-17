UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 162) — Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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Recently, the World Health Organisation declared an Ebola outbreak as a “public health emergency of international concern” in:

1. Democratic Republic of Congo

2. Ethiopia

3. Uganda

4. Botswana

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 3 and 4 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims because UPSC frequently asks questions on global health emergencies, disease outbreaks, and the role of international organisations like the WHO. Ebola outbreaks are often linked with questions on Africa’s geography, affected countries, and zoonotic diseases, which can be asked in Prelims.

Explanation

— The World Health Organization on Sunday declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a “public health emergency of international concern”.

— The WHO said the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo ⁠virus, does ​not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency, but said countries sharing land borders with the DRC are at high risk for further spread.

— The outbreak is “extraordinary” as there are no approved Bundibugyo virus-specific therapeutics or vaccines, unlike ⁠for Ebola-zaire strains.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 2

Which of the following ports are located in the Gulf of Oman?

1. Port of Fujairah

2. Chabahar Port

3. Sohar Port

4. Port of Duqm

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 1, 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3 only

Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims because UPSC frequently asks map-based questions on strategic ports, straits, and maritime regions linked to India’s trade and geopolitics. Questions combining geography with international relations and economic corridors can be a part of the UPSC Prelims.

Explanation

— According to PTI, India and the UAE are expected to firm up two significant pacts on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and strategic petroleum reserves during the visit. Officials also said both sides have been exploring alternatives to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, including routing Indian oil shipments through the Port of Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman.

— The other ports located in the Gulf of Oman are: Chabahar Port, Port Sultan Qaboos, and Sohar Port.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Consider the following statements:

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1. This country is India’s 11th largest trading partner globally and the 3rd largest export destination in Europe.

2. It is India’s 4th largest investor.

3. India and this nation have agreed on a five-year roadmap (2026-30), and signed agreements on semiconductors and renewable energy.

The above mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Denmark

(b) Italy

(c) France

(d) Netherlands

Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims because UPSC frequently asks questions on India’s major trading partners, foreign investors, and bilateral economic relations.

Explanation

— India and the Netherlands have elevated their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, agreeing on a comprehensive five-year roadmap (2026–30) and signing 17 pacts spanning semiconductors, critical minerals, migration, water management, and renewable energy. The announcements followed talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten in The Hague.

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— The Netherlands is India’s 11th largest trading partner globally, 3rd largest export destination and the largest in Europe, with FY 2024-25 trade at USD 27.8 billion. It is India’s 4th largest investor with cumulative FDI of USD 55.6 billion, and Indian ODI to the Netherlands stands at USD 28 billion, with over 300 companies present in India and Netherlands. This partnership is expected to get a boost with the India-EU FTA.

— The MoU between Tata Electronics and ASML aims to support the semiconductor Fab facility in Dholera, Gujarat. According to the joint statement, the two nations agreed to link the Dutch Semicon Competence Centre with the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM) to bolster industries, startups, and suppliers through technology and talent development.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

The Barakah Nuclear Power Plant was recently in the news. It is located in:

(a) Kazakhstan

(b) Iran

(c) UAE

(d) Qatar

Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims because UPSC frequently asks map-based questions on important nuclear facilities, energy infrastructure, and strategically significant countries in West Asia. The topic connects international relations with geography and current affairs.

Explanation

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— A drone strike has triggered a fire in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region on Saturday, though there was no impact on nuclear safety or plant operations reported.

— The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) said the incident did not affect “the safety of the power plant or the readiness of its essential systems” and confirmed that all units at the Barakah facility were operating normally, according to the statement.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to Taiwan, consider the following statements:

1. It is an island located off the coast of southeastern China.

2. It is separated from China by the Luzon Strait.

3. Japan’s defeat in World War II (1939-45) led to the Republic of China (ROC) taking control over Taiwan.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

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Relevance: Taiwan remains highly important for UPSC Prelims because of recurring geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region involving China, the US, and regional security alliances. The issue is also relevant from the perspective of post-World War II developments, China–Taiwan relations, and contemporary international diplomacy.

Explanation

— In the lead-up to the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing this week, China watchers and analysts warned to temper expectations for any breakthroughs. That nearly unanimous prediction turned out correct, and more than trade or the war in West Asia, China underlined the importance of the Taiwan issue.

— Taiwan is an island about 160 km off the coast of southeastern China, separated by the Taiwan Strait. In its recent history, it was administered by China’s last imperial dynasty, the Qing, but passed on to the Japanese in 1895. Japan’s defeat in World War II (1939-45) led to the Republic of China (ROC) taking control. Hence, statements 1 and 3 are correct and statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for May 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

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Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 155)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 162)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 162)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 162)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 162)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 161)

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