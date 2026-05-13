UPSC Prelims S.E.E. Snapshot: MIRV Technology, Exchange rate and AMOC

Struggling with tricky and important concepts in UPSC Prelims? The exam increasingly tests your conceptual clarity and ability to apply core ideas, especially in the most dynamic subjects: Science, Economy, and Environment (SEE).

UPSC Essentials’ new initiative, UPSC Prelims ‘SEE’ Snapshot, brings you, every Wednesday, a quick, exam-focused revision of key concepts. In each article, we pick three important current themes from Science, Economy, and Environment and decode them strictly through the Prelims lens—focusing on concepts and clarity.

If you missed the previous UPSC Prelims S.E.E. Snapshot: SAF, Economic Integration, and Breached Planetary Boundaries from the Indian Express, read it here.

UPSC Prelims 2026 Revision Checklist | Top 20 Reports and Indices that aspirants shouldn’t miss

SCIENCE

MIRV Technology

Why it matters The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced on Friday (May 8) that India has conducted the successful flight-trial of an advanced version of the nuclear-capable Agni missile with Multiple Independently Targeted Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha, Thursday. The development of MIRV capability marks a significant upgrade for India’s missile systems and expands its nuclear options. In this context, it becomes essential to know about the MIRV technology and its significance.

Core Concept:

— MIRV technology is the capability that allows multiple warheads to be loaded on a single missile delivery system and programmed to hit different targets, thus greatly enhancing the missile’s destructive potential.

— Traditional missiles carry a single warhead, or weapon, that goes and hits the intended target. MIRV-equipped missiles can accommodate multiple warheads, each of which can be programmed to strike a separate target. They can all be made to hit the same location too, one after the other, thus ensuring complete annihilation of the target.

— Notably, it is a complicated technology. The warheads have to be miniaturised, be equipped with independent guidance and navigation controls, and released sequentially from the delivery system.

📍Key features of MIRV technology

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— Inflicting serious damages: With simultaneous targeted strikes at a single or multiple locations, MIRV-equipped missiles are capable of inflicting catastrophic damages.

— Launch counterattack: The ability to launch a counterattack with the potential to do enormous damage is another significant strategic benefit. If the counterattack is too strong, the opposition can be discouraged from assaulting.

— Difficult to intercept: MIRV-equipped missiles can render the missile defence system useless. Multiple warheads, each with an independent trajectory, can make the job of tracking and intercepting extremely complicated.

— Ability to penetrate missile defence systems: It is possible to modify MIRV-equipped missiles to carry dummy warheads, which would trick the defence system. It is therefore quite likely that one or more warheads will breach the defence shield and cause significant damages.

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— Use of high-precision sensor and avionics systems: The technology has made substantial advances such as using high-precision sensor packages and indigenously avionics systems to guarantee that the re-entry vehicles reach the target points with the required accuracy.

India's MIRV Milestone: What It Means DEFENCE — EXPLAINER India tests MIRV technology on Agni-5, joining an elite global club. Here's what the technology is, why it matters, and how it upgrades India's arsenal. What is MIRV? Key Features Agni Upgrade CORE CONCEPT One missile. Multiple warheads. Separate targets. MIRV — Multiple Independently Targeted Re-entry Vehicle — allows a single missile to carry several warheads, each guided to a different target. Unlike traditional single-warhead missiles, MIRV-equipped missiles can strike multiple locations simultaneously or saturate one target for total annihilation. Traditional Missile 1 warhead → 1 target. Interceptable by a single missile defence system. MIRV Missile Multiple warheads → multiple targets, each on an independent trajectory. TECH REQUIREMENT A complex engineering challenge Each warhead must be miniaturised with independent guidance and navigation systems, released sequentially from the delivery vehicle — one of the most demanding technologies in modern missile design. ◆ Catastrophic damage potential Simultaneous nuclear strikes at single or multiple locations can cause irreversible destruction across a wide theatre. ★ Strengthens second-strike capability Critical for India's no-first-use doctrine — a devastating MIRV counterattack deters any adversary from striking first. ◉ Defeats missile defence systems Multiple warheads on independent trajectories overwhelm even advanced shield systems, making interception extremely difficult. → Decoy warhead capability Dummy warheads can be loaded alongside real ones to confuse defence systems, ensuring at least one warhead breaches the shield. ✓ High-precision indigenous avionics Indigenously developed sensor packages and avionics ensure re-entry vehicles reach targets with the required accuracy. 5,000+ km range of Agni-5 6th nation to operationalise MIRV 700–3,500 km range, Agni-1 to Agni-4 Agni missile family developed by DRDO. First generation deployed by mid-2000s with single-warhead payloads. Agni-5 tested multiple times with progressively advanced features. Night-launch capability verified in December 2022. MoD announces successful MIRV flight-trial of advanced Agni-5 from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. PM Modi personally announces the milestone. Under development. Next-generation Agni-6 also expected to carry MIRV technology, further expanding India's long-range nuclear deterrent. Express InfoGenIE

FYI: MIRV technology is not new. It was developed in the 1960s and first deployed in the 1970s by the United States and the then Soviet Union. Over the years, France, the United Kingdom, and eventually China have developed this technology. Pakistan too has claimed to have tested an MIRV-equipped missile called Ababeel, first in 2017 and then in 2023.

📍UPSC Twist Point– MIRV vs MaRV (Maneuverable Re-entry Vehicle)

— The MaRV is a type of ballistic missile warhead capable of maneuvering and changing its trajectory during the terminal phase of flight, unlike traditional ballistic missiles that follow a predictable, arc-like path.

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— MaRV enables maneuvering during atmospheric re-entry. It enhances missile survivability against anti-ballistic missile (ABM) systems.

