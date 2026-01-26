UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : History and Culture MCQs on Freedom Struggle, Republic Day, Padma Awards, and more (Week 142)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of daily subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on History and Culture to check your progress. Find links to previous quizzes for UPSC towards the end of the article.

With reference to the Irwin Declaration (1929), consider the following statements:

1. It faced strong opposition in Britain due to the prevailing pro-Empire sentiment among the British public.

2. India was considered the Crown Jewel of the British Empire, making any promise of self-governance politically sensitive.

3. The onset of the global economic recession increased Britain’s dependence on India’s resources and market.

4. It was rejected by Indian leaders due to a lack of any assurance regarding Dominion Status.

Which of the statements given above best explain why the Irwin Declaration failed to achieve its intended objectives?

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 2 and 4 only

(c) 1 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Explanation

In 1929, Viceroy Irwin had vaguely announced that India would be granted dominion status in the future. Known as the Irwin Declaration, it was warmly welcomed by Indians but faced massive backlash back in Britain.

The British population was still pro-Empire and India was seen as the Empire’s Crown Jewel. Importantly, as the world economy went into a recession, India was arguably Britain’s most valuable colony with its vast land, resources, and population crucial for its economy.

Thus, under pressure from back home, Irwin went back on his word. In a meeting with Gandhi, Muslim League’s Muhhammad Ali Jinnah and a few other leaders, he said that he could not promise India dominion status any time soon.

This would be a turning point as the Congress grew increasingly united on the issue. With the British unable to follow through on even reasonable reforms, Indians supported increasingly “radical” goals – a fully independent republic being one of the first.

Therefore, a is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Consider the following passage:

“In December 1930, the three freedom fighters entered the Writers’ Building of Calcutta, which housed the Secretariat, and shot dead Lt Col N.S. Simpson, the British Inspector General of Prisons, who was known for subjecting Indian prisoners to brutal torture in custody. Following the commotion, one of them consumed potassium cyanide, while other two shot themselves to avoid capture.”

The three freedom fighters refered in the passage above are:

(a) Surya Sen, Ganesh Ghosh, Lokenath Bal

(b) Barindra Kumar Ghosh, Shyamji Krishna Varma, Pritilata Waddedar

(c) Hemchandra Kanungo, Ullaskar Dutta, Bagha Jatin

(d) Benoy Basu, Badal Gupta and Dinesh Gupta

Explanation

West Bengal tableau “Swatantrata ka Mantra – Vande Mataram,” celebrated 150 years of the song, honours Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on Republic Day 2026. It also highlighted many revolutionaries including the trios, Benoy Basu, Badal Gupta and Dinesh Gupta .

Set up after 1947 on the opposite side of the wide road in front of Writers’ Building in central Calcutta, the statues of Benoy Basu, Badal Gupta and Dinesh Gupta commemorate the sacrifice of the three men for the freedom of India.

In December 1930, the three entered the Writers’ Building, which housed the Secretariat, and shot dead Lt Col N.S. Simpson, the British Inspector General of Prisons, who was known for subjecting Indian prisoners to brutal torture in custody. Following the commotion, Badal Gupta consumed potassium cyanide, while Benoy Basu and Dinesh Gupta shot themselves to avoid capture. Basu was hospitalised but he died days later, while Dinesh Gupta survived the bullet injury, and was arrested, convicted and sentenced to death.

Originally named Dalhousie Square, post Independence, the area was renamed B.B.D. Bagh, after the initials of the revolutionaries’ names and a plaque was set up inside Writers’ Building in remembrance. Local buses in Calcutta often refer to the neighbourhood as B.B.D. Bagh, but both names for this location are frequently interchangeably used.

Therefore, d is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Consider the following statements with reference to the Nehru Report of 1928:

1. It was a memorandum drafted by All Parties Conference under the chairmanship of Jawaharlal Nehru in British India to appeal for a new dominion status.

2. Within the Congress, the Nehru Report did not enjoy universal support especially by young leaders such as Subhash Chandra Bose.

3. In the Balfour Declaration of 1926, dominions were defined countries like Canada, Australia and New Zealand were granted dominion status.

Which of the above given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Explanation

In 1927, British Authorities appointed the Simon Commission – a seven-man, all European team under Sir John Simon – to deliberate on political reforms in India. This sent a wave of outrage and discontentment across the country. For the first time since 1922, protests against the Simon Commission spread nationwide, with chants of “Simon Go Back” echoing across the country.

In response, the INC appointed its own commission under Motilal Nehru. The Nehru Report demanded that India be granted dominion status within the Empire. In the Balfour Declaration of 1926, dominions were defined as “autonomous communities within the British Empire, equal in status, in no way subordinate one to another in any aspect of their domestic or external affairs, though united by a common allegiance to the Crown and freely associated as members of the British Commonwealth of Nations.” In 1926, countries like Canada, Australia and New Zealand were granted dominion status.

Crucially, even within the Congress, the Nehru Report did not enjoy universal support. Young leaders such as Bose and Jawaharlal Nehru, Motilal’s own son, wanted India to break all ties with the British Empire. They argued that under dominion status, while India would enjoy a certain level of autonomy, the British Parliament and Crown would still have the ability to meddle in Indian affairs.

Importantly, for both Bose and Nehru, attaining dominion status would make India party to colonial exploitation elsewhere in the British Empire, mainly Africa. With a far more radical worldview than their predecessors, Bose and Nehru looked at anti-colonialism not only as a local political issue for India but in a more global lens.

However, Gandhi was still very much for dominion status, arguing that it would be a welcome step in India’s anti-colonial struggle. His views would soon change.

Therefore, c is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Why was January 26 chosen as India’s Republic Day?

(a) On this day in 1950, the Constituent Assembly completed the drafting of the Constitution

(b) On this day in 1930, the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj

(c) On this day in 1947, the Indian Independence Act came into force

(d) On this day in 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly

Explanation

Since 1950, January 26 has marked the day India’s Constitution came into effect. However, the Constitution was prepared way before the chosen date, adopted officially by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

On January 26,1930, the historic “Poorna Swaraj” declaration was officially promulgated, beginning the final phase of India’s freedom struggle where the goal would be complete independence from British rule.

Therefore, b is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

The Centre has released the list of Padma Award winners for this year. Out of 113 awardees, six belong to the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI. Consider the following list of such recipients and answer the question below.

Name Field 1. Nori Dattatreyudu Medicine 2. Vijay Amritraj Sports 3. Prateek Sharma Art 4. Lars-Christian Koch Literature and Education 5. Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova Medicine 6. Vladimer Mestvirishvili Sports Which of the above mentioned pairs are correctly matched? (a) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 only (b) 2, 4 and 6 only (c) 1, 2 and 6 only (d) all of the above

Explanation

The Centre has released the list of winners of the Padma Award this year. One of the highest civilian Awards of the country, the lists of its winners are announced every year on the eve of Republic Day.

Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandhan and veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Singh Deol were awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously for public affairs and art, respectively. Cricketer Rohit Sharma, and actor R Madhavan are among the Padma Shri winners. Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty won the Padma Bhushan.

Out of 113 awardees, six belong to the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI:

1. Vladimer Mestvirishvili (Posthumous, Georgia, Padma Shree) : Sports

2. Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova (Russia, Padma Shree) : Literature and Education

3. Vijay Amritraj (USA, Padma Bhushan) : Sports

4. Nori Dattatreyudu (USA, Padma Bhushan) : Medicine

5. Lars-Christian Koch (Germany, Padma Shree) : Art

6. Prateek Sharma (USA, Padma Shree) : Medicine

Therefore, c is the correct answer.

