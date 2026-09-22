UPSC Prelims 2027 Polity Quiz (Week 181): MCQs on environmental clearance for ports, Uniform Civil Code, and more

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of daily subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Polity and Governance to check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

Consider the following statements:

1. Environmental clearance for ports and harbour projects is fixed for 15 years.

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2. Recently, the central government has been notified to not to extend the duration of projects related to ports and harbour.

3. The environmental laws related to ports and harbour projects are under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct?

(a) All three statements are correct.

(b) There are two correct statements, that include statement 1.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) There is no correct statement.

Relevance: The question is relevant for understanding the legal and regulatory framework governing environmental clearances and the role of the Union government in regulating infrastructure projects.

Explanation

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— The Centre has notified a major relaxation in the country’s environmental clearance process, doubling the validity of clearance granted to ports and harbours to a minimum of 20 years, with room for two five-year extensions subject to conditions.

— The notification amended the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification 2006, which governs the country’s environmental clearance process. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— Environmental clearance for ports and harbour projects can now be extended by another five years, beyond the 20-year period, subject to the condition that the adequacy of existing environmental safeguards is examined by appraisal committees. Another five-year extension can be granted in “deserving cases” where the project has not been operationalised within the first extension. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are not correct.

— Under the EIA notification 2006, new projects of a specified case need prior environmental clearance across several sectors. In addition, project expansion, modernisation, capacity addition, and product mix changes, beyond specified thresholds, also need environmental clearance. This is based on environmental impact assessment studies, public hearings—depending on project size and impact—and final appraisal by expert committees.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 2

With reference to the Uniform Civil Code, consider the following statements:

1. It is enforceable by courts.

2. It is part of the Directive Principles of State Policy.

3. It is governed by Anglo-Indian jurisprudence.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The question connects with the Constituent Assembly debates on personal laws, common civil laws and the evolution of India’s legal framework. It is useful for testing the distinction between Fundamental Rights and DPSPs, enforceability of DPSPs, and the constitutional basis and historical context of the UCC.

Explanation

— Article 44 of the Constitution, part of the Directive Principles of State Policy, says: “The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.” Directive Principles guide the State but are not enforceable by courts. Hence, statement 1 is not correct and statement 2 is correct.

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— The Constituent Assembly placed the UCC there after a long and spirited debate on November 23, 1948, when it took up what was then draft Article 35.

— The phrase “Anglo-Indian jurisprudence” does not describe the legal basis or governance of the Uniform Civil Code. Article 44 simply directs the State to endeavour to secure a UCC for citizens throughout India. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

To read more: When a Congress leader backed UCC: How Constituent Assembly debated code

QUESTION 3

A political party shall be entitled to be recognised as a State party, if:

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1. It secures at least six per cent of the valid votes polled in the State at a general election, either to the House of the People or to the Legislative Assembly of the State in addition to it wins at least two seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State.

2. If it wins at least three per cent of the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State, or at least three seats in the Assembly, whichever is more.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Either 1 or 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The question tests the constitutional and statutory framework governing the recognition of political parties as National or State parties. It is relevant for distinguishing between alternative eligibility criteria for State-party status, an area where UPSC can test precise numerical thresholds and conditions.

Explanation

— Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi threw his weight behind former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee amid ongoing proceedings over ownership of the Trinamool Congress’ symbol and attacked both the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission of India.

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— Following a dispute between competing factions of the AITC, the poll body is set to hear both sides regarding the ownership of the flowers and grass symbol allotted to the party as its reserved symbol.

— A political party shall be entitled to be recognised as a State party, if:-

(i) it secures at least six per cent (6%) of the valid votes polled in the State at a general election, either to the House of the People or to the Legislative Assembly of the State concerned; and

(ii) in addition, it wins at least two seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State concerned.

OR

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— It wins at least three per cent (3%) of the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State, or at least three seats in the Assembly, whichever is more.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.eci.gov.in)

QUESTION 4

Which of the following states/UTs are the beneficiaries of the Kishau multipurpose dam project?

1. Himachal Pradesh

2. Rajasthan

3. Jammu and Kashmir

4. Delhi

5. Haryana

6. Uttarakhand

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3 and 5 only

(b) 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6

(c) 1, 4, 5 and 6 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

Relevance: The question tests the Tons River, Kishau Project and beneficiary States/UTs, linking physical geography with contemporary water-resource development. It is also useful for map-based and project-specific questions, particularly distinguishing the States benefiting from major inter-State river projects.

Explanation

— Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has described the agreement on the proposed 422-MW Kishau multipurpose dam project as a “milestone” for the state, saying his government has protected the state’s interests by ensuring that it would not bear any financial burden for the Rs 15,624-crore project.

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— The agreement, signed on September 15 by six states – Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi – ended years of differences over the financing and implementation of the project, proposed on the Tons river along the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is a statutory body under the:

(a) Ministry of Culture

(b) Ministry of Home Affairs

(c) Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

(d) Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Relevance: The question tests knowledge of statutory bodies, their parent ministries, and the institutional framework governing film certification in India. The CBFC is relevant to ongoing debates and amendments concerning film certification, age-based categories and regulation of cinematic content.

Explanation

— The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has notified new film certification guidelines for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

— The latest guidelines state that if the Board thinks that it is necessary to caution the parents or the child’s guardian to consider as to whether their wards may be allowed to see such a film, the same shall be certified for unrestricted public exhibition with an endorsement to that effect.

— The three categories are UA 7+, UA 13+, and UA 16+ — to mark content suitable for children in the age group of seven, 13 and 16, respectively.

— The CBFC is a statutory body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 165)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 180)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 180)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 180)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 180)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 180)

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