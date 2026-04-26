UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs (Week 159) — Check your progress for Prelims 2026

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

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Consider the following statements:

1. India became a party to the ‘Convention on Wetlands’ in 1982.

2. Presently, India stands first in Asia in terms of number of designated sites.

3. Chilka Lake is the largest Ramsar site in India in terms of area.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The question focuses on international environmental conventions like the Ramsar Convention. It tests awareness of current environmental rankings and updates. Aspirants should read about the recent induction of Ramsar Sites in India.

Explanation

— Ramsar sites are wetlands, recognized globally on the List of Wetlands of International Importance. Under the Ramsar Convention, an international treaty established in 1971, the primary goal of the sites is to promote the conservation and responsible use of wetlands across the globe.

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— India became a party to the ‘Convention on Wetlands’, also known as the Ramsar Convention on 1st February 1982. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Presently, India stands first in South Asia and third in Asia in terms of number of designated sites. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— In India, the Sundarban Wetland is the largest in terms of area. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: indianwetlands.in)

QUESTION 2

The Mahanadi River basin is bounded by the:

1. Central India hills on the north

2. Maikala range on the east

3. Eastern Ghats on the south

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 2 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

Relevance: The question tests conceptual clarity of Indian river basin physiography. It encourages map-based learning and spatial understanding rather than rote memorisation. The question aligns with UPSC’s trend of asking tricky geography questions by mixing correct and incorrect physiographic features.

Explanation

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— Almost six months after Odisha and Chhattisgarh agreed on an “amicable solution” to resolve the long-pending Mahanadi water dispute, the tribunal formed to adjudicate the matter has given the states a last opportunity to devise a settlement formula.

— The Mahanadi basin has a maximum length of 587 km and breadth of 400 km. It is bounded by the Central India hills to the north, the Eastern Ghats to the south and east, and the Maikala range to the west. Hence, 1 and 3 are correct and 2 is not correct.

FYI: The Mahanadi basin covers the states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, as well as lesser areas of Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, and drains an area of 1,41,589 Sq.km, or roughly 4.3% of the country’s entire geographical area. The Mahanadi is a large river in the country, and among peninsular rivers, it ranks second only to the Godavari in terms of water potential and flood producing capacity.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: indiawris.gov.in)

QUESTION 3

With reference to the World Earth Day, consider the following statements:

1. It is observed every year on April 22.

2. The Earth Day 2026 theme is “Our Power, Our Planet”.

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3. The concept of Earth Day was initiated by Gaylord Nelson, who wanted to raise awareness about pollution and environmental damage after witnessing the impact of a massive oil spill.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Relevance: The question covers important environmental observances like Earth Day, which can be asked in UPSC Prelims. It tests integration of static knowledge (history and origin) with dynamic current affairs (themes).

Explanation

— Earth Day, which focuses on raising awareness about environmental issues such as climate change, pollution, deforestation, and biodiversity loss, is observed every year on April 22. Governments, organisations, and individuals mark the occasion through tree-planting drives, clean-up campaigns, and sustainability initiatives, reminding us of our shared responsibility to protect the planet. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The Earth Day 2026 theme is “Our Power, Our Planet”. This theme emphasises leveraging community action, accelerating the transition to renewable energy, and boosting accountability for environmental damage to tackle the climate crisis. It highlights that collective, daily action from individuals is essential to achieving a sustainable future. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

FYI: Story continues below this ad Earth Day was first celebrated on April 22, 1970, marking the beginning of the modern environmental movement. It was initiated by Gaylord Nelson, a U.S. senator who wanted to raise awareness about pollution and environmental damage after witnessing the impact of a massive oil spill. Hence, statement 3 is correct. The first Earth Day saw millions of people across the United States participate in rallies, teach-ins, and protests, eventually leading to the creation of key environmental laws and agencies. Today, Earth Day is observed globally, with over 190 countries taking part in efforts to promote sustainability and protect the planet.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Which of the following species uses the strategy of “fake eyes” to confuse predators?

(a) Cobra

(b) Chameleon

(c) Butterfly

(d) Octopus

Relevance: The question covers animal behavioral adaptations. It is aligned with UPSC’s focus on lesser-known ecological traits of species. Aspirants should read about species in news which can help in elimination-based MCQs.

Explanation

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— In nature, survival is not always about being stronger or faster. Sometimes, it is about being clever enough to trick the eye. One of the most fascinating examples of this strategy is the use of “fake eyes” to confuse predators. These markings, called eyespots, are circular patterns on the wings or bodies of certain animals that resemble large, alert eyes. The idea is simple, yet incredibly powerful. A split-second illusion can be the difference between life and death.

— One of the best-known examples is the European peacock butterfly (Aglais io). When its wings are closed, it easily blends into tree bark or dry leaves, staying almost invisible to predators.

— The butterfly suddenly opens its wings, revealing bright, eye-like patterns with blue centres and red-black rings. To a bird, this flash can look like the face of a much larger animal, almost like an owl watching back. That moment of surprise is often enough. Predators hesitate for a fraction of a second, and the butterfly uses that window to escape.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to the UNESCO World Heritage Sites, consider the following pairs:

1. Meteora – Brazil

2. Wadi Rum – Iran

3. Alberobello – Italy

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How many of the pairs given above are correctly matched?

(a) Only one pair

(b) Only two pairs

(c) All three pairs

(d) None of the above pairs

Relevance: The question tests mapping of UNESCO World Heritage Sites with their countries. It can be important for eliminating options through basic geography and current affairs. Aspirants should be aware of these geographical locations.

Explanation

Meteora

— Famous for its monasteries perched atop towering rock pillars, Meteora, located in central Greece, offers a surreal mix of natural beauty and spiritual history. The dramatic landscape feels almost otherworldly. Hence, pair 1 is not correctly matched.

Wadi Rum

— With its vast desert expanses and striking sandstone formations, Wadi Rum is protected desert wilderness in southern Jordan, often called the “Valley of the Moon.” It’s a haven for adventure and nature lovers. Hence, pair 2 is not correctly matched.

Alberobello

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— A UNESCO World Heritage site in Italy, this charming Italian town is known for its unique cone-roofed trulli houses. Walking through its streets feels like stepping into a fairytale. Hence, pair 3 is correctly matched.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for April 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 154)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 158)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 158)

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