ECONOMY

Exchange rate

Why it matters The rupee slipped to a fresh record low of 95.63 yesterday against the US dollar, breaching its previous all-time low and deepening worries for India’s import-dependent economy. The scale of the external pressure was also underscored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal urging fuel conservation, reduced imports, and adoption of work-from-home practices. In this context, understanding exchange rates becomes important because a weaker rupee raises import costs, fuels inflation, and impacts the overall economy.

Core Concept:

— The rate at which one can swap between currencies is the exchange rate. In other words, how many rupees would buy you a dollar or a euro.

— In the currency market each currency is like a commodity itself. The value of each currency relative to another currency is called the exchange rate.

— The rupee’s exchange rate vis-a-vis a particular currency, say the US dollar, tells us how many rupees are required to buy a US dollar. To buy (import) a US product or service, Indians need to first buy the dollars and then use those dollars to buy the product. The same holds true for Americans buying something from India.

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— If the rupee’s exchange rate “falls”, it implies that buying American goods would become costlier. At the same time, Indian exporters may benefit because their goods now are more attractive (read cheaper) to the American customers.

— In a free-market economy, the exchange rate is decided by the supply and demand for rupees and dollars.

— Imagine that in the beginning, one rupee was equal to one dollar. After a year, Indians demand more dollars in comparison to Americans demanding the rupee. In such a case, the exchange rate will “fall” or “weaken” for rupee and “rise” or “strengthen” for dollar.

— However, in India, the exchange rate is not fully determined by the market. From time to time, the RBI intervenes in the foreign exchange (forex) market to ensure that the rupee “price” does not fluctuate too much or that it doesn’t rise or fall too much all at once.

📍UPSC Twist Points– Exchange rates vs Forex reserves (Forex)

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— Foreign exchange reserves are an important component of the Balance of Payment (BoP) and an essential element in the analysis of an economy’s external position. In times of crisis, adequate foreign exchange reserves give comfort, acting as a buffer and giving strength to a country’s macroeconomic fundamentals.

— The RBI has the primary responsibility of collection, compilation and dissemination of data relating to foreign exchange reserves.

— India’s foreign exchange reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCA), gold, special drawing rights (SDRs) and reserve tranche position (RTP) in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

ENVIRONMENT

Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation

Why it matters New research has suggested that the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), which regulates climate across much of the globe, may slow by up to 59% by 2100, with potentially devastating consequences for weather systems as far away as the Indian subcontinent. The findings have particular significance for India, where hundreds of millions of people depend on the summer monsoon for their agricultural livelihoods and water supplies. Let’s understand AMOC.

Core Concept:

— Think of the Earth’s oceans as having a massive, invisible conveyor belt. In the Atlantic Ocean, this system is scientifically known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation.

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— The AMOC is a large system of ocean currents. It is the Atlantic branch of the ocean conveyor belt or thermohaline circulation (THC), and it distributes heat and nutrients throughout the world’s ocean basins.

— AMOC carries warm surface waters from the tropics towards the Northern Hemisphere. As it reaches the freezing Arctic, the water cools, becomes denser, and sinks several kilometres into the deep ocean. It then drifts back south as a cold deep-water current before eventually rising to the surface to warm up and restart the loop. This slow machinery moves vast amounts of heat across the globe.

— The conveyor belt relies on a delicate balance of ocean temperature and salt levels. However, human-induced climate change is melting Arctic ice at an alarming rate, dumping massive amounts of fresh water into the North Atlantic. Because fresh water is lighter and less salty, it does not sink easily. This is acting like a brake on the entire AMOC system.

— While past studies estimated a 15% slowdown over the last 50 years, new research using real-time ocean measurements projects a much sharper decline, potentially weakening the currents by up to 59% by 2100.

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— This matters because the AMOC is a “climate tipping point”. Just like a chair tilted past its balancing point, once the AMOC crosses a certain threshold, it could irreversibly collapse into a new, sluggish state. If it does, the consequences would be catastrophic, triggering extreme sea-level rise in North America and severe weather disruptions globally.

— Notably, though the AMOC is in the Atlantic, its breakdown would trigger chaos in the Pacific.

— El Niño is a periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean that disrupts global weather. Because global ocean currents and wind patterns are deeply interconnected, a sluggish AMOC traps heat in the southern hemisphere and leaves the North Pacific cooler.

— Studies suggest a weaker AMOC will make El Niño events more unpredictable and extreme.

📍UPSC Twist Points– AMOC Vs El Niño South Oscillation (ENSO)

— The El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a climate phenomenon marked by changes in sea temperatures along the eastern Pacific Ocean, coupled with fluctuations in the overlying atmosphere. It can alter and interfere with the global atmospheric circulation, which, in turn, influences the weather worldwide.

— It has three phases: warm (El Niño), cool (La Niña), and neutral. It occurs in irregular cycles of 2 to 7 years.

Prelims Practice MCQ

Let’s see how much can you recall

Consider the following statements:

1. MIRV technology enables a single ballistic missile to carry multiple independently targetable warheads capable of striking different locations.

2. In a freely floating exchange rate system, the value of a currency is determined by demand and supply in the foreign exchange market.

3. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is primarily driven by wind patterns and is independent of differences in ocean temperature and salinity.

How many of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Answer (b)

ALSO CHECK

UPSC Prelims S.E.E. Snapshot: GPS interference, RBI’s Monetary Policy, Heatwaves

UPSC Prelims S.E.E. Snapshot: Dimethyl Ether, CPI overhaul, Tar Balls

UPSC Prelims ‘SEE’ Snapshot : Induction cooktop, Forex reserve, and Earth’s energy imbalance

UPSC Prelims ‘SEE’ Snapshot: Talking cars, GDP rebasing and Nor’westers — quick look

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