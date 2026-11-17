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Which of the following languages are not mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution?

1. Bodo

2. Kannada

3. Awadhi

4. Pali

5. English

6. Nepali

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 5 and 6 only

(b) 3 and 5 only

(c) 1, 2, 4 and 6 only

(d) 3, 4 and 5 only

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Relevance: The Eighth Schedule is an important constitutional provision related to the recognition and promotion of languages in India. It is relevant to Articles 344 and 351, official language provisions and the constitutional framework governing linguistic diversity.

Explanation

— The Constitutional provisions relating to the Eighth Schedule occur in article 344(1) and 351 of the Constitution.

— The Eighth Schedule to the Constitution consists of the following 22 languages:-

— (1) Assamese, (2) Bengali, (3) Gujarati, (4) Hindi, (5) Kannada, (6) Kashmiri, (7) Konkani, (8) Malayalam, (9) Manipuri, (10) Marathi, (11) Nepali, (12) Oriya, (13) Punjabi, (14) Sanskrit, (15) Sindhi, (16) Tamil, (17) Telugu, (18) Urdu (19) Bodo, (20) Santhali, (21) Maithili and (22) Dogri.

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— Of these languages, 14 were first incorporated into the Constitution. The Sindhi language was added in 1967. Three additional languages, Konkani, Manipuri, and Nepali, were added in 1992. Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, and Santhali were added in 2004.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.mha.gov.in)

QUESTION 2

With reference to the summoning of Parliament, consider the following statements:

1. It is specified in Article 85 of the Constitution.

2. It is based on a provision of the Government of India Act, 1935.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The topic is relevant to parliamentary procedures, the powers of the President and the constitutional relationship between the executive and legislature.

Explanation

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— The summoning of Parliament is specified in Article 85 of the Constitution. Like many other Articles, it is based on a provision of the Government of India Act, 1935. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— This provision specified that the central legislature had to be summoned to meet at least once a year, and that not more than 12 months could elapse between two sessions.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the business advisory committee (BAC), consider the following statements:

1. It is a parliamentary committee that recommends the allocation of time for government bills and other business before a legislature.

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2. There are separate BACs for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha with equal numbers of members.

3. The members of the BAC are nominated by the Prime Minister.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The Business Advisory Committee is an important parliamentary body associated with the functioning and legislative business of Parliament. It is relevant to understanding parliamentary procedures, the role of the presiding officers and the conduct of legislative business.

Explanation

— A business advisory committee (BAC) is a parliamentary committee that recommends the allocation of time for government bills and other business before a legislature. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

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— It functions as a parliamentary standing committee to organise the legislative agenda and ensure the efficient scheduling of debates, with a key role in managing the house’s schedule.

— In India’s parliament, there are separate BACs for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, each headed by the Speaker/Chairman, respectively.

— The members are nominated by the Speaker or Chairman in proportion to the strength of various political parties in the house, ensuring representation from across the spectrum. Hence, statements 2 and 3 are not correct.

— The committee typically meets at the beginning of each session and then as needed to plan the legislative schedule.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Source: sansad.in)

QUESTION 4

Consider the following statements:

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1. A Bill pending in Parliament shall lapse by reason of the prorogation of the Houses.

2. A Bill pending in the Council of States which has not been passed by the House of the People shall not lapse on a dissolution of the House of the People.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The question tests the constitutional provisions governing the introduction, passage and lapse of Bills in Parliament. It is relevant to Articles 107 and 108, particularly the distinction between prorogation and dissolution of the Lok Sabha.

Explanation

— A Bill shall not be deemed to have been passed by the Houses of Parliament unless it has been agreed to by both Houses, either without amendment or with such amendments only as are agreed to by both Houses.

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— A Bill pending in Parliament shall not lapse by reason of the prorogation of the Houses. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— A Bill pending in the Council of States which has not been passed by the House of the People shall not lapse on a dissolution of the House of the People. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— A Bill which is pending in the House of the People, or which having been passed by the House of the People is pending in the Council of States, shall, subject to the provisions of article 108, lapse on a dissolution of the House of the People.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Source: Constitution of India)

QUESTION 5

Which of the following are the exceptions under which a foreign judgment would not be considered conclusive in India?

1. If the foreign court lacked jurisdiction

2. If the judgment was not granted on the merits.

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3. If the foreign court refused to recognise Indian law despite its applicability.

(a) 1, 2 and 3

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 2 and 3 only

Relevance: The topic is relevant to judicial jurisdiction, recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments and the application of international law in India. It connects with civil procedure, private international law and the principles of natural justice.

Explanation

— The recognition of foreign rulings in India is governed by Sections 13 and 14 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC).

— Section 13 lays down six exceptions under which a foreign judgment would not be considered conclusive in India. These include cases where the foreign court lacked jurisdiction, the judgment was not granted on merits, or the order was obtained through fraud. Recognition can also be refused where the foreign court refused to recognise Indian law despite its applicability.

— Section 14 provides that a foreign judgment is presumed valid unless the contrary is proved, but this presumption is easily rebutted when one of the exceptions in Section 13 is shown.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 188)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 188)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 188)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 188)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 188)

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