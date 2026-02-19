Get UPSC Prelims Ready: Is your topic of ‘Office of the Speaker’ well prepared? Check your progress through ‘4 R strategy’

UPSC Prelims 2026: Assess your preparation on micro-topics to ensure you avoid the common Prelims traps.

Written by: Manas Srivastava
Feb 19, 2026
om birla speaker upsc prelims 2026Prepare micro-topics using the 4R strategy with us. Here’s a quick check of your progress on the Office of the Speaker for UPSC Prelims 2026.
Dear UPSC Aspirants,

Prelims 2026 is scheduled for May 24. That means your preparation must now be at its peak, and your revision must be sharper, faster and more strategic than ever. To give you an edge in your exams, here is ‘Get UPSC Prelims Ready’ series by UPSC Essentials of The Indian Express. It is designed to help you track your progress through focused micro-topics. These are not just textbook summaries. They push you to assess yourself through, static and current affairs information, prelims traps, concepts and practice questions. Today, let’s check our progress on the Office of the Speaker — using the 4R Strategy: READ – REVISE – RECALL – RETAIN.

4 R strategy for upsc prelims 2026

 

#1 READ

February 2026 saw a proposal for a No-Confidence Motion against the Speaker (under Article 94), triggered by allegations of procedural bias concerning the Leader of the Opposition’s right to quote from sensitive memoirs.

Three sources of power of the Speaker

A common mistake is thinking the Speaker only follows the Constitution. The Speaker’s authority is derived from:

a.  The Constitution: Articles 93–96 (Election, Removal, and Casting Vote).

b. Rules of Procedure: Power to suspend members, decide the agenda, and certify Money Bills.

c. Parliamentary Conventions: Residuary powers like the “status quo” rule for a casting vote (British legacy).

The Prelims-Trap box: Removal vs. Resignation

UPSC often tests the nuances of Article 94.

Feature Common trap Fact 
Resignation “Resigns to the President of India.” FALSE. Resigns to the Deputy Speaker (and vice versa).
Removal Vote “Requires a simple majority of those present.” FALSE. Requires a majority of all the then members (Effective Majority).
Continuity “Vacates office immediately upon dissolution.” FALSE. Remains in office until immediately before the first meeting of the new Lok Sabha.
Participation “Cannot speak or vote during their removal trial.” FALSE. Can speak and vote in the first instance, but cannot use a casting vote (tie-breaker).

FYI: Judicial Updates

Major 2025-26 developments is the Supreme Court’s stance on the Speaker’s Office.

a. Tenth Schedule (Anti-Defection): In the Padi Kaushik Reddy v. Telangana (2025) case, the SC reiterated that the Speaker acts as a Tribunal when deciding defections.

b. No immunity for inaction: The SC ruled that the Speaker does not enjoy immunity if they “sit on” disqualification petitions indefinitely. The SC can now direct the Speaker to decide within a “reasonable period” (usually 3 months). 

#2 REVISE

Key Concepts :

a. Pro-Tem Speaker: Usually the senior-most member; appointed by the President to administer oaths and conduct the election of the permanent Speaker.

b. Casting Vote (Art. 100): Only exercised in a tie. By convention, the Speaker uses it to maintain the status quo (e.g., to keep a bill alive for further debate rather than killing it).

c. Guardian of Privileges: The Speaker is the final authority to refer a “Breach of Privilege” to the Committee of Privileges.

# 3. RECALL

Comparison: Speaker vs. Chairman

While both are Presiding Officers, their constitutional standing and specific powers differ significantly.

a. Status and election

Speaker: A “member” of the House, elected by members. If they lose their membership, they lose the Speaker’s chair.

Chairman: Not a member of the Rajya Sabha. The Vice-President (VP) is the ex-officio Chairman.

b. Unequal powers

This table highlights the three critical areas where the Speaker has superiority.

Power / Function Speaker (Lok Sabha) Chairman (Rajya Sabha)
Money Bills Sole Authority to certify a bill as a Money Bill. This is final. No Power to certify or even reject/amend Money Bills.
Joint Sittings Presides over the joint sitting of both Houses (Art. 108). Cannot Preside. In the Speaker’s absence, the Deputy Speaker presides.
Removal Process Removed by a resolution of the Lok Sabha alone (Effective Majority). Removed only if they are removed as Vice-President (Initiated in RS, agreed by LS).
Membership Must be a member of the House. Is NOT a member of the House.

c. Procedural nuances on removal 

UPSC often asks about their rights when a resolution for their removal is under consideration.

The Speaker’s Privilege: During the trial, the Speaker can speak, participate, and vote in the first instance (like a normal MP), but they cannot cast a tie-breaking vote.

The Chairman’s Constraint: Since the Chairman is the VP (not a member), they can speak and participate but cannot vote at all (not even in the first instance) when their removal is being discussed.

d. Shared powers

Casting Vote: Both have a casting vote in case of a tie (Article 100).

Decorum: Both can suspend members for unruly behavior.

Tenth Schedule: Both act as a Tribunal for disqualification on grounds of defection.

Committees: Both appoint Chairpersons to their respective House committee

# 4. RETAIN

Q1: If a Money Bill is sent to the Rajya Sabha, can the Chairman certify it as an Ordinary Bill? (No, the Speaker’s certificate is final).

Q2: Who presides over a Joint Sitting if both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker are absent? (The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha—never the Chairman).

Q3: True/False: The Speaker resigns to the President. (False, they resign to the Deputy Speaker).

Q4: Can the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha vote on a bill in the “first instance”? (No, only in the case of a tie).

Q5: Does a No-Confidence Motion against the Speaker require 50 members’ support to be admitted? (Yes, under Rule 200A).

Q6: To whom does the Speaker address their resignation? (The Deputy Speaker).

Q7: In case of a tie during a vote on their own removal, can the Speaker cast a deciding vote? (No, Art. 96 specifically bars the casting vote during removal proceedings).

# 5. PRACTICE

Q. With reference to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, consider the following statements :

While any resolution for the removal of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha is under consideration

1. He/She shall not preside.

2. He/She shall not have the right to speak.

3. He/She shall not be entitled to vote on the resolution in the first instance.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1. 2 and 3

(Answer: a — Under Art. 96, the Speaker can speak and vote in the first instance, but cannot preside: UPSC CSE Prelims 2024)

UPSC aspirants, while revising the Speaker’s office, can you spot the other constitutional hotspots hidden within this topic? Let us know in the comments.

Also, tell us which subjects you would like to revise through the ‘4R’ strategy for the upcoming Prelims 2026 examination. Write to me at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.

Manas Srivastava
Manas Srivastava
Manas Srivastava leads the UPSC Essentials section of The Indian Express (digital). He majorly writes on UPSC, other competitive exams and education-related projects.

 

