UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 159) — Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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Which of the following countries are the members of the Five Eyes (FVEY) alliance?

1. Australia

2. India

3. Canada

4. Saudi Arabia

5. United States

6. Russia

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3 and 6

(b) 2, 3, 4 and 5

(c) 1, 3 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6

Relevance: Understanding groupings like the Five Eyes is important for mapping global intelligence and security architectures in international relations. Such questions test awareness of informal alliances beyond formal organisations, which UPSC can ask in prelims. Aspirants should also read about groupings like QUAD.

Explanation

— More than four months after announcing the conclusion of negotiations on December 22 last year, India and New Zealand are set to sign their free trade agreement on April 27, aimed at doubling bilateral trade between the two countries. The pact will give India companies duty-free access to the island nation’s markets, and bring in USD 20 billion of investment over the next 15 years.

— The Indian government (since 2014) has so far finalised FTA with the UAE (implemented in May 2022), Australia (implemented in December 2022), the UK (signed in July 2025), EFTA bloc (implemented in October 2025), Oman (signed in December 2025), European Union (announced closure of negotiations in January 2026), and Mauritius (came into force from April 2021).

— India has so far finalised FTAs with three members of the Five Eyes (FVEY) alliance — Australia, the UK, and New Zealand. The five intelligence-sharing network countries are Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. Negotiations for a trade deal are ongoing with the US and Canada.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 2

Which of the following countries unveiled its new Atlas drone swarm system?

(a) China

(b) India

(c) Japan

(d) Russia

Relevance: Developments in drone swarm technology reflect the growing role of AI-driven warfare and autonomous systems in modern conflicts. UPSC can ask about emerging defence technologies and their strategic implications in global security.

Explanation

— The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) unveiled its new Atlas drone swarm system (atelasi). The one-of-a-kind system combines features like simultaneous mass launch, control of nearly 100 drones, and a single human touchpoint to control them all.

— The system is like a mini-battlefield network on wheels, where drones are truck-launched, remotely navigated by a single operator, and capable of scouting, communicating, confusing, and attacking defence across a large perimeter. More importantly, it is a very small, independent unit that is easy to hide, camouflage, and operate from remote corners.

FYI: Story continues below this ad The Atlas system can simultaneously launch up to 96 small- and medium-sized speed drones that can form defensive structures and precision formations, both to defend and attack. The entire Atlas system consists of three units — a Swarm-2 ground combat vehicle, a command vehicle, and a support vehicle. A single Swarm-2 ground combat vehicle can carry and launch 48 fixed-wing drones, and a single command vehicle can simultaneously control up to 96 drones in a swarm. Its size and mobility make it extremely useful for reconnaissance, interception, and attack on high-value targets.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

The Malacca Strait is bound by:

1. Indonesia

2. Malaysia

3. Philippines

4. Singapore

(a) 2 and 3 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 1, 2 and 4 only

Relevance: The Malacca Strait is a critical global chokepoint, vital for international trade and energy shipments. UPSC can test map-based geography and strategic maritime locations. Aspirants should be aware of such global chokepoints.

Explanation

— When the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, Tehran moved fast on one front: it choked traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. This, essentially, held the global economy hostage because of its impact on oil flows and pushed governments to reassess how exposed trade remains to narrow maritime routes. This has brought other chokepoints into view. Alongside the Bab el-Mandab, attention has now turned to Strait of Malacca, the world’s busiest waterway for international trade.

FYI: The 900-km Malacca Strait, bound by Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, connects the Indian Ocean with the Pacific and provides the shortest route between East Asia, West Asia and Europe. Around one-fifth of global maritime trade moves through this corridor, based on estimates from the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. The strait carries the highest volume of oil among global chokepoints, according to the US Energy Information Administration. In 2025, flows through the Strait of Malacca exceeded those through Hormuz, with millions of barrels of crude moving each day to China, Japan and South Korea.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 4

With reference to the demarcation and boundary, the Yellow Line is a:

(a) Boundary separating North and South Korea along the 38th Parallel North

(b) Line marking the outer boundary of controlled airspace in international aviation zones

(c) A military buffer zone/demarcation line created by Israel in Gaza and southern Lebanon

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(d) Maritime boundary between India and Sri Lanka in the Palk Strait

Relevance: UPSC tests awareness of non-traditional and dynamic boundaries, not just formal international borders. Aspirants should read about the border disputes around the world.

Explanation

— When the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon began on Thursday (April 16), there were hopes that the next round of talks, if it happens, would discuss the return of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers from southern Lebanon. However, on Saturday, Israel announced that it has created a buffer zone, named the “Yellow Line”, which will enable the forces to prevent the locals from returning to their homes, destroy Hezbollah infrastructure, and continue striking beyond the zone while enforcing a defence line reaching up to the Litani River.

— The Yellow Line was first introduced during the Gaza war in October 2025. It is a military demarcation and deployment boundary that effectively bifurcated the Gaza Strip between the territory under direct Israeli military control and Palestinian-controlled areas.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 5

The town of Otsuchi was recently in the news due to wildfires. The town is located in:

(a) Japan

(b) Canada

(c) Australia

(d) Russia

Relevance: Locations like Otsuchi help in testing map-based awareness and linking places with current events. UPSC often frames questions combining geography with disasters and environmental issues.

Explanation

— More than 1,000 firefighters are reportedly struggling to contain two rapidly moving wildfires in northern Japan, as flames edge closer to residential areas and force over 3,000 people to evacuate from the town of Otsuchi, reported news agency Reuters.

— The fires, which broke out earlier this week in mountainous terrain in Iwate Prefecture, have burned through around 730 hectares, making it one of the largest wildfire events recorded in the country. Evacuation orders now cover 1,541 households, roughly a third of the town’s population.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

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🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for April 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 154)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 158)

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