UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs (Week 157) — Check your progress for Prelims 2026

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

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With reference to Morels (Morchella), consider the following statements:

1. They are non-edible mushrooms.

2. They grow naturally in the forests of the Western Ghats during the rainy season.

3. They are known for their medicinal properties.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: Aspirants must note that it is important for UPSC Prelims because it has appeared in biodiversity-related news, and such developments often translate into questions in the Prelims examination. Its connection with the Himalayan ecosystem further increases its relevance.



Explanation

— In a major breakthrough, the Sheri Kashmir University of Agriculture and Sciences (SKUAST) in Srinagar has cultivated the most expensive and rare edible mushroom for the first time in controlled condition. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— Morels or Morchella, locally known as Kangaech, that grows naturally in specific high elevation forest ecosystems during a narrow rainy season costs anything between Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000 per kilogram. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

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— Morchella is a highly valued gourmet mushroom known for its intense and distinct flavour, superior nutritional profile and medicinal properties. The harvesting of the wild Morchella is a laborious and time-consuming process as gatherers carefully scour dense forests in harsh weather conditions. Sometimes, they return empty handed even after several days of foraging. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

FYI The cultivation of Morchella has been a major scientific challenge especially as the species is known for a complex life cycle, symbiotic ecological behaviour and highly specific environmental requirements that makes the artificial cultivation extremely difficult. Having a high-export value, the cultivation of Morchella under controlled conditions is likely to open new frontiers in high value bioeconomy of Jammu and Kashmir

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

The Clarion-Clipperton Zone is a:

(a) abyssal plain in the Pacific Ocean

(b) mid-oceanic ridge located in the Atlantic Ocean

(c) deep-sea trench in the Pacific Ocean

(d) coral reef system found in the Indian Ocean

Relevance: The Clarion-Clipperton Zone is significant for UPSC Prelims due to its rich polymetallic nodules of nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese, while also linking to key aspects of physical geography. Aspirants must be ready for both map-based and current affairs-driven questions.



Explanation

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— Oceans are a mysterious reservoir of Earth’s secrets, which keeps surprising us. This time, the news has come from 4,100 meters below the Pacific Ocean’s Clarion-Clipperton Zone. A rather strange species of whiplash squid has been spotted, displaying uncanny behaviour. The species was seen approaching a muddy region covered in polymetallic nodules. The animal then dove headfirst into the silt, burying its mantle deep within the patch.

— The discovery has stunned cephalopod experts as no prior squid has ever been spotted this way: buried head-down, inverted, mimicking rigid stalks. This living illusion has yet again proved how little we know about nature.

— It should be noted that the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) is an abyssal plain in the Pacific Ocean.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Consider the following statements about Sijimali:

1. It is part of the Eastern Ghats hill ranges.

2. The region is rich in copper reserves.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The Sijimali Hills are significant for UPSC Prelims due to their location and resource-richness. They have been in the news for issues related to mineral resources. The news around Sijimali Hills also highlights tribal livelihoods, biodiversity, and sustainable development, aligning with the Environment and Economic Geography portions of the syllabus.

Explanation

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— Clashes between tribal villagers and police near Kashipur in Odisha’s Rayagada district left at least 40 police personnel and 25 villagers injured on Tuesday (April 7).

— At the centre of the violence was the construction of a 3 km-long approach road leading to the Sijimali bauxite mine, officials said. The tribals’ opposition to the road reflects their long-simmering discontent against the bauxite project, ever since the mine was handed over to Vedanta Limited in 2023 through an auction.

Tribal women in Odisha protest against the Vedanta bauxite mining project. (Video screengrab) Tribal women in Odisha protest against the Vedanta bauxite mining project. (Video screengrab)

— Sijimali is part of the Eastern Ghats hill ranges and is interspersed with valleys. The bauxite reserve, covering an area of 1,500 hectares, is spread over the Rayagada and Kalahandi districts. With an estimated reserve of 311 million tonnes of high-grade bauxite, Sijimali is located close to Vedanta’s alumina refinery at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district, capable of producing 5 million tonnes per annum. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

— Alumina is refined from bauxite ore and used to produce aluminium, which is instrumental in making everything from soda cans to aircraft. Aluminium’s strength, lightness and conductivity allow for a multiplicity of uses. It is also the most abundant metal in the Earth’s crust, and the third most common element, after Oxygen and Silicon.

