UPSC Prelims 2027 Polity Quiz (Week 170): MCQs on removal of judge, Parliamentary privilege and more

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of daily subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Polity and Governance to check your progress.

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Consider the following statements:

1. The procedure for the removal of judges is provided in the Constitution of India.

2. Under Article 217 of the Constitution, a High Court judge can resign by writing to the President.

3. There are two instances when a judge has been impeached in India.

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct?

(a) There are two correct statements, that include statement 2.

(b) There are two correct statements, that are statements 1 and 3.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) All three statements are correct.

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Relevance: UPSC can test factual aspects of judicial accountability, impeachment, and the distinction between constitutional provisions and procedures prescribed by law.

Explanation

— Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s decision to table the report of the parliamentary investigative committee against former Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma will bring India’s judicial accountability framework into uncharted territory.

— According to the constitution, a judge can only be removed by an order of the president following a motion passed by both houses of parliament. The Judges Inquiry Act of 1968 elaborates on the procedures for removing judges. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— The constitution provides that a judge can be removed only by an order of the president, based on a motion passed by both houses of parliament.

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— The Act allows an impeachment resolution to originate in either chamber of parliament. To begin proceedings, (i) at least 100 Lok Sabha members may deliver a signed notice to the speaker, or (ii) at least 50 Rajya Sabha members may send a signed notice to the chairman. The speaker or chairman may consult with individuals and review relevant materials relating to the notification. Based on this, he or she may decide whether to admit or deny the motion.

— Under Article 217 of the Constitution, a High Court judge can resign by writing to the President. In a 1978 judgment, the Supreme Court ruled that a judge’s resignation is a unilateral act that takes effect immediately on the date chosen by the judge, without needing formal acceptance. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— No judge has ever been impeached in India. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Which of the following is guaranteed by the Indian Constitution and has traditionally been viewed as a shield for citizens against the State?

1. Directive principles of state policy

2. Fundamental rights

3. Fundamental duties

Select the correct answer:

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 only

(d) 2 and 3 only

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Relevance: This is a core Polity topic covering the distinction between Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles of State Policy, and Fundamental Duties. UPSC frequently tests their constitutional status, enforceability, objectives, and interrelationship.

Explanation

— Fundamental rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution have traditionally been viewed as a shield for citizens against the State. However, a judgment by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday (July 1) extended the “horizontal application” of these rights, ruling that private media houses perform a “public function” and can be taken to a High Court for violating an individual’s right to privacy.

— A two-judge bench of the High Court upheld a single-judge’s order from 2013 directing TV Today Network to pay Rs 5 lakh in compensation for broadcasting details that could identify a minor victim of sexual assault. The judgment, authored by Justice C Hari Shankar on behalf of himself and Justice O P Shukla, laid down legal principles that carry implications for press freedom, the right to privacy, and the avenues through which citizens can sue the media.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Consider the following statements:

1. Article 25(2) of the Indian Constitution empowers the state as a whole to regulate or restrict “any economic, financial, political or other secular activity which maybe associated with religious practice” and to enact laws for social welfare and reform.

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2. Donations to registered trusts at times qualify for income-tax deductions under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

3. All mosques and churches in India are administered by the respective State Governments through statutory boards.

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct ?

(a) All three statements are correct.

(b) There are two correct statements, that include statement 1.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) There is no correct statement.

Relevance: This topic is important from the perspective of Fundamental Rights (Articles 25–28), the scope of state intervention in religious affairs, and constitutional provisions on secular activities associated with religion.

Explanation

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— Recent allegations of embezzlement of offerings and donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya have brought its management into focus. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was formed on February 5, 2020, when the Union Cabinet cleared the way for its establishment after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya dispute. It has since received an estimated Rs 3,500 crore in cash donations alone.

— Charitable trusts often manage temples. Donations to registered trusts at times qualify for income-tax deductions under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, 1961, but significant donations in the form of cash offerings and goods in kind are mostly unaccounted for. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— Article 25(2) of the Indian Constitution empowers the state as a whole to regulate or restrict “any economic, financial, political or other secular activity which maybe associated with religious practice” and to enact laws for social welfare and reform. This provision is the constitutional basis for state legislation governing temple endowments. Muslims and Christians manage their places of worship and religious institutions through community-run boards or trusts. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

To read more: Who manages India’s temples, and what is the state’s role?

