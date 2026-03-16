UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz: Check your prelims progress with today’s History and Culture quiz (week 148)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of daily subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on History and Culture to check your progress. Find links to previous quizzes for UPSC towards the end of the article.

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With reference to the 1924 Belgaum Session of the Indian National Congress, consider the following statements:

1. This session was Mahatma Gandhi’s only Congress presidency.

2. It is notable for formation of All India Youth Congress.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: Sessions of the Indian National Congress and their key outcomes are a recurring theme in UPSC Prelims.

Explanation:

— Exactly a century ago, on December 26-27, 1924, the Congress held its 39th session at Belgaum (now Belagavi), the only session presided by Mahatma Gandhi. However, it is notable for two additional reasons: not only is it seen as a watershed moment in India’s independence struggle from the British, but it also marks a turning point in the history of the Congress, which was founded in 1885. Hence, statement 1 is true.

— As freedom fighter B Pattabhi Sitaramayya says in his 1935 book, History of Indian National Congress, “In the history of non-cooperation, Belgaum is a landmark. The revolt against Gandhism was nearly complete. The Congress stood at the point of separation.”

— The Belgaum session occurred during a critical period in the freedom movement and Gandhi’s life, as he had returned to India from South Africa over a decade earlier in January 1915.

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— Gandhi’s concepts of nonviolence, communal peace, and “swaraj (self-rule)” were established during this session in the former Bombay state.

— Calcutta session of 1928, presided by Motilal Nehru is notable for formation of All India Youth Congress. Hence, statement 2 is not true.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to Sembiyan Mahadevi consider the following statements:

1. She was the sister of Rajaraja I and was one of the most celebrated patrons of art and architecture.

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2. An avid temple builder, she is well known for her contributions to temples such as Umamaheshvar Temple at Konerirajapuram, Tirukkurangaduturai Temple at Aduturai, Tirukkotisvarar Temple at Tirukkodikkaval among others.

Which of the above given statements is/are true?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: Questions on important but relatively lesser-known personalities from ancient and medieval India are frequently asked in UPSC Prelims. Studying figures like Sembiyan Mahadevi helps aspirants understand the role of royal women in promoting temple architecture and art during the Chola Dynasty.

Explanation:

— Inscriptional evidence in Chola art points to the prominent role played by royal women and dancers in patronage for art and architecture. One of the most celebrated patrons was the widowed queen of Gandaraditya Chola, Sembiyan Mahadevi. An avid temple builder, she is well known for her contributions to temples such as Umamaheshvar Temple at Konerirajapuram, Tirukkurangaduturai Temple at Aduturai, Tirukkotisvarar Temple at Tirukkodikkaval among others. She also founded the village, Sembiyan Mahadevi, named after her, near Nagapattinam in Thanjavur district.

— Author Balasubramanyam Venkatraman, in his book Temple art under the Chola queens, writes that the more significant contributions of Sembiyan Mahadevi were some of the most fascinating bronzes cast at her instance. “She set up a tradition of metal casting that became a matter of pride with her grand-nephew Rajaraja I, in whose time the ateliers of the kingdom brought out innumerable bronzes of unsurpassed quality and grandeur,” he writes. Srinivasan notes that “it is under Sembiyan Mahadevi that the celebrated Nataraja icons in bronze and stone are more prominently displayed in temples.” Then there was Kundavai, the sister of Rajaraja I and his principal queen, Lokamahadevi, who added considerably to Chola art.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 3

Which of the following pairs are not correctly matched:

1. Majuli masks : Assam

2. Rupa Tarakasi: Odisha

3. Dodol: Maharashtra

4. Kapdaganda shawl: Ladakh

Select the correct code:

(a) 1, 2 and 4 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4 only

Relevance: UPSC Prelims frequently tests knowledge of India’s regional art forms, crafts and cultural traditions as part of the art and culture syllabus. Understanding crafts like Majuli masks and Rupa Tarakasi helps aspirants connect cultural heritage with geography.

Explanation

— The traditional Majuli masks in Assam were given a Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Centre March 4, 2024. Majuli manuscript painting also got the GI label. Hence, the 1st pair is correct.

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— The famous Rupa Tarakasi, or silver filigree work of Odisha’s Cuttack, also received the geographical indication (GI) tag. Hence, the 2nd pair is correct.

— Seven products from Odisha, ranging from the Similipal Kai chutney made with red weaver ants to the embroidered Kapdaganda shawl, have bagged the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag in recognition of their exclusivity to the state.

— Dhenkanal Magji, Odisha Khajuri Guda, Nayagarh Kanteimundi Brinjal, Koraput Kala Jeera Rice and Lanjia Saura Painting are few others. Hence, the 4th pair is not correct.

