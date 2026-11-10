UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of daily subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Polity and Governance to check your progress.

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With reference to the Model Code of Conduct, consider the following statements:

1. The provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) only apply to organisations which are funded wholly by the Government.

2. Restrictions under the MCC can apply to retired officials re-employed or engaged by state governments.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The question tests understanding of the scope and applicability of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during elections. It is relevant to electoral reforms, election administration and the constitutional mandate of the Election Commission under Article 324.

Explanation

— The Election Commission on Monday directed authorities in five election-bound states that restrictions under the model code of conduct (MCC) that apply to government officials should extend to retired officials re-employed or engaged by state governments. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

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“— The provisions of the Model Code of Conduct apply to all organisations/committees, corporations/commissions, etc. funded wholly or partially by the Government, and their employees. Further, the relevant Conduct Rules, in the States, prohibit the Government servants from taking part in political activities and elections,” the EC said. Hence, statement1 is not correct.

— The EC added that the same restrictions should extend to retired government employees engaged or re-employed in various capacities by the states, noting that there were “no specific guidelines or rules relating to their political neutrality and conduct during the MCC period”.

— “The Commission hereby directs that restrictions and prohibitions applicable to Government Servants shall similarly apply to the aforesaid category of individuals during the MCC period. Further, they shall not summon any election-related officer of the constituency or district where elections have been announced for any official discussions/meetings or hold video conferences/meetings with any such officer. Any omission or commission of any act in contravention of Commission’s directions shall be viewed seriously,” the EC wrote.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Consider the following statements:

1. In the landmark 2014 judgment in NALSA v. Union of India, the Supreme Court distinguished a person’s biological sex and their gender identity.

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2. Biological characteristics include genitals, chromosomes, and secondary sexual features; gender also involves a person’s self-image and their psychological or emotional sense of identity.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(b) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is not the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(c) Statement 1 is correct but Statement 2 is incorrect.

(d) Statement 1 is incorrect but Statement 2 is correct.

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Relevance: The question tests understanding of gender identity, biological sex and the constitutional recognition of transgender persons. It links the NALSA judgment with fundamental rights, particularly equality, dignity and personal liberty under the Constitution.

Explanation

— A plea filed in the Supreme Court challenges provisions of the Transgender Persons Act that allow a person to obtain official documents recognising a gender different from the one assigned at birth, arguing that this could affect protections and benefits specifically meant for women.

— The plea was filed by the India chapter of the Women’s Declaration International (WDI), a UK-based organisation that advocates for preserving sex-based rights for women. WDI was formed to lobby nations to maintain language protecting women and girls on the basis of sex rather than gender or gender identity.

— In the landmark 2014 judgment in NALSA v. Union of India, the Supreme Court distinguished a person’s biological sex and their gender identity. It said that while biological characteristics include genitals, chromosomes, and secondary sexual features, gender also involves a person’s self-image and their psychological or emotional sense of identity. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

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— “Both gender and biological attributes constitute distinct components of sex,” the court said, adding that discrimination on the ground of sex under Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution also included discrimination based on gender identity.

— Why Statement 2 correctly explains Statement 1: The distinction between biological characteristics and an individual’s internal sense of identity forms the conceptual basis for the recognition of gender identity in the NALSA judgment.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

The term “creamy layer” is used with reference to:

(a) Identification of the most backward communities among OBCs for preferential reservation benefits.

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(b) Classification of OBC communities into different categories based on their degree of social and educational backwardness.

(c) Determination of the minimum educational and economic criteria for inclusion of communities in the OBC list.

(d) India’s reservation system to describe wealthier, more advanced members of OBCs.

Relevance: The question tests understanding of the constitutional framework of reservation and affirmative action for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). It is also relevant to landmark Supreme Court judgments, OBC sub-categorisation and debates on equitable access to affirmative action.

Explanation

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— The Supreme Court said its March verdict on the “creamy layer” among Other Backward Classes (OBCs) will not reopen selections and appointments already concluded but will apply to the pending Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 service allocation.

— The “creamy layer” is a term used in India’s reservation system to describe wealthier, more advanced members of OBCs. Those included in the creamy layer are not entitled to OBC reservation benefits.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

To read more: Why SC said ‘creamy layer’ verdict can’t reopen past appointments

QUESTION 4

Which of the following is/are considered a fundamental right under Article 21?

1. Privacy

2. Freedom from Abuse

3. Speedy Trial

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 1 only

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Relevance: The question tests conceptual understanding of the expanding scope of the Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21. It covers important fundamental rights recognised by the Supreme Court through landmark constitutional judgments.

Explanation

— Right to Privacy: Declared a fundamental right under Article 21, protecting personal liberty against state invasion (Justice K.S. Puttaswamy case, 2017).

— Right to Speedy Trial/Fair Procedure: Derived from the broad interpretation of personal liberty (Maneka Gandhi v. Union of India).

— Right to Dignity/Freedom from Abuse: Outlawed instant triple talaq (Shayara Bano case, 2017).

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to Section 58 of the BNSS, consider the following statements:

1. It states that a person who has been arrested without a warrant cannot be detained for longer than “reasonable”.

2. It imposes a dual limit, that is, a 24-hour limit and that the detention within those 24 hours must be “reasonable”.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The question tests understanding of safeguards against arbitrary arrest and detention under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. It is relevant to criminal justice reforms, personal liberty and the procedural framework governing arrest and detention.

Explanation

— Section 58 of the BNSS states that a person who has been arrested without a warrant cannot be detained for longer than “reasonable”. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— In practice, the terms “arrest” and “detention” are often used interchangeably. “Arrest” is a formal act of police taking a person into custody in connection with an offence, marking the beginning of criminal proceedings. Once a person is arrested, a range of constitutional and statutory safeguards immediately come into play.

— The BNSS does not define “detention” per se. Instead, it gives police a set of powers that allows them to stop, remove or temporarily hold people in certain situations, including when a crime has actually taken place.

— Section 58 of the BNSS imposes a dual limit, that is, a 24-hour limit and that the detention within those 24 hours must be “reasonable”. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 187)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 187)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 187)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 187)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 187)

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