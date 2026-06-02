UPSC Prelims 2027 Polity Quiz (Week 165): MCQs on Parliament of India, Immigration and Foreigners Rules and more

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of daily subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Polity and Governance to check your progress.

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With reference to the Parliament, consider the following statements:

1. The Parliament in India is a sovereign body.

2. The Parliament functions within the bounds of a written Constitution.

3. The authority and jurisdiction of Parliament are limited by the distribution of powers between the Union and the States and by the incorporation of a code of justiciable fundamental rights in the Constitution.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The nature of the Indian Parliament and its relationship with the Constitution is a fundamental topic in Indian Polity. UPSC can test concepts such as parliamentary sovereignty, constitutional supremacy, federalism, and Fundamental Rights through conceptual statements.

Explanation

— The biggest law-making assembly of India is Parliament, which constitutes the President, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha.

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— The Parliament in India is not a sovereign body. It functions within the bounds of a written Constitution. Hence, statement 1 is not correct and statement 2 is correct.

— The authority and jurisdiction of Parliament are limited by the distribution of powers between the Union and the States and by the incorporation of a code of justiciable fundamental rights in the Constitution. There is also provision for judicial review which means that all laws passed by Parliament must be in conformity with the provisions of the Constitution and liable to be tested for constitutionality by an independent Judiciary. All these provisions tend to qualify the nature and extent of the authority and jurisdiction of Parliament. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Source: sansad.in)

QUESTION 2

Consider the following statements:

1. A Bill pending in Parliament shall not lapse by reason of the prorogation of the Houses.

2. A Bill pending in the Council of States which has not been passed by the House of the People shall lapse on a dissolution of the House of the People.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

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Relevance: UPSC can frame statement-based questions on the passage, lapse, and pendency of Bills in Parliament. Understanding the distinction between the powers and continuity of the two Houses is important for tackling constitutional and parliamentary procedure questions.

Explanation

— Subject to the provisions of articles 108 and 109, a Bill shall not be deemed to have been passed by the Houses of Parliament unless it has been agreed to by both Houses, either without amendment or with such amendments only as are agreed to by both Houses.

— A Bill pending in Parliament shall not lapse by reason of the prorogation of the Houses. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— A Bill pending in the Council of States which has not been passed by the House of the People shall not lapse on a dissolution of the House of the People. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

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— A Bill which is pending in the House of the People, or which having been passed by the House of the People is pending in the Council of States, shall, subject to the provisions of article 108, lapse on a dissolution of the House of the People.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Source: Constitution of India)

QUESTION 3

Recently, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs amended the Immigration and Foreigners Rules. Under the new provision, foreigners arriving in India on visas of up to 180 days and seeking an extension of stay must register themselves:

(a) Within 14 days after the expiry of 180 days from arrival

(b) Within 30 days of arrival in India

(c) Any time before the expiry of the 180-day period/visa validity

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(d) Only after obtaining approval from the Ministry of External Affairs

Relevance: Immigration, visa regulations, and the legal framework governing foreigners in India are important components of Polity and Governance. Such developments are relevant for understanding India’s internal security, border management, and administrative governance framework.

Explanation

— The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Monday notified amendments to the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, mandating that foreigners arriving in India on visas of up to 180 days must register themselves before the expiry of their visa if they seek to extend their stay in the country.

— The new provision will replace the previous rule requiring registration within 14 days of the expiry of the 180-day period of arrival in India. “…the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the said rules), in rule 12, Â (a) in sub-rule (1), Â (i) in the third proviso, for the words within fourteen days after the expiry of one hundred and eighty days of his arrival in India, the words any time before the expiry of the said period of one hundred and eighty days shall be substituted,” the notification said.

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— “The foreigners on a visa for more than 180 days with a stipulation that each stay shall not exceed 180 days and who wish to stay in India beyond that period on any single occasion or in the aggregate in a calendar year shall have to register anytime before the expiry of 180 days. The new rule has now made it clear that such registration will now be granted only in emergent circumstances”.

— The new rules also offer limited relief to children born in cases where one or both parents are foreign nationals. Previous rules stipulated that, upon the birth of a child in such cases, parents had to electronically intimate the registration officer within 30 days to avail visa services, including the grant of a new visa and exit permission, on the designated online portal or mobile application.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

All minorities, whether based on religion or language, shall have the right to:

1. establish educational institutions

2. administer educational institutions

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: Minority educational rights under the Constitution are a recurring theme in UPSC questions on Fundamental Rights and Cultural & Educational Rights. Recent debates on minority institutions, reservations, and educational autonomy make this topic important for both static and current affairs preparation.

Explanation

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— Article 30 of the Constitution of India provides for the Right of minorities to establish and administer educational institutions.

— All minorities, whether based on religion or language, shall have the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice.

— The State shall not, in granting aid to educational institutions, discriminate against any educational institution on the ground that it is under the management of a minority, whether based on religion or language.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Source: Constitution of India)

QUESTION 5

Which of the following bars non-citizens from registering as voters?

(a) Constitution

(b) Election Commission of India

(c) Representation of the People Act, 1950

(d) Citizenship Act, 1955

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Relevance: Electoral laws, voter eligibility, and the legal framework governing elections are important topics under Indian Polity. Recent discussions on electoral rolls and voter registration make the distinction between citizenship and voting rights particularly relevant for the examination.

Explanation

— On May 27, in Association for Democratic Reforms v. Election Commission of India, the Supreme Court upheld the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) order for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The challenge stemmed from the SIR conducted before the November 2025 polls in Bihar.

— The judgment framed four questions: whether ECI had the power to conduct SIR, whether it exercised that power proportionately, whether the procedure violated the statutory scheme, and whether ECI can scrutinise the citizenship of potential voters. On each count, the court ruled for ECI.

— The court held that ECI was empowered to conduct SIR and that it had abided by the statutory scheme. The court found the exercise was broadly proportionate, and ECI was best placed to determine the exact technical modalities of revising electoral rolls. Many of the SIR’s problems, the court noted, had been remedied by its own interim orders, such as directing ECI to accept Aadhaar as proof of identity, publish lists of deleted voters, and depute judicial officers to assist with hearings.

— The court held that ECI can examine a person’s citizenship while revising electoral rolls, since Section 16 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, bars non-citizens from registering as voters. A person already on the electoral roll, it clarified, enjoys a presumption that they are a voter and citizen.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 156)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 164)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 164)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 164)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 164)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 164)

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