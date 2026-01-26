UPSC Prelims 2026 Tips: Not solving previous year questions (PYQs) yet? Here are 5 reasons why you should

Why attempt UPSC Prelims 2026 without truly knowing what UPSC asks and how it asks? And that’s not the only reason why Previous Year Questions (PYQs) are as important as your textbooks and notes. Here’s why they matter.

upsc prelims 2026 importance of pyqs tipsUPSC Prelims 2026 Tips: This article is part of the responses to queries received during UPSC LIVE, hosted every Wednesday on the Instagram and YouTube channel of The Indian Express.

How many times must your mentors have told you that analysing Past Year Question Papers (PYQs) is non-negotiable for UPSC Prelims? But if you haven’t realised it yet, here are five reasons why attempting previous years’ questions is important before you appear for UPSC Prelims 2026.

(This article is part of the responses to queries received during UPSC LIVE, hosted every Wednesday on the Instagram and YouTube channels of The Indian Express.)

#1 Reveals UPSC’s thinking pattern

The UPSC CSE Prelims is not a usual exam. Mere knowledge of topics from textbooks is not enough. UPSC often plays a subtle trick with the style of questions and options. Hence, PYQs show how UPSC actually frames questions. Ranging from factual to conceptual and analytical, these questions help aspirants understand the multiple ways in which they can be tested, rather than relying only on what is written in books.

Caution: UPSC keeps innovating almost every year with new types of question formats, so be ready to be surprised.

#2 Helps identify high-yield topics

UPSC is an exam of smart work. Given the vast syllabus, prioritising topics becomes crucial. This is where PYQs play an important role, as they hint at repeatedly asked areas such as Polity provisions, environment conventions, economic basics, and more. These questions help aspirants prioritise smartly.

Caution: UPSC does change its priorities across subjects, but these shifts are usually not drastic.

#3 Improves MCQ skills through practice

Practice makes you perfect, and the best way to practise is by starting with original UPSC question papers before joining any test series. Many Prelims questions can be solved using different techniques, whether in the CSAT paper or General Studies. PYQs train aspirants to spot traps, extremes, and misleading statements.

Caution: Reading standard texts and revising through reliable sources is as important as solving questions. Do not skip the essentials.

#4 Bridges static and current affairs

UPSC Prelims is a blend of static and current affairs. Often, questions from current affairs lead back to the static syllabus and vice versa. PYQs reveal how current issues are linked with static concepts, guiding aspirants on how to read newspapers, what to read, and how much to read from a topic.

Also Read | UPSC Prelims 2026 CSAT Preparation Tips: Why early CSAT preparation is crucial despite delayed notification

Caution: Some past-year questions may no longer be relevant due to changes over time, especially in current affairs. Be mindful of this.

#5 Builds exam temperament and confidence

UPSC has a vast syllabus, and realistically, everything under the sun cannot be prepared. Some aspirants, therefore, cover certain topics primarily through PYQs and test series, and that is not a bad strategy. Regular PYQ practice reduces the fear of surprise questions and helps aspirants internalise UPSC’s language and difficulty level. Overall, it boosts confidence and prepares aspirants for Prelims in the actual exam format.

Caution: Do not become overconfident if you perform well on a particular previous-year question. Every Prelims comes with its own set of challenges. 

Manas Srivastava
Manas Srivastava
Manas Srivastava leads the UPSC Essentials section of The Indian Express (digital). He majorly writes on UPSC, other competitive exams and education-related projects. In the past, Manas has represented India at the G-20 Youth Summit in Mexico. He is a former member of the Youth Council, GOI. A two-time topper/gold medallist in History (both in graduation and post-graduation) from Delhi University, he has mentored and taught UPSC aspirants for more than five years. His diverse role in The Indian Express consists of writing, editing, anchoring/ hosting, interviewing experts, and curating and simplifying news for the benefit of students. He hosts the YouTube talk show called ‘Art and Culture with Devdutt Pattanaik’ and a LIVE series on Instagram and YouTube called ‘LIVE with Manas’.His talks on ‘How to read a newspaper’ focus on newspaper reading as an essential habit for students. His articles and videos aim at finding solutions to the general queries of students and hence he believes in being students' editor, preparing them not just for any exam but helping them to become informed citizens. This is where he makes his teaching profession meet journalism. He is also the editor of UPSC Essentials' monthly magazine for the aspirants. He is a recipient of the Dip Chand Memorial Award, the Lala Ram Mohan Prize and Prof. Papiya Ghosh Memorial Prize for academic excellence. He was also awarded the University’s Post-Graduate Scholarship for pursuing M.A. in History where he chose to specialise in Ancient India due to his keen interest in Archaeology. He has also successfully completed a Certificate course on Women’s Studies by the Women’s Studies Development Centre, DU. As a part of N.S.S in the past, Manas has worked with national and international organisations and has shown keen interest and active participation in Social Service. He has led and been a part of projects involving areas such as gender sensitisation, persons with disability, helping slum dwellers, environment, adopting our heritage programme. He has also presented a case study on ‘Psychological stress among students’ at ICSQCC- Sri Lanka. As a compere for seminars and other events he likes to keep his orating hobby alive. His interests also lie in International Relations, Governance, Social issues, Essays and poetry. ... Read More

 

