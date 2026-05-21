‘The year I almost skipped UPSC Prelims and why I am glad I didn’t’ : A topper’s note to aspirants struggling before Prelims 2026

Aspirants rarely speak about this side of the UPSC journey. At some point in almost every aspirant’s life, the examination quietly stops being just an examination. It begins to overlap with grief, uncertainty, loneliness, self-doubt, financial pressure, or the exhausting feeling that life itself has slipped out of rhythm.

For me, that moment arrived in 2023, when I had to appear for the UPSC CSE Prelims.

I was preparing for the Civil Services Examination alongside a demanding job. Somewhere in the middle of those difficult months, I lost one of my closest friends. In the weeks that followed, life began to feel emotionally unfamiliar in a way I could neither fully articulate nor immediately process. Preparation suffered, work became difficult to manage, sleep turned irregular, and even concentration began slipping away.

With barely three months left before Prelims, I slowly found myself entertaining a thought I had never seriously considered before:

Maybe I won’t even take the exam this year.

That possibility unsettled me more than the syllabus ever had.

For years, ever since undergrad, I had postponed fully committing to this examination. I was always preparing around it rather than completely for it. I kept Plan B sufficiently secure before allowing myself to trust Plan A. It took me a long time to gather the courage to appear with genuine intent, and now, just when I had finally come close to doing so, life felt emotionally displaced again.

Yet somewhere beneath all the confusion, I still wanted to sit for the paper. Even with imperfect preparation. Even with a mentally scattered mind. Appearing for the examination itself began to feel meaningful. It felt like an ode to the friend I had lost and a quiet refusal to drift away from something I had once deeply desired.

The year “just Appearing” became enough

Ironically, the moment success became “just appearing” instead of “surely clearing,” I felt lighter. The examination stopped feeling like a judgment on my life. It became what it actually was: a difficult challenge I still wanted to face.

In those final months, I survived on all sorts of unhealthy little hacks just to stay functional. If I could not sleep at night, I structured my library hours around sleeplessness. If my mind spiralled into overthinking, I temporarily drowned the noise through music while studying. None of it was sustainable, and most of it was not even wise. But at that point, I was not trying to become an ideal aspirant. I was simply trying to stay in the fight long enough to take the paper.

Story continues below this ad

I did not clear Prelims that year. Yet strangely, that “failure” gave me enormous confidence.

I secured a reasonable score, but more importantly, I felt proud of myself for simply showing up. For the first time, the examination shrank back to its actual size: difficult, yes, but entirely doable. That realization eventually gave me the courage to quit my job and prepare full-time. This year, that journey culminated in finding my name in the UPSC CSE 2025 final list.

What UPSC quietly tests beyond academics

Looking back now, I realise this examination tests far more than academic preparation. Somewhere along the way, it quietly tests your ability to endure uncertainty, emotional fatigue, setbacks, and phases when life itself temporarily falls apart.

I was reminded of this again the following year when a close friend suffered a freak eye injury barely a week before the exam. While we were rushing him to the hospital, he casually joked, “At least one eye still works. I can still read the MCQs next week.”

Story continues below this ad

He said it to lighten the mood, but in many ways, that line captured the raw spirit of this examination better than most strategy videos ever could. Because beneath the cutoffs, mock tests, and preparation discourse, UPSC often becomes an exercise in emotional resilience.

Aspirants rarely speak openly about this dimension of the journey, perhaps because the ecosystem rewards productivity more than vulnerability. Yet most serious aspirants eventually encounter phases where simply continuing the process becomes an achievement in itself.

“Casper, was my anti-anxiety pill in the final lap of UPSC Prelims exam”, writes Aman. “Casper, was my anti-anxiety pill in the final lap of UPSC Prelims exam”, writes Aman.

In these final days before Prelims, students naturally become consumed with revision schedules, PYQs, mock-test analysis, and current affairs consolidation. All of these matter immensely. But given the sheer unpredictability and scale of the examination, fluctuating confidence is almost inevitable.

Self-doubt is not an exception in this process, it is one of its default settings.

The ‘Evidence Diary’ that helped me stay grounded

During my own low phases, I found unexpected comfort in maintaining what I called an “evidence diary.” It was simply a journal of small wins, moments from preparation and life that reminded me I had survived difficult phases before.

