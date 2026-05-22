UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs (Week 163) — Check your progress for Prelims 2026

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

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With reference to the lakes in India, consider the following pairs:

1. Chilika Lake – Odisha

2. Loktak Lake – Mizoram

3. Pulicat Lake – Tamil Nadu

How many of the pairs given above are correct?

(a) Only one pair

(b) Only two pairs

(c) All three pairs

(d) None of the above pairs

Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims because lakes, wetlands, and Ramsar sites are repeatedly asked in geography and environment sections. UPSC can test the location of important water bodies along with their ecological significance.

Explanation

— India’s lakes and wetlands are not just scenic escapes — they are thriving ecosystems that attract thousands of resident and migratory birds every year.

— Chilika Lake, Odisha: Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon is one of India’s most celebrated birding destinations. Every winter, Chilika becomes home to lakhs of migratory birds arriving from Siberia, Central Asia, and beyond. Visitors can spot flamingos, pelicans, herons, and sea eagles here. Hence, pair 1 is correct.

— Keoladeo National Park, Rajasthan: Also known as Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is one of the finest bird sanctuaries in the world. Its wetlands and lakes attract hundreds of bird species, including painted storks, spoonbills, cranes, and ducks.

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— Loktak Lake, Manipur: Famous for its floating phumdis (vegetation islands), Loktak Lake is a unique ecological wonder. It supports a wide variety of water birds and is especially attractive during migratory seasons. Hence, pair 2 is not correct.

— Sambhar Lake, Rajasthan: India’s largest inland salt lake transforms into a pink paradise when thousands of flamingos arrive here. The lake’s surreal landscape and massive bird gatherings make it a dream destination for wildlife photographers.

— Vembanad Lake, Kerala: Kerala’s largest lake is famous not only for its backwaters but also for its rich birdlife. Kingfishers, cormorants, darters, and migratory ducks are commonly spotted around the wetlands and mangroves.

— Pulicat Lake, Tamil Nadu: This coastal lagoon is especially known for flamingos, gulls, pelicans, and painted storks during the migratory season. Hence, pair 3 is correct.

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— Pong Dam Lake, Himachal Pradesh: This man-made reservoir is internationally recognised for bird conservation. Bar-headed geese, northern pintails, and river terns are among the many birds seen here.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

The Galathea National Park and Campbell Bay National Park were recently in the news. They are located in:

(a) Lakshadweep Islands

(b) Andhra Pradesh

(c) Andaman and Nicobar Islands

(d) Tamil Nadu

Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims because national parks, biosphere reserves, and island ecosystems are frequently asked in environment and geography questions. Current affairs related to infrastructure projects, tribal reserves, and wildlife protection in these islands increase their exam relevance.

Explanation

— On May 8, the Calcutta High Court’s Port Blair circuit bench agreed to hear a public interest litigation by former union government secretary Meena Gupta alleging violations of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, while seeking tribal consent for the Great Nicobar infrastructure project.

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— The Union Government and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration had raised preliminary objections regarding the maintainability of the PIL and two other matters: on the reduction of the buffer zone of Galathea National Park and Campbell Bay National Park.

— However, the court overruled these objections. As part of the Rs 81,000 crore Great Nicobar Island (GNI) project, the government has proposed to build an integrated township, a transshipment container port, a solar and gas-based power plant, and a greenfield dual-use military and civilian airport.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Which of the plant species does not need soil to survive?

1. Lucky Bamboo

2. Rose Plant

3. Mango Tree

4. Peace Lily

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 3 and 4 only

(d) 1 and 4 only

Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims because questions on plant adaptations, hydroponics, and indoor ornamental species are increasingly linked with science and environment current affairs.

Explanation

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— Not all plants need soil to survive. Some thrive in water, while others absorb nutrients directly from the air. These soil-free plants are becoming increasingly popular among urban gardeners and indoor plant lovers because they are low-maintenance, space-saving, and visually striking.

— Lucky Bamboo: Despite its name, lucky bamboo is not actually bamboo, but it is one of the easiest plants to grow in water. All it needs is a container with clean water and indirect sunlight.

— Money Plant: A favourite in Indian households, the money plant grows extremely well in water-filled glass jars or bottles. Its trailing vines and heart-shaped leaves make it ideal for shelves, balconies, and tabletops.

— Spider Plant: Known for its air-purifying qualities, the spider plant can adapt to hydroponic growing conditions. Small plantlets can be placed directly in water, where they develop roots quickly. Its arching green-and-white leaves add freshness to indoor spaces while requiring very little care.

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— Peace Lily: Peace lilies are admired for their elegant white blooms and glossy leaves. While they are commonly grown in pots, they can also survive in water if the roots remain submerged and the leaves stay dry.

— Rose Plant and Mango trees require soil and water for sustainable growth.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the magnetospheres, consider the following statements:

1. In our solar system, Earth has one of the strongest magnetospheres.

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2. It acts as a shield, preventing the Earth’s atmosphere from being eroded due to the incoming solar winds.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims because space science and Earth-system processes are increasingly featured in UPSC Prelims. Concepts such as solar winds, geomagnetic storms, auroras, and planetary magnetic fields are often linked with current space missions and satellite protection.

Explanation

— The Sun constantly spews various types of matter, magnetic fields, energy and plasma into space. Among the most harmful solar ejections are solar flares, solar storms and coronal mass ejections, all of which are highly potent and can interfere with space weather. Perturbations to space weather can have major ramifications on many of Earth’s critical space assets.

— Earth remains largely protected from these ejections thanks to the magnetic field that blankets it, called the magnetosphere. In our solar system, Earth has one of the strongest magnetospheres. It is a vast, comet-shaped bubble that continuously shields the planet from harmful solar and cosmic particle radiation. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

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— It is the magnetosphere that makes it possible for life to form, exist and sustain on Earth. It also acts as a shield, preventing the Earth’s atmosphere from being eroded due to the incoming solar winds. The magnetosphere thus adapts and reacts to the solar, planetary and interstellar conditions, which manifest in space weather from time to time. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

A cluster-based coffee value chain development mission has recently been launched in which of the following states?

(a) Kerala

(b) Karnataka

(c) Tripura

(d) Nagaland

Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims because it links agriculture, plantation crops, tribal livelihoods, and value-chain development with government initiatives. It also reflects the growing focus on specialty coffee cultivation, export-oriented agriculture, and rural economic diversification. Questions may also connect it with schemes promoting sustainable farming and regional development.

Explanation

— Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia Monday launched a cluster-based coffee value chain development mission for Nagaland.

— With an outlay of Rs 175 crore, Mission Coffees of Nagaland, the ministry said in a statement, seeks to address critical gaps across the coffee value chain by integrating plantation development, post-harvest processing, branding, marketing, traceability, export, tourism and capacity building.

— According to the ministry, it has adopted a cluster-based approach for the project, with two pilot coffee clusters identified: Arabica coffee at Tuophema village in Kohima district and Robusta coffee at Ghotovi village in Niuland district.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for May 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 156)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 163)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 163)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 163)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 162)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 162)

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