UPSC Prelims 2027 Polity Quiz (Week 171): MCQs on Supreme Court regulations for use of AI in Courts, Narmada Water Disputes and more

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of daily subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Polity and Governance to check your progress.

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With reference to the Supreme Court (SC) Regulations for Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Courts, 2026, consider the following statements:

1. AI use is explicitly permitted for a range of administrative and assistive functions.

2. The judicial outcome can be reached through algorithmic decision-making alone.

3. Evaluating bail eligibility is prohibited in “absolute and non-derogable” terms, meaning no authority can later permit them under the Regulations.

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct ?

(a) There are two correct statements, that include statement 2.

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(b) There are two correct statements, that are statements 1 and 3.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) All three statements are correct.

Relevance: The Supreme Court AI Regulations, 2026 are significant as India frames governance norms for the ethical use of AI in the judiciary. Aspirants should understand emerging issues related to AI governance, judicial ethics, and constitutional safeguards in the justice delivery system.

Explanation

— The Supreme Court (SC) released the draft of Regulations for Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Courts, 2026, aimed at developing a governance framework for use of AI in the judiciary, prescribing general principles regarding AI’s use, and establishing an institutional framework for the same. It has sought comments and suggestions from stakeholders and the public by July 15.

Is this binding? Not automatically, and not uniformly. The Draft Regulations will come into force for the SC on any date notified by the Chief Justice of India. For High Courts and courts and tribunals under their jurisdiction, they will come into force separately on the dates notified by that High Court’s Chief Justice. Different provisions can be brought into force on different dates, meaning that AI adoption can be further phased to suit the courts’ requirements and circumstances.

— AI use is explicitly permitted for a range of administrative and assistive functions, including case management, transcription, translation, legal research, document summarisation, accessibility, and court administration. All of these will require approval in writing by the Apex Body of the SC, or AI Committee of the high court/tribunal, as the case may be, and supervision and verification of officers nominated by the court. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

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— The Draft Regulations are categorical that no judicial outcome shall be reached through algorithmic decision-making alone, or solely on the basis of AI-generated information. Human judicial authority is determinative in all adjudicative decisions. Therefore, the use of AI in the decision-making process related to a case, if any, will only be advisory, and subject to independent human (judicial) evaluation. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— Several uses are prohibited in “absolute and non-derogable” terms, meaning no authority can later permit them under the Regulations. These include: ‘risk scoring’ to assess flight risk; predicting recidivism; evaluating bail eligibility; determining the credibility of witnesses; using AI to predict, profile, or infer the future conduct or behaviour of parties, accused persons, witnesses, or legal representatives more generally; submitting AI-generated output as independent evidence without full disclosure of its AI-generated character; and using blackbox (unexplainable) AI systems in matters affecting personal liberty. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Which of the following states are involved in the Narmada Water Disputes?

1. Madhya Pradesh

2. Rajasthan

3. Gujarat

4. Chhattisgarh

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 4 only

(b) 1, 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Relevance: Inter-State River Water Disputes are a recurring UPSC topic, especially disputes adjudicated under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956. The Narmada Water Disputes Tribunal is particularly important due to its association with the Sardar Sarovar Project and federal water governance.

Explanation

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— Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan signed an agreement relating to the settlement of outstanding dues of the Narmada Water Disputes Tribunal (NWDT) Award Projects.

— The Centre had constituted the NWDT in 1969, which gave its Award in 1979. The NWDT Award specified the quantum of water that could be utilised by the four states, as well as determined their share of the net power produced at Navagam at Canal Head and River Bed Power Houses. While most issues were resolved after the Award’s distribution, issues like dues pertaining to the cost-sharing of the Sardar Sarovar Project and the Indira Sagar Project, Resettlement & Rehabilitation (R&R) Expenditure, Compensation for Submerged land, and the interest burden on borrowings during construction remained pending which are now resolved.

— This agreement marks a historic milestone in resolving the long-standing disputes among the States of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra relating to cost-sharing arrangements for the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Project. Under the agreement, payments to be made towards the final settlement of pending dues have been resolved.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

When a Bill is reserved by a Governor for the consideration of the President, the President:

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1. can direct the Governor to return the Bill to the House.