Story continues below this ad

Over time, it stopped being a source of superficial motivation and became something more stable: evidence that difficult periods eventually pass, evidence that the mind recovers, and evidence that resilience quietly accumulates even when we fail to notice it.

Somewhere along the way, it left me with a deeply reassuring thought: “If I have survived difficult phases before, perhaps I can survive this one too.”

I noticed something similar again this year while waiting for the final result. This time, I wrote two letters to my future self. One for the possibility that I would see my name in the PDF, and another for the possibility that I would not.

Strangely, the process itself became cathartic. It made me realise that fearlessness is rarely the absence of fear. More often, it is the willingness to acknowledge uncertainty and still remain composed in its presence. Once the worst-case scenario is confronted honestly, the mind stops running endlessly after it. Acceptance restores steadiness, and steadiness matters enormously in Prelims.

Story continues below this ad

The examination hall is a different battle

No matter how much we prepare, very few people walk into the exam hall knowing more than 40 to 50 questions with complete certainty. Beyond that point, the paper starts demanding adaptability, judgment, elimination skills, emotional control, and composure under uncertainty.

You could be a Tendulkar or a Kohli during preparation, but on match day, you still have to respect the ball in front of you. Every paper demands fresh composure. That is why some aspirants clear despite less-than-perfect preparation, while others struggle despite seemingly doing everything right.

As the exam approaches, it also becomes tempting to believe the “secret ingredient” still lies somewhere outside ourselves — One more PDF, one more compilation, one more hidden strategy, and one more elimination trick.

But closer the exam comes, the more one realizes there was never any secret ingredient. Mostly, it was the basics all along: revision, PYQs, common sense, presence of mind, and consistent execution of ordinary things.

That is usually what carries people through.

Story continues below this ad

Learning not to panic inside the hall

Composure during preparation and composure during the actual paper are very different things. A few unfamiliar opening questions can destabilize even well-prepared minds, while one silly mistake can trigger panic disproportionate to its actual importance. Even after repeatedly clearing Prelims, sometimes comfortably above cutoff, I have still made embarrassingly basic mistakes in Polity questions inside the hall. I have also seen friends struggle with foundational concepts during preparation and later secure excellent ranks.

That is simply the nature of this examination. A few mistakes are not a verdict on your capability. They are part of the process.

I often think about a remarkable statistic shared by tennis legend Roger Federer. Across his professional career, Federer won nearly 80% of his matches, yet only around 54% of the total points he played.

His reflection on that statistic stayed with me: “When you lose every second point on average, you learn not to dwell on every shot.”

Story continues below this ad

Prelims demands something very similar. You will mark some answers wrong. You will misread a question. You will walk out remembering facts you forgot inside the hall. None of that should consume the remaining paper. The ability to recover quickly from mistakes matters almost as much as avoiding them.

One line from a teacher has stayed with me through every attempt: “The paper is never as difficult as it looks, and never as easy as it seems.”

My experience with the unpredictable 2023 paper and the relatively conventional 2024 one only reinforced that wisdom. A difficult stretch of questions can create panic disproportionate to the actual difficulty level of the paper. Similarly, a few familiar questions can create a deceptive sense of comfort. In both cases, perception distorts judgment, and awareness of that distortion is what helps maintain balance inside the hall.

‘The Dhoni Way’: A final thought before Prelims 2026

One of the reasons aspirants admire MS Dhoni is not merely because of trophies or finishes, but because of his ability to remain emotionally steady amid chaos. Dhoni’s game shows no visible panic after a dot ball or overreaction after a boundary. He has just enough calmness to keep making the next decision well.

Perhaps that is the real competitive advantage in Prelims too.

Not panicking after a difficult question. Not becoming overconfident after an easy one. Just the ability to remain composed enough to keep thinking clearly through uncertainty.

And if you are struggling emotionally while preparing for Prelims 2026, remember this: you do not need to feel perfectly confident to sit for the examination. You do not need ideal circumstances, nor do you need a flawless preparation journey.

Sometimes, courage is simply refusing to walk away from something that still matters to you, even when life feels temporarily out of place.

(Aman Aloon secured All India Rank (AIR) 295 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025.)

For your queries and suggestions write at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – Indian Express UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for May 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