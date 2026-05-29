UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs (Week 164)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

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With reference to the climate of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which of the following statements is/are correct? (UPSC 2026)

1. The climate can be defined as a humid, tropical coastal climate.

2. It receives rainfall from both South-west monsoon and North-east monsoon.

3. Maximum precipitation is between December and May.

Select the answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2

(c) 2 and 3

(d) 3 only

Relevance: The question appeared in UPSC Prelims 2026 under Indian geography. It is important for physical geography questions on India’s island climate and monsoon systems. The topic helps in understanding regional rainfall patterns and monsoon distribution.

Explanation

— The climate of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, located between the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea at around 10/13 degrees north latitude, is tropical and hot all year, with a dry season from January to April and a wet season from May to November, according to the Indian monsoons. Temperatures remain steady throughout the year; however, before the rainy season, in March and April, the warmest temperature of the year peaks. Here are the average temperatures of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, located in South Andaman. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

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— Precipitation is considerable, totalling over 3,000 millimetres (120 inches) per year. The rains begin in May and are extremely regular. They are less common in November and rare in December. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Source: ncdc.mohfw.gov.in)

QUESTION 2

Consider the following statements:

1. It is known as the “Ghost of the Mountains,” the elusive species inhabits the high-altitude Himalayan regions of India.

2. Hemis National Park is one of the best places to spot this species.

3. It is classified as Vulnerable by the IUCN.

The above-mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Red Panda

(b) Lion-tailed Macaque

(c) Snow Leopard

(d) Asiatic Black Bear

Relevance: The question is important for Himalayan fauna and biodiversity conservation. The question links current affairs with protected areas, species distribution, and IUCN status.

Explanation

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— India is one of the world’s richest biodiversity hotspots, home to forests, deserts, wetlands, grasslands, and mountain ecosystems that support a remarkable variety of wildlife.

— Snow Leopard is also known as the “Ghost of the Mountains”.

— The elusive snow leopard inhabits the high-altitude Himalayan regions of India. Hemis National Park is one of the best places to spot this rare predator.

— Their population remains vulnerable due to climate change, prey decline, and habitat disturbances.

— It has been classified as Vulnerable by the IUCN.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 3

Which one of the following statements with regard to the Moidams, built by the Tai-Ahom kingdom and inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, is/are correct? (UPSC 2026)

1. They acted as army fortresses.

2. They were recreation centres of the Royals and Nobles.

3. They were burial grounds of the Royals and Nobles.

4. They were battle drill centres of the Royals and Nobles.

Select the answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 3

(c) 3 only

(d) 2 and 4

Relevance: The question appeared in UPSC 2026 prelims. It is relevant for UNESCO World Heritage Sites and India’s cultural heritage. Aspirants should focus on current affairs linking art and culture with North-East India.

Explanation

— A moidam is a tumulus – a mound of earth raised over a grave – of Ahom royalty and aristocracy. While Charaideo exclusively contains moidams of Ahom royals, other moidams of aristocrats and chiefs can be found scattered across Eastern Assam, in the region between the towns of Jorhat and Dibrugarh.

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— A typical moidam at Charaideo contains one or more chambers in a vault. On top of these is a hemispherical earthen mound, rising high above the ground, covered in grass. On top of this mound, there is a pavilion, known as the chow chali. A low octagonal wall surrounds the mound with one entrance.

— Ahom kings and queens were buried inside these moidams. Unlike Hindus who cremate their dead, the predominant funerary method of the Ahoms, originating from the Tai people, was the burial. The height of a moidam is typically indicative of the power and stature of the person buried inside. However, except for those of Gadhadhar Singha and Rudra Singha, most moidams remain unidentified.

— The word Charaideo has been derived from three Tai Ahom words, Che-Rai-Doi. “Che” means city or town, “Rai” means “to shine” and “Doi” means hill. In short, Charaideo means, “a shining town situated on a hilltop.”

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Consider the following statements about Rhynchostylis retusa (Foxtail orchid) :

1. It is an epiphytic orchid.

2. The species is endemic to North-east India.

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3. It is the State flower of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct? (UPSC 2026)

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 3

(c) 2 and 3

(d) 3 only

Relevance: The question was in the UPSC Prelims this year under the environment section. The question links to state symbols and North-East biodiversity.

Explanation

— Rhynchostylis retusa (L.) Blume (commonly known as Foxtail Orchid) is a Vanda orchid. Rhynchostylis retusa orchid is an epiphyte that grows on tree trunks in open woodland or along forest edges at elevations ranging from 300 to 1500 meters (980 to 4920 feet). Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— This plant has both therapeutic and ornamental uses.

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— It grows natively in India, Bhutan, Cambodia, China (parts of Guizhou and Yunnan), Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam. In India, the plant is most widespread in the Northeast, Orissa, and Andhra Pradesh. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— Rhynchostylis retusa has been designated as the state flower of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in India because it is so closely associated with indigenous culture and traditions. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Source: forest.assam.gov.in)

QUESTION 5

The ‘Salaya harbour’ was recently in the news. It is located in:

(a) Persian Gulf

(b) Bay of Bengal

(c) Gulf of Oman

(d) Gulf of Kutch

Relevance: The question is important for map-based prelims questions. UPSC can frame questions testing maritime geography and strategic coastal infrastructure through location-based current affairs.

Explanation

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— On May 22, the mechanised dhow MSV Al Umar arrived at Salaya harbour in the Gulf of Kutch for repairs and berthing ahead of the annual ‘rough season’ that lasts from about mid-June to September.

— It brought relief to the owners and crew of the Indian-flagged vessel – they had spent tense weeks worrying that the short-haul cargo ship, docked at the time in Mokha, Yemen, would have to make the difficult choice between trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz to reach Dubai in the middle of a war, and sailing to Gujarat where it may not be allowed to dock at a port where it could shelter from high monsoon winds and rain.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 156)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 164)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 164)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 164)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 163)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 163)

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