2. has to give assent if the bill is a Money Bill.

3. can withholds assent.

Select the correct answer:

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

Relevance: Questions on the Governor’s legislative powers and the President’s role in State legislation are frequently asked from the Polity section of the UPSC Prelims syllabus. Aspirants should clearly distinguish the constitutional procedure for Money Bills and non-Money Bills reserved for the President’s consideration.

Explanation

— When a Bill is reserved by a Governor for the consideration of the President, the President shall declare either that he assents to the Bill or that he withholds assent therefrom. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

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— Provided that, where the Bill is not a Money Bill, the President may direct the Governor to return the Bill to the House or, as the case may be, the Houses of the Legislature of the State together with such a message as is mentioned in the first proviso to article 200 and, when a Bill is so returned, the House or Houses shall reconsider it accordingly within a period of six months from the date of receipt of such message and, if it is again passed by the House or Houses with or without amendment, it shall be presented again to the President for his consideration. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

Note: The Constitution does not require the President to give assent to a Money Bill reserved by the Governor. The President may either: give assent, or withhold assent. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Source: Constitution of India)

QUESTION 4

Consider the following statements:

1. Theatre releases are governed by the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

2. Any person wishing to exhibit a film publicly must apply to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

3. The Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023 empowers the board to refuse certifications or to grant them subject to excisions and modifications if a film is against the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India.

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Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct ?

(a) There are two correct statements, that include statement 2.

(b) There are two correct statements, that are statements 1 and 3.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) All three statements are correct.

Relevance: The Cinematograph Act, 1952 and the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023 are important from the Polity and Governance perspective, especially concerning media regulation. UPSC can ask conceptual questions on statutory bodies like the CBFC and their powers.

Explanation

— After being stuck for nearly three years over certification issues, the movie Satluj, based on the life of rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, premiered on ZEE5 on July 3. Just two days later, however, it was taken off the platform. While the film remains available internationally on ZEE5 global, it is unavailable in India “until further notice”.

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— The film chronicles the life and death of Khalra, the Amritsar-based activist, who investigated the alleged illegal cremation of “thousands of unidentified bodies” by police during Punjab’s militancy years. He was abducted and killed in 1995, a case in which several police officials were convicted.

— Theatre releases are governed by the Cinematograph Act, 1952. Under Section 4 of the Act, any person wishing to exhibit a film publicly must apply to the CBFC, a statutory body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Screening uncertified films in a cinema is a criminal offence. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— The CBFC certifies films into categories: U (unrestricted); UA (unrestricted with parental guidance); A (adults only), and S (restricted to specialised audiences).

— The Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023, further split the UA category into age-based sub-categories and made certificates perpetually valid, removing the earlier 10-year limit. The Act also empowers the board to refuse certifications or to grant them subject to excisions and modifications if a film is against the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India; the security of the state; friendly relations with foreign states; public order, decency or morality; or involves defamation or contempt of court. These are the “reasonable restrictions” on free speech under Article 19(2) of the Constitution. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

The Ladakh administration announced the setting up of Autonomous Hill Development Councils (AHDC) for each of the new districts created in the Ladakh Union Territory. At which of the following places has the setting up of AHDC been announced?

1. Drass

2. Pangong Tso

3. Nubra

4. Zanskar

5. Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO)

Select the correct answer:

(a) 1, 3 and 4 only

(b) 1, 2, 3 and 5 only

(c) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

(d) 3, 4 and 5 only

Relevance: The administrative reorganisation of Ladakh, including the creation of new districts and Autonomous Hill Development Councils (AHDCs), is an important current affairs topic under Polity and Governance.

Explanation

— The Ladakh administration announced the setting up of Autonomous Hill Development Councils for each of the new districts created in the Ladakh Union Territory.

— Until now, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC) have existed in the two districts of Leh and Kargil. The administration had notified the creation of five new districts in April. The move addresses the demand of the locals from each of these new districts – Drass, Sham, Nubra, Changthang and Zanskar.

— The Ladakh Administration has decided to constitute an Autonomous Hill Development Council in each of the seven districts. It is a major step towards democratic decentralisation and grassroots governance.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 170)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 170)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 170)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 170)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 170)

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