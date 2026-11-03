UPSC Prelims 2027 Polity Quiz (Week 187): MCQs on security proceedings under BNSS, transferable vote, and more

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of daily subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Polity and Governance to check your progress.

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With reference to the security proceedings under BNSS, consider the following statements:

1. Security proceedings can be initiated against any person who is likely to breach the peace, disturb public tranquillity or commit a wrongful act, or cause such a disturbance.

2. Such measures can be taken to ensure “good behaviour” of persons involved in the dissemination of certain prohibited material, suspected persons, and habitual offenders.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is the correct explanation for Statement 1.

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(b) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is not the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(c) Statement 1 is correct but Statement 2 is incorrect.

(d) Statement 1 is incorrect but Statement 2 is correct.

Relevance: It is relevant to the preventive provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. It covers the role of Executive Magistrates in maintaining public peace and tranquillity.

Explanation

— The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the successor to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), provides for preventive measures to avert potential breaches of peace and maintain public order.

— These security proceedings, under Chapter IX of the BNSS, involve requiring a person to show cause for why they should not be directed to execute a bond to keep the peace or maintain good behaviour. A bond is an undertaking for release, stating that the accused will abide by the conditions set by the court. The term includes both bonds and bail bonds — while the former is an undertaking without a surety, the latter is an undertaking with surety (more on what sureties are later).

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— Under Section 126, security proceedings can be initiated against any person who is likely to breach the peace, disturb public tranquility or commit a wrongful act, or cause such a disturbance. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Under Sections 127, 128 and 129, such measures can be taken to ensure “good behaviour” of persons involved in the dissemination of certain prohibited material, suspected persons, and habitual offenders. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— Statement 2 does not explain Statement 1: These are separate categories of preventive proceedings under Chapter IX of the BNSS.

— The aim is to prevent trouble before it turns into violence or a criminal offence.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 2

With reference to the protest sites, consider the following statements:

1. There is a constitutional mandate requiring designated protest sites.

2. These sites are developed by the Central Government.

3. Such sites must be accessible and close enough to the seat of power for protesters to be heard.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The question is relevant to Fundamental Rights under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution. It is important in the context of Supreme Court judgments, restrictions on public assemblies and the regulation of designated protest sites.

Explanation

— There is no Constitutional or statutory mandate requiring designated protest sites. These sites are an administrative mechanism developed by governments to manage protests. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are not correct.

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— However, such sites must be accessible and close enough to the seat of power for protesters to be heard. If they are too far away, they defeat the purpose of the protest. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— The right to protest is not absolute, and reasonable restrictions can be imposed to maintain public order, but these restrictions should not make peaceful protest ineffective.

— A designated protest site is also not a prerequisite to the right to hold a protest. This is a mechanism made to strengthen the right to protest as a convenience measure for all stakeholders. It is not “prohibitory” in nature; the right to protest is independent of a designated protest site.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Consider the following statements about the transferable vote:

1. The elections to the legislative councils are held through a single, transferable vote.

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2. The voters have to mark their first, second, etc., preferences on the ballot paper, so that the vote is transferable.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(b) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is not the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(c) Statement 1 is correct but Statement 2 is incorrect.

(d) Statement 1 is incorrect but Statement 2 is correct.

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Relevance: The question is relevant to the constitutional provisions governing the composition and election of State Legislative Councils under Article 171. It covers the system of proportional representation and the single transferable vote (STV).

Explanation

— Elections held via a single transferable vote, however, have to use ballot papers. As per Article 171 of the Indian Constitution, elections to the legislative councils are held through a single, transferable vote. In this procedure, the voters have to mark their first, second, etc., preferences on the ballot paper, so that the vote is transferable. This happens on a ballot paper rather than an EVM. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— Rajya Sabha elections also happen by a single transferable vote, where preferences are marked by the elector on a ballot paper. A formula is used here to calculate the quota required for a candidate to win. The total number of MLAs voting in a state is divided by the number of seats going for elections plus 1. Then, 1 is added to the resulting number to calculate the quota.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to Form 6, consider the following statements:

1. It is the statutory form for voter enrolment.

2. It is used by first-time voter applicants.

3. The form requires applicants to provide the names and EPIC numbers of family members they currently live with.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

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Relevance: The question links to the constitutional framework governing elections and the role of the Election Commission of India. It is relevant to the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

Explanation

— Form 6 is the statutory form for voter enrolment. Form 6 is used by first-time voter applicants, including those who have turned 18 or acquired Indian citizenship, as well as previously deleted voters seeking fresh enrolment. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— Under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, the form requires applicants to provide the names and EPIC numbers of family members they currently live with. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Which of the following are the eligibility criteria for an individual to be appointed as a judge of a High Court?

1. have held a judicial office in the territory of India for at least 10 years

2. have been an advocate of a High Court for at least 10 years

3. must be at least 45 years of age at the time of appointment

4. must have served as a judge of a District Court for at least five years

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1, 2 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, and 4

Relevance: It is relevant to the constitutional provisions governing the appointment of High Court judges under Article 217. It is important for understanding judicial independence, the structure of the Indian judiciary and the constitutional role of the President in judicial appointments.

Explanation

— The study, published in the Journal of Law and Courts, a Cambridge University Press journal, analyses 4,459 bail applications decided by 34 judges of the Delhi High Court between 2023 and 2024. It found that judges promoted from the district judiciary granted bail at lower rates than judges appointed from among practising lawyers, even after accounting for differences in the cases they heard. The authors describe this as “a robust descriptive association between professional pathway and bail outcomes.”

About judge of a High Court

— Article 217 of the Constitution sets the eligibility criteria for an individual to be appointed as a judge of a High Court: ten years at the Bar or ten years in judicial office. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— The Constitution does not prescribe any minimum age of 45 years for appointment as a High Court judge. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

— There is no separate requirement of five years’ service as a District Court judge. Hence, statement 4 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 186)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 186)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 186)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 186)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 186)

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