FYI Story continues below this ad According to the Indian Bureau of Mines’ 2022 Yearbook, Odisha alone accounts for 41% of India’s bauxite resources, and was the leading producer in 2021-22, comprising about 73% of the total production. Beyond bauxite, Odisha has some of the richest mineral deposits in the country, including high-grade iron ore, coal, nickel, gemstones and graphite, together accounting for nearly 17% of India’s total mineral reserves.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the places in news where it does not rain or rains very less, consider the following pairs:

1. Atacama Desert – Mongolia

2. McMurdo Dry Valleys – Argentina

3. Namib Desert – Kenya

4. Wadi Rum – Jordan

How many of the pairs given above are correctly marked?

(a) Only one pair

(b) Only two pairs

(c) Only three pairs

(d) None of the above pairs

Relevance: This question holds significant relevance for the UPSC Prelims as it tests candidates on world geography through the identification of hyper-arid regions. Aspirants should be aware of such places as these questions enhance understanding of climatic extremes, desert formation, and rain-shadow effects, which are integral to Physical Geography.

Explanation

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Check out some of the world’s important deserts and their key features:

— Atacama Desert (Chile): Often called the driest non-polar place on Earth, the Atacama Desert receives less than 1 mm of rain annually in some areas. Certain weather stations here have reportedly never recorded rainfall. Hence, pair 1 is not correct.

— McMurdo Dry Valleys (Antarctica): This polar desert is one of the most extreme environments on the planet. Shielded from ice by surrounding mountains, the valleys receive almost no precipitation and have incredibly low humidity. Hence, pair 2 is not correct.

— Namib Desert (Namibia): Considered the world’s oldest desert, the Namib is a land of towering red dunes and vast open spaces. Rainfall is scarce, but coastal fog provides minimal moisture, sustaining unique life forms. Hence, pair 3 is not correct.

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— Wadi Rum (Jordan): Also known as the Valley of the Moon, Wadi Rum is a striking desert landscape shaped by wind and time. Rainfall is minimal, and the terrain features sandstone mountains, narrow canyons, and vast sandy plains. Hence, pair 4 is correct.

— Death Valley (USA): Famous for being one of the hottest places on Earth, Death Valley is also incredibly dry, with an average annual rainfall of just about 50 mm.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

The coeval salt basins are formed in a region:

(a) where evaporite deposition occurred in a glacial periglacial environment under sub-zero conditions

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(b) where salt accumulation takes place due to fluvial sedimentation in freshwater lacustrine systems

(c) where tectonic uplift and igneous intrusions dominate without any evaporitic sedimentation

(d) where evaporite deposition and halokinesis occur simultaneously

Relevance: Understanding coeval salt basins is important for UPSC Prelims as it strengthens concepts in geomorphology and sedimentary geology. The topic is relevant to petroleum geology. It would help students in interpreting geological maps and tectonic processes.

Explanation

— As the US-Israel war on Iran continues to hit the headlines, all eyes are on the Strait of Hormuz, the critical chokepoint through which a fifth of the world’s energy supply passes.

— What has attracted less attention is the more alluring — and geologically more interesting — part of the Persian Gulf region: the anomalously colourful Hormuz formations and mountainous ranges. These surreal, painted formations, salt caves and ochre-stained shores have catalyzed a burgeoning geotourism industry.

— Note: While conventional mountain ranges are generally forged through the collision of tectonic plates, the mountains in the Hormuz range are, in fact, vast deposits of salts and minerals. The process of their formation began roughly 500-600 million years ago, during the Late Precambrian to Early Cambrian period.

A view of the Hormuz mountains (source: Wikimedia commons) A view of the Hormuz mountains (source: Wikimedia commons)

— Depicted in the picture attached, the landscapes observed in the Hormuz formation comprise a concentration of over seventy distinct minerals, each of which boasts its own hue.

— This, in turn has birthed a terrain which differs from all other mountainous ranges in the world and serves as a laboratory for studying salt flow and deep-crustal processes usually hidden kilometres below ground.

— The evaporitic phenomenon observed in the Persian Gulf region is not an isolated event. The structures of the Hormuz formation are part of a much larger paleogeographic (study of earth’s surface in the past) system. Regions where evaporite deposition and halokinesis occur simultaneously result in what are known as coeval salt basins. These basins extend eastward across tectonic boundaries, continuing through the heavily mined Salt Range in Pakistan and reaching deep into the subsurface geology of northwestern India.

FYI Halokinesis, also known as salt tectonics, is a geological process in which large layers of evaporites (rock salt) flow and deform under gravity, resulting in structures such as diapirs, domes, and minibasins.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 152)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 157)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 157)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 156)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 156)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 156)

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