QUESTION 4

Consider the following statements:

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1. Certain rights and immunities, such as freedom from arrest or freedom of speech, belong primarily to individual members of each House.

2. Only the Lok Sabha can claim the right to punish contempt.

3. Courts can inquire into the validity of any proceedings in Parliament on the ground of an alleged irregularity of procedure.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: Aspirants should understand the constitutional provisions governing parliamentary proceedings, contempt powers, and the limits of judicial review over legislative functioning.

Explanation

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— According to Erskine May, “Parliamentary privilege is the sum of certain rights enjoyed by each House collectively… and by members of each House individually, without which they could not discharge their functions, and which exceed those possessed by other bodies or individuals. Some privileges rest solely on the law and custom of Parliament, while others have been defined by statute. Certain rights and immunities such as freedom from arrest or freedom of speech belong primarily to individual members of each House and exist because the House cannot perform its functions without unimpeded use of the services of its members. Other rights and immunities, such as the power to punish for contempt and the power to regulate its own constitution belong primarily to each House as a collective body, for the protection of its members and the vindication of its own authority and dignity. Fundamentally, however, it is only as a means to the effective discharge of the collective functions of the House that the individual privileges are enjoyed by members. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Each House also claims the right to punish contempts, that is, actions which, while not breaches of any specific privilege, obstruct or impede it in the performance of its functions, or are offences against its authority or dignity, such as disobedience to its legitimate commands or libels upon itself, its members or its officers. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The Constitution of India specifies some of the privileges. These are freedom of speech in Parliament;6 immunity to a member from any proceedings in any court in respect of anything said or any vote given by him in Parliament or any committee thereof; immunity to a person from proceedings in any court in respect of the publication by or under the authority of either House of Parliament of any report, paper, votes or proceedings. Courts are prohibited from inquiring into the validity of any proceedings in Parliament on the ground of an alleged irregularity of procedure. No officer or Member of Parliament empowered to regulate procedure or the conduct of business or to maintain order in Parliament can be subject to a court’s jurisdiction in respect of exercise by him of those powers. No person can be liable to any civil or criminal proceedings in any court for publication in a newspaper of a substantially true report of any proceedings of either House of Parliament unless the publication is proved to have been made with malice. This immunity is also available for reports or matters broadcast by means of wireless telegraphy. This immunity, however, is not available to publication of proceedings of a secret sitting of the House. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Source: cms.rajyasabha.nic.in)

QUESTION 5

Consider the following statements:

1. He became the youngest Vice Chancellor of the University of Calcutta.

2. His tenure as India’s first Minister for Industry and Supply reveals a statesman whose conception of development was remarkably comprehensive and humane.

3. He died in custody in 1953 after entering Jammu and Kashmir without a permit during a protest against its special constitutional status.

The above-mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Syama Prasad Mookerjee

(b) Deendayal Upadhyaya

(c) C. Rajagopalachari

(d) Purushottam Das Tandon

Relevance: This topic is important from the perspective of modern Indian political history, eminent national leaders, and their contributions to nation-building. Aspirants should be familiar with the roles of key personalities in post-Independence India.

Explanation

— July 6, is a special day for countless people who cherish the ideals of nationalism and selfless service. We commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, whose life remains a timeless example of courage and unwavering commitment to Maa Bharti.

— He stood firm during the upheaval of Partition to ensure that West Bengal remained an integral part of India. A few years later, that very conviction drew him to Jammu and Kashmir. Imprisonment did not deter him and isolation did not diminish him. His life came to an abrupt end in detention, far from the countless people whose cause he had made his own.

— There are moments in history when an individual’s final sacrifice transcends politics and enters the realm of national memory. Dr Mookerjee’s last journey remains one such moment. Acharya Vinoba Bhave said that Dr Mookerjee sacrificed himself for a cause in which he had faith. Years later, the revocation of Articles 370 and 35(A) in 2019 was the most fitting tribute to his martyrdom.

— He became the youngest Vice Chancellor of the University of Calcutta. Under his leadership, Calcutta University undertook unique efforts such as improving library infrastructure, boosting research in sciences, encouraging the study of artefacts and establishing courses in agriculture, to name a few.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 169)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 169)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 169)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 169)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 169)

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