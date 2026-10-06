UPSC Prelims 2027 Polity Quiz (Week 183): MCQs on removal of the Chief Election Commissioner, Mahanadi water dispute, and more

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of daily subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Polity and Governance to check your progress.

🚨As we mark the 3rd anniversary of the UPSC Essentials magazine, we thank our readers for being part of this journey. Your trust, feedback and continued support have shaped the magazine and encouraged us to keep improving with every edition. Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for September 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or write to us at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.🚨

QUESTION 1

With reference to the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), consider the following statements:

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

1. A motion for the removal of the CEC can be initiated in either House of Parliament through a notice of motion signed by at least 100 members of the Lok Sabha or 50 members of the Rajya Sabha.

2. The CEC can be removed from office only in like manner and on the like grounds as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

3. The CEC can be removed only on the ground of proven misbehavior or incapacity.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The question tests the constitutional provisions governing the appointment, tenure and removal of the Chief Election Commissioner. It is relevant to Article 324, particularly the special protection accorded to the CEC to ensure the independence of the Election Commission.

Explanation

Story continues below this ad

— Article 324(5) of the Constitution states that the CEC can be removed from office only “in like manner and on the like grounds as a Judge of the Supreme Court.” Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— Going by Article 124(4) of the Constitution, which contains the process for removing a Supreme Court judge, removal can only be “on the ground of proved misbehavior or incapacity.” Misbehaviour can comprise any corrupt practices or abuse of office. Over the years, courts have interpreted this to include actions which are incompatible with the office of the CEC or the CEC’s failure to discharge her official duties. Incapacity refers to a situation where the officer is unable to perform her duties. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— To initiate the removal of the CEC, members of both Houses must bring a notice of motion explicitly alleging misbehaviour or incapacity. To be admitted, an impeachment motion needs to be signed by at least 100 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 50 in the Rajya Sabha. They can consult people and materials to refuse or admit the motion. If the motion is admitted, an enquiry is conducted to examine the validity of the charges. This involves forming a committee to investigate evidence of misbehaviour or incapacity. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The motion for removal must secure the support of a majority of the total membership of each House and be passed by a two-thirds majority “present and voting” in both Houses of Parliament. Once passed successfully, the President orders the removal of the CEC.

Story continues below this ad

— There is no discretion once the constitutional requirements are met, since the President acts on the advice of Parliament in this context.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Which of the following states are involved in the Mahanadi water dispute?

1. Telangana

2. Odisha

3. Madhya Pradesh

4. Chhattisgarh

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, and 4 only

Relevance: The question tests knowledge of inter-State river water disputes and the geographical course of the Mahanadi River. It is relevant to Indian Geography, federalism and mechanisms for resolving inter-State water disputes.

Explanation

— The Mahanadi water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh is back in the spotlight, with the Odisha government signalling that the two BJP-ruled states are moving closer to an “amicable solution”, even as the Opposition BJD has called this bid an “eyewash”. The Mahanadi is a lifeline for millions of people in both the States.

Story continues below this ad

— A meeting between the two CMs was also held in July under the chairmanship of the Union Jal Shakti Minister. At the meeting, the states agreed to share data and information on their respective water requirements with the Central Water Commission.

— For Odisha, the Mahanadi is more than a water-sharing dispute. The river is central to irrigation, drinking water, flood management, hydropower and the state’s broader negotiations with Chhattisgarh and the Centre.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Consider the following Articles of the Constitution of India:

1. Article 194(3) – It grants legislatures certain privileges and immunities.

2. Article 19(1)(b) – It guarantees freedom of speech and expression.

Which of the articles given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The question tests knowledge of Fundamental Rights under Article 19 and privileges and immunities of State Legislatures under Article 194. It helps strengthen understanding of constitutional provisions relating to State Legislatures and legislative privileges.

Explanation

Story continues below this ad

— The Supreme Court will begin hearing a long-pending reference on the scope of legislative privileges, special powers and immunities enjoyed by Parliament and state legislatures to protect their functioning, and whether they can be invoked against citizens, journalists and others on breaching the privileges of the House. At the heart of the case is whether these privileges, under Articles 105 and 194 of the Constitution, can override fundamental rights such as freedom of speech and expression under Article 19.

— A seven-judge Constitutional Bench comprising the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Aravind Kumar, Prashant Kumar Mishra, Joymalya Bagchi, Vipul M Pancholi, Chandrashekhar and V Mohana will hear the matter.

— Article 194(3) of the Constitution grants legislatures certain privileges and immunities. Article 19(1)(a) guarantees freedom of speech and expression, including press freedom. The case turns on the interplay between these two rights and whether legislative privilege can override the right to free speech. Hence, 1 is correct and 2 is not correct.

— Articles 14 and 21 provide for the right to equality and the right to life. The petitioners argue that when legislatures order arrests or imprisonment for alleged breaches of privilege, they affect personal liberty. According to them, any action affecting liberty must satisfy constitutional guarantees of fairness, due process and protection against arbitrariness.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Story continues below this ad

QUESTION 4

With reference to the Bye-Elections (also known as bypolls), consider the following statements:

1. The winner of a by-election serves a full 5-year term.

2. A bypoll is not mandatory if the remaining term of the house is less than 1 year.

3. Under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, by-elections must be held within 3 months of the vacancy occurring, barring specific legal exceptions.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Story continues below this ad

Relevance: The question tests understanding of the constitutional and statutory framework governing by-elections in India. It is relevant to Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, including the time limit and exceptions for conducting bypolls.

Explanation

— Bye-Elections (also known as bypolls) are used to fill elected offices that have become vacant between general elections.

— The elected representative serves only the remainder of the term left by the predecessor. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— A bypoll is not mandatory if the remaining term of the house is less than 1 year, or if the Election Commission certifies that holding it is impractical due to extraordinary circumstances. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Story continues below this ad

— Under Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, by-elections must be held within 6 months of the vacancy occurring, barring specific legal exceptions. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.eci.gov.in)

QUESTION 5

With reference to the Legislative Councils in India, consider the following statements:

1. The total number of members in the Legislative Council of a State having such a Council shall not exceed one-half (50 per cent) of the total number of members in the Legislative Assembly of that State.

2. The total number of members in the Legislative Council of a State shall in no case be less than forty.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The question tests knowledge of the constitutional provisions governing Legislative Councils under Article 171. It is relevant for understanding State legislature, bicameralism and constitutional provisions related to State legislatures.

Explanation

— The total number of members in the Legislative Council of a State having such a Council shall not exceed one-third of the total number of members in the Legislative Assembly of that State. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— Provided that the total number of members in the Legislative Council of a State shall in no case be less than forty. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— Of the total number of members of the Legislative Council of a State—

(a) as nearly as may be, one-third shall be elected by electorates consisting of members of municipalities, district boards and such other local authorities in the State as Parliament may by law specify;

(b) as nearly as may be, one-twelfth shall be elected by electorates consisting of persons residing in the State who have been for at least three years graduates of any university in the territory of India or have been for at least three years in possession of qualifications prescribed by or under any law made by Parliament as equivalent to that of a graduate of any such university;

(c) as nearly as may be, one-twelfth shall be elected by electorates consisting of persons who have been for at least three years engaged in teaching in such educational institutions within the State, not lower in standard than that of a secondary school, as may be prescribed by or under any law made by Parliament;

(d) as nearly as may be, one-third shall be elected by the members of the Legislative Assembly of the State from amongst persons who are not members of the Assembly;

(e) the remainder shall be nominated by the Governor.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Source: Constitution of India)

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 165)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 182)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 182)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 182)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 182)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 182)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X