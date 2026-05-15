UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs (Week 162) — Check your progress for Prelims 2026

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

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With reference to the Asian needle ant, consider the following statements:

1. It does not build visible anthills.

2. The species is known for its venomous sting.

3. The Asian needle ant includes worker ants only and does not have queens.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: Invasive species are important for UPSC Prelims from the perspective of biodiversity loss, ecosystem disruption and environmental management. Recent reports on invasive ants and other alien species highlight concerns related to biosecurity, public health and conservation governance.

Explanation

— Experts have raised concern about the health risk and ecological impact of the venomous ‘Asian needle ant’ as it keeps spreading to more states in the US.

— The Asian needle ant is a small to medium-sized insect, typically dark brown to black in color, with lighter orange-brown antennae and legs. It includes both worker ants and queens and is often difficult to identify without specialized knowledge. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

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— Unlike many common ant species, it does not build visible anthills. Instead, it nests in concealed spaces such as leaf litter, rotting wood, mulch, and under stones. It has also been found in human-made environments, including beneath pavers, landscape timbers and garden debris. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The species is known for its venomous sting, which can cause intense pain that may last for several hours and, in some cases, spread to other parts of the body. More seriously, the sting can trigger severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening condition and, in rare cases, death. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

What is Anaphylaxis? Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. It can occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to something you’re allergic to, such as peanuts or bee stings. Anaphylaxis causes the immune system to release a flood of chemicals that can cause you to go into shock — blood pressure drops suddenly and the airways narrow, blocking breathing. Signs and symptoms include a rapid, weak pulse; a skin rash; and nausea and vomiting. Common triggers include certain foods, some medications, insect venom and latex.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 2

Which of the following rare mammals was recently spotted in the Western Ghats?

(a) Nilgiri Marten

(b) Malabar Civet

(c) Indian Pangolin

(d) Small Indian Civet

Relevance: Species endemic to the Western Ghats are important for UPSC Prelims from the perspective of biodiversity hotspots, endemic fauna and conservation status. Recent sightings of elusive or endangered species often become important current affairs topics linked to conservation and wildlife management.

Explanation

— A tiny flash of golden-yellow and chocolate-brown fur recently captured the imagination of wildlife lovers online. The elusive Nilgiri Marten, one of India’s rarest mammals, was recently spotted in the Western Ghats.

— There are hundreds of species that are rare, endangered, and threatened. The Nilgiri Marten is one of them. Found nowhere else in the world except the Western Ghats, the Nilgiri Marten is the only species of marten found in South India. Known for its elusive nature and energetic movements through dense forests, the species remains largely understudied due to its difficulty to spot in the wild.

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Nilgiri Marten (Photo: X/R.Vidhya Vigashini ) Nilgiri Marten (Photo: X/R.Vidhya Vigashini )

— The Western Ghats are recognised globally as one of the world’s most important biodiversity hotspots. However, these ecosystems are becoming increasingly degraded and fragmented. For species like the Nilgiri Marten, survival becomes even more challenging because of their naturally low population numbers and elusive breeding patterns. Ghorpade notes that the animals are often seen in pairs, making successful reproduction crucial for maintaining healthy populations.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Which of the following beaches on India’s coastline have received the prestigious Blue Flag certification?

1. Golden Beach, Odisha

2. Rushikonda Beach, Andhra Pradesh

3. Radhanagar Beach, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

4. Palolem Beach, Goa

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 2 and 4 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3 only

(d) 3 and 4 only

Relevance: Blue Flag beaches are important for UPSC Prelims from the perspective of coastal ecosystem management, sustainable tourism and international environmental standards. UPSC can frame location-based questions on beaches, coastal regions, islands and environment-related certifications and initiatives.

Explanation

— India’s coastline is home to several beaches, but a select few have earned global recognition for their cleanliness, environmental management, safety, and sustainable tourism practices. These beaches have received the prestigious Blue Flag certification, an internationally recognised eco-label awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).

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— India has various beaches with Blue Flag certification, which includes:

Shivrajpur Beach, Gujarat

Kappad Beach, Kerala

Golden Beach, Odisha

Rushikonda Beach, Andhra Pradesh

Padubidri Beach, Karnataka

Radhanagar Beach, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Kasarkod Beach

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the southwest monsoon, consider the following statements:

1. More than half of India’s total rainfall comes during the southwest monsoon.

2. It is associated with the development of low-pressure conditions over northwestern and northern India.

3. It is important, especially for southern India.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

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Relevance: The southwest monsoon is a core topic in UPSC Prelims under Indian climatology, monsoon mechanism and seasonal weather patterns. Current developments such as climate variability, monsoon irregularities and their impact on agriculture and water security increase its relevance for examination.

Explanation

— The Southwest monsoon is likely to make a before-time arrival over Kerala for yet another year and most likely on May 26.

— The southwest monsoon is India’s primary rainy season, providing a lifeline for the country’s economy and environment. It promotes agriculture, fills rivers and lakes, and replenishes groundwater. Approximately 75% of India’s total rainfall falls during this season, making it critical for agriculture, drinking water, and even electricity generation via hydropower. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The season normally starts in early June, when the monsoon winds reach Kerala. Over the next three weeks, strong winds will spread over the country. By mid-July, the majority of India has been blanketed. The process begins when land heats up quicker than the sea throughout the summer. This causes low pressure over northern and central India. At the same time, the Indian Ocean remains cooler, resulting in increased pressure over the water. Moist breezes blow from the ocean to the land, producing rain. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

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— The Northeast Monsoon, also known as the Retreating Monsoon. It is shorter and less widespread, but still significant, particularly in southern India. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: pib.gov.in)

QUESTION 5

The Haldhibari and Panbari wildlife corridors were recently in news. These wildlife corridors are part of:

(a) Manas National Park

(b) Orang National Park

(c) Kaziranga National Park

(d) Nameri National Park

Relevance: Wildlife corridors are important for UPSC Prelims from the perspective of biodiversity conservation, protected area management and human-wildlife conflict mitigation. Recent developments related to ecological connectivity, wildlife migration and conservation governance make such corridors important for environment and ecology preparation.

Explanation

— An environmental activist has filed a complaint, citing three instances, to the Supreme Court-mandated Central Empowered Committee (CEC) regarding alleged illegal construction within identified wildlife corridors that help wildlife disperse from Kaziranga National Park to the Karbi Anglong Hills in Assam.

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— In a letter sent to the Committee in Delhi on May 11, Rohit Choudhury, based in Bokakhat in Golaghat district, has alleged that construction was underway for a school and a residential building on the Haldhibari and Panbari wildlife corridors, respectively, in violation of a 2019 Supreme Court order.

FYI: The court ordered protection of these corridors, as they are used by animals, including elephants, rhinos, tigers, wild buffalo, and swamp deer, to seek refuge on elevated land during floods by crossing the National Highway – 37. The Karbi-Anglong Hills were once contiguous on the southern side of the national park, but the NH-37 fragments the Kaziranga landscape into two regions.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for May 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 155)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 162)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 162)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 162)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 161)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 161)

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