— In June 2024, the Goa government formally applied for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the Goan sweet called Dodol. Hence, the 3rd pair is not correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 4

He was a former president and member of the Muslim League, who chose to resign from the League and live in independent India after the Partition of 1947. He was also famous for having authored the ghazal ‘Chupke Chupke Raat Din, Aansu Bahana Yaad Hai’ (later immortalised in Ghulam Ali’s voice) and is also credited for having coined the slogan, ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ (‘Long Live Revolution!’) back in 1921. He proposed an amendment in 1949 in the preamble of the Constitution that sought “to adopt the same conciliatory attitude to all political minorities and to adopt the same principles as have been adopted by the Soviet Union”

Who is ‘he’ referred in the above lines?

(a) Hifzur Rahman Seoharwi,

(b) Abul Kalam Azad

(c) Muhammed Saadulah

(d) Maulana Hasrat Mohani

Relevance: The question highlights lesser-known contributions of leaders involved in India’s freedom struggle and constitution-making, a theme often tested in UPSC Prelims. Figures like Maulana Hasrat Mohani, who coined the slogan Inquilab Zindabad, illustrate the intersection of revolutionary politics, poetry, and debates in the Constituent Assembly of India.

Explanation

— On October 17, 1949, an extremely strange and ominous incident occurred in the Constituent Assembly. Until now, the name of ‘God’ had been invoked in the Constituent Assembly nearly 300 times. The number would go on to exceed 350 by January 24, 1950, which was the last day the Assembly sat in session. October 17 was itself characterised by an abundance of such invocations. To use a current legal expression, these signified polyvocal affirmations and disavowals — at times both — of that elusive entity.

— October 17, 1949 may well have been an ordinary day in the affairs of the Constituent Assembly. The inflection point seems to have been an amendment proposed by Maulana Hasrat Mohani, a former president and member of the Muslim League, who chose to resign from the League and live in independent India after the Partition of 1947. Mohani was also famous for having authored the ghazal ‘Chupke Chupke Raat Din, Aansu Bahana Yaad Hai’ (later immortalised in Ghulam Ali’s voice) and is also credited for having coined the slogan, ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ (‘Long Live Revolution!’) back in 1921. The Maulana’s proposed amendment sought “to adopt the same conciliatory attitude to all political minorities and to adopt the same principles as have been adopted by the Soviet Union” (CAD, Book 5: 437). Accordingly, his question was whether the following amendment could be prefixed to the existing Preamble to the Constitution: ‘We, the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a Union of Indian Socialistic Republics to be called U.I.S.R. on the lines of U.S.S.R’ (CAD, Book 5: 437). The proposed amendment was promptly negated.

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— However, Mohani had initiated a conversation of paramount significance, whose political currency continues well into the twenty-first century — on the question of where the Constitution of India stands with respect to religion and religious minorities.

Therefore, (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to the History of India, consider the following statements:

1. In the year 1721, the British Government introduced the ‘Calico Act.’

2. The Industrial Revolution led to the rise of mechanised inventions.

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3. By the early 1800s, Britain began importing large quantities of cotton from America.

Which of the above given statements dealt a blow to the cotton industry in colonial India?

(a) 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Relevance:

The decline of India’s traditional textile industry under colonial rule is a key theme in modern Indian history and often appears in UPSC questions. Understanding policies like the Calico Act, the Industrial Revolution, and global cotton trade helps aspirants analyse how colonial economic policies impacted indigenous industries.

Explanation

— In the 17th and 18th centuries, India was the top exporter of cotton — both raw fibre and manufactured fabric. This was largely due to the quality and diversity of cloth that Indian cotton manufacturers produced, including vibrant patterns and colours, especially the calico print.

— However, in the year 1721, the British Government introduced the ‘Calico Act’, banning the use of chintz or printed cotton textiles in England. It dealt a blow to India’s cotton industry. English producers, wanting to secure their domestic market, also copied Indian designs and reproduced them on white muslin that was in turn imported from India. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The Industrial Revolution led to the rise of mechanised inventions like James Hargreaves’ spinning jenny, Samuel Cromption’s mule and Richard Arkwright’s water-powered frame. These inventions weakened India’s cotton industry. Factories in England could now produce more cloth with less labour, and at a cheaper price. As Britain became the leading industrial power, it helped consolidate the East India Company’s hold over the subcontinent. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— The East India Company developed a system to eliminate competition and ensure a regular supply of raw cotton and silk goods. They appointed ‘gomasthas’ or paid servants to supervise the Company’s weavers, procure their material and stop them from dealing with other buyers. Also, high duties were imposed on finished Indian textiles imported into Britain. These measures destroyed the local industry, leaving thousands of weavers across India unemployed.

— By the early 1800s, Britain began importing large quantities of cotton from America as the length of the fibres were longer, more durable and well-suited for their new machines. American cotton was also cheaper, largely because of slave labour. This cotton was shipped to textile mills in Lancashire and the finished piece goods then exported to India. It made for very profitable operations of the East India Company. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 153)

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 148)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 153)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 153)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 153)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 152)

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