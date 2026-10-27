UPSC Prelims 2027 Polity Quiz (Week 186): MCQs on Cabinet Secretary, Special Leave Petitions, and more

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of daily subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Polity and Governance to check your progress.

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With reference to the Cabinet Secretary, consider the following statements:

1. The Cabinet Secretary, who is the head of the Cabinet Secretariat, administers the Government of India (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1961, and the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961.

2. The position held by the person works directly under the President of India.

3. The position has been ranked 7th in the order of precedence.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The question is relevant to the organisation and functioning of the Union Executive and the higher civil services in India. It covers the role of the Cabinet Secretary, the Cabinet Secretariat and the rules governing the allocation and transaction of government business.

Explanation

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— The Cabinet Secretariat disclosed last week that it had decided against taking action against Maneesh Garg, a senior IAS officer serving in the Election Commission of India (ECI), noting that any such action would be “inappropriate” and “construed as interference in the functioning of the Constitutional body”.

— The Cabinet Secretary is the administrative head of the Cabinet Secretariat. They are also the senior-most officer of the Indian Administrative Service—the highest position an IAS officer can hold while in service.

— The Cabinet Secretary is considered the country’s senior-most civil servant, and works directly under the Prime Minister. The Cabinet Secretariat administers the Government of India (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1961, and the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Ranked 11th in the order of precedence and functioning under the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Secretary ensures the smooth conduct of government business, coordinates between ministries and supports decision-making at the highest levels. Hence, statements 2 and 3 are not correct.

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— Under British rule, before the introduction of the portfolio system, government business was conducted collectively by the Governor-General in Council as a joint consultative body. The Indian Councils Act, 1861, enacted under Lord Canning, later provided the legal basis for the portfolio system and the Executive Council of the Governor-General.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to the Special Leave Petitions (SLPs), consider the following statements:

1. They were originally designed as independent India’s substitute for the monarch’s prerogative of justice.

2. SLPs are currently the dominant category of cases filed in the Supreme Court.

3. The Supreme Court is bound to hear SLPs.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

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Relevance: The question is relevant to the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction and powers under Article 136 of the Constitution. It helps in understanding the constitutional provisions governing appeals, judicial discretion and the functioning of the Supreme Court.

Explanation

— India’s higher judiciary is struggling under an enormous caseload, and the numbers illustrate the scale of the challenge. At the Supreme Court, more than 96,000 cases are being handled by 38 judges, or about 2,500 cases per judge as of the latest available data in the National Judicial Data Grid.

— Since increasing the number of judges implies more cases can be heard and adjudicated, it is natural to assume that this will reduce pending cases. However, we find that cases accepted by the Supreme Court are also rising over time. The Supreme Court of India hears different types of cases, of which the Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) are the most prevalent. The SLPs are cases that the Supreme Court has a choice to hear.

— That is, while petitioners may appeal a judgement by a lower court, the Supreme Court is not bound to hear it, it may choose to do so. As mentioned, SLPs are currently the dominant category of cases filed in the Supreme Court, with some estimates suggesting that they account for around 80 per cent of fresh filings. Hence, statement 2 is correct and statement 3 is not correct.

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— SLPs were not meant to be a routine process. They were originally designed as independent India’s substitute to the monarch’s prerogative of justice. During Constituent Assembly debates, H.V. Pataskar articulated this rationale, arguing that without a King to serve as a “fountainhead of all justice”, India needed an equivalent guardian of justice – therefore, conferring this unfettered discretionary power on the Supreme Court. Despite being a provision that was engineered as a last resort, SLPs have become one of the top contributors to the top court’s docket. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to inserting a new Article 371(K) in the Constitution, consider the following statements:

1. The Bill for inserting a new Article 371(K) must be passed independently by both Houses of Parliament with a Special Majority.

2. The proposed Article 371(K) aims to provide special protections for Ladakh.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

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Relevance: The question is relevant to constitutional amendments under Article 368 and the procedure for amending the Constitution. It also covers special provisions for states and regions under Part XXI, including Articles 370 and 371.

Explanation

— Weeks after the Centre proposed inserting a new Article 371(K) in the Constitution to provide special protections for Ladakh, the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on October 23 made public the documents and minutes of their meetings with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— The two bodies released five documents exchanged with MHA officials since May 22 this year. They also shared the records of the minutes of the meeting held on May 22, when a significant breakthrough was achieved: Both sides agreed to the demand for Constitutional safeguards under Article 371(K) and a legislature for the Union Territory (UT).

— Inserting a new Article 371(K) requires a constitutional amendment under Article 368. The Bill must be passed independently by each House of Parliament by a special majority. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 4

Under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, under which list do ‘Land’ and ‘Local Government’ (which includes Urban Area Development Authorities) primarily fall?

(a) Concurrent List

(b) Union List

(c) Residuary power of Parliament

(d) State List

Relevance: The question is relevant to the constitutional distribution of legislative powers between the Union and the States under the Seventh Schedule. It helps in understanding the classification of subjects under the Union, State and Concurrent Lists.

Explanation

— The Standing Committee of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) approved the allotment of a 978-square-metre plot to Yusuf Pathan, the same land over which it had served the MP and former India cricketer an encroachment notice two years ago.

— The Standing Committee is the highest executive body of the VMC, and all its 12 members are BJP corporators. The proposal, which was passed unanimously, will now be placed before the General Board, the top legislative and decision-making body of the civic administration, for ratification.

— Land: Entry 18 of the State List (List II).

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— Local Government: Entry 5 of the State List (List II), covering local authorities for local self-government or village administration.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

In India, which of the following states have Legislative Councils?

1. Bihar

2. Tamil Nadu

3. Uttar Pradesh

4. Maharashtra

5. Gujarat

6. West Bengal

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2, 4, and 5 only

(b) 2, 3, 4, and 6 only

(c) 1, 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6

Relevance: The question tests knowledge of the state legislature and the constitutional provisions relating to bicameralism in India. It is relevant to Articles 168, 169 and 171 of the Constitution, which deal with the composition, creation and structure of State Legislative Councils.

Explanation

— There are a total of six states with Legislative Councils: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

— The colonial history of the system traces back to the Montagu-Chelmsford reforms, which led to the formation of the Council of State at the national level in 1919. Then the Government of India Act of 1935 set up bicameral legislatures in Indian provinces. It was under this law that a Legislative Council first started functioning in Bengal in 1937.

— Similar to the Rajya Sabha, the Legislative Council serves as a second layer for deliberations during the lawmaking process. The two share many similarities — Bills need its approval to become law; only those aged above 30 can contest for a seat (unlike 25 for Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies), and their members are chosen for six-year terms through indirect elections. The two bodies also cannot be dissolved, and one-third of the members retire every two years.

— Article 169 of the Constitution concerns the Legislative Council. Parliament can pass a law to create or abolish a Legislative Council, “if the Legislative Assembly of the State passes a resolution to that effect by a majority of the total membership of the Assembly and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of the Assembly present and voting.”

— Article 171 lays out its composition. The total number of MLCs cannot be more than one-third of the total number of MLAs in a state, and cannot be less than 40.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 185)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 185)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 185)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 185)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 185)

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