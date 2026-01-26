UPSC Prelims 2026 Tips: Not solving previous year questions (PYQs) yet? Here are 5 reasons why you should

UPSC Prelims 2026 Tips: This article is part of the responses to queries received during UPSC LIVE, hosted every Wednesday on the Instagram and YouTube channel of The Indian Express.

How many times must your mentors have told you that analysing Past Year Question Papers (PYQs) is non-negotiable for UPSC Prelims? But if you haven’t realised it yet, here are five reasons why attempting previous years’ questions is important before you appear for UPSC Prelims 2026.

#1 Reveals UPSC’s thinking pattern

The UPSC CSE Prelims is not a usual exam. Mere knowledge of topics from textbooks is not enough. UPSC often plays a subtle trick with the style of questions and options. Hence, PYQs show how UPSC actually frames questions. Ranging from factual to conceptual and analytical, these questions help aspirants understand the multiple ways in which they can be tested, rather than relying only on what is written in books.