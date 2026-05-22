UPSC Prelims 2026 Revision Checklist: Top 30 Polity and Governance topics that aspirants should revisit

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026: With the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 scheduled for May 24 and only a few days remaining, aspirants have now entered the crucial phase of smart revision and selective consolidation. At this stage, the focus should not be on exploring new sources but on ensuring that all important polity and governance topics from current affairs in your notes are thoroughly revised.

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Other Revision Checklists: Top 30 Environment topics | Top 20 Reports and Indices | Top 25 places in News | Top 30 Geography topics | Top species in news | Top 35 Science and Technology topics | Top Economy topics

#1. Maritime disputes in India

— The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Act, 2017 governs maritime disputes in India. Under the Act, admiralty suits can be filed for maritime claims such as damage to ships, ownership and agreement disputes, loss of life, wage issues, and environmental damage.

— The 2017 law replaced the colonial-era Admiralty Court Act, 1861, and Colonial Courts of Admiralty Act, 1890.

— The jurisdiction of the courts extends up to the territorial waters of their respective jurisdictions. The limit of territorial waters is up to 12 nautical miles from the nearest point of a low-water line along the coast. This also includes the seabed, subsoil (the layer of soil under the topsoil on the surface), and airspace above it.

#2. State Election Commission

— The superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of electoral rolls for, and the conduct of, all elections to the Municipalities shall be vested in the State Election Commission (SEC) referred to in article 243ZA.

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— The superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of electoral rolls for, and the conduct of, all elections to the Panchayats shall be vested in a State Election Commission consisting of a State Election Commissioner to be appointed by the Governor.

— The SEC’s power to conduct elections to the Municipalities, which also include Municipal Corporations.

— District Councils are autonomous councils in certain tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram, with elections governed by state legislation or Sixth Schedule rules rather than the State Election Commission.

— Any person of full age and capacity: –

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(i) who is a citizen of another country, but was a citizen of India at the time of, or at any time after the commencement of the Constitution i.e. 26.01.1950 or

(ii) who is a citizen of another country, but was eligible to become a citizen of India at the time of the commencement of the Constitution i.e. on 26.01.1950 or

(iii) who is a citizen of another country, but belonged to a territory that became part of India after 15.08.1947 or

(iv) who is a child or a grandchild or a great grandchild of such a citizen; or a person, who is a minor child of a person, a person, who is a minor child, and whose both parents are citizens of India or one of the parents is a citizen of India; or spouse of foreign origin of a citizen of India or spouse of foreign origin of an Overseas Citizen of India Cardholder registered under section 7A of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and whose marriage has been registered and subsisted for a continuous period of not less than two years immediately preceding the presentation of the application.

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#4. Power of the President to consult the Supreme Court

— Article 143 of the Constitution of India provides for the power of the President to consult the Supreme Court.

— If at any time it appears to the President that a question of law or fact has arisen, or is likely to arise, which is of such a nature and of such public importance that it is expedient to obtain the opinion of the Supreme Court upon it, he may refer the question to that Court for consideration and the Court may, after such hearing as it thinks fit, report to the President its opinion thereon.

— Under Article 143(1), the President may seek the Supreme Court’s advisory opinion on questions of law or fact of public importance. Under Article 143(2), disputes arising out of pre-Constitution treaties, agreements, covenants, etc., may also be referred.

#5. Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

— A Uniform Civil Code is one that would provide for one law for the entire country, applicable to all religious communities in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption etc. Article 44 of the Constitution lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

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— Article 44 is one of the directive principles. These, as defined in Article 37, are not justiciable (not enforceable by any court) but the principles laid down therein are fundamental in governance.

— Uttarakhand is the first state in independent India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Historically, Goa has been the only state in India where a common civil code has been in practice—the Portuguese Civil Code of 1867.

#6. Article 361 of the Constitution of India

— Article 361 grants the President and Governors personal immunity, stating they are not “answerable to any court” for the performance of their duties.

— The Supreme Court held that while this protects the individual, it does not protect the “office” of the Governor from judicial scrutiny regarding constitutional inaction. The immunity cannot be used to shield indefinite delays.

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#7. Tribes Advisory Council

— There shall be Tribes Advisory Council established in each State having Scheduled Areas therein and, if the President so directs, also in any State having Scheduled Tribes but not Scheduled Areas.

— A Tribes Advisory Council consisting of not more than twenty members of whom, as nearly as may be, three-fourths shall be the representatives of the Scheduled Tribes in the Legislative Assembly of the State.

#8. High Courts for Union territories

— Parliament may by law constitute a High Court for a Union territory or declare any court in any such territory to be a High Court for all or any of the purposes of this Constitution.

— Delhi as a Union Territory has its own High Court. The Madras High Court has jurisdiction over the Puducherry Union Territory. The Bombay High Court is responsible for Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, whereas the Calcutta High Court is in charge of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court serves both Union Territories.

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#9. Lok Sabha

— As per the provision of Article 79 of Indian Constitution, the House of the People, the Lok Sabha is the lower House of the parliament. Lok Sabha is composed of representatives of the people chosen by direct election on the basis of the adult suffrage.

— The maximum strength of the House envisaged by the Constitution is 552. At present, the strength of the House is 543. As Per Article 81 of the Constitution, Subject to the provisions of article 331 ,the House of the People shall consist of —

(a) not more than five hundred and thirty members chosen by direct election from territorial constituencies in the States, and

(b) not more than twenty members to represent the Union territories, chosen in such manner as Parliament may by law provide.

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— The 104th Constitutional Amendment Act of 2019 abolished the provision allowing the President of India to nominate Anglo-Indian members.

— The Lok Sabha was constituted for the first time on April 17, 1952, following the first General Elections, which were held from October 25, 1951 to February 21, 1952.

— The Lok Sabha’s term, unless dissolved, is five years from the date set for its first meeting. However, while a proclamation of emergency is in effect, Parliament may prolong it by legislation for a period of no more than one year at a time, and no more than six months after the proclamation has expired.

#10. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)

— The CEC and election commissioners are appointed by the President of India upon the recommendation from a three-member selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), and one member of the Union Cabinet.

Removal of CEC

— The removal of a CEC is governed by the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

— The process to remove a CEC is the same as that for a Supreme Court judge, according to Article 324 (5) of the Constitution.

— Article 124 (4), which details the process, states that Supreme Court judges, and as a result the CEC, can only be removed “by an order of the President passed after an address by each House of Parliament supported by a majority of the total membership of that House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting has been presented to the President in the same session for such removal on the ground of proved misbehaviour or incapacity”.

#11. Article 3 of the Constitution of India

— Article 3 of the Indian Constitution empowers Parliament to form new states and alter existing states by a simple majority and without the need for the concurrence of the state concerned.

— Under Article 3 of the Constitution of India, Parliament may by law —

(a) form a new State by separation of territory from any State or by uniting two or more States or parts of States or by uniting any territory to a part of any State;

(b) increase the area of any State;

(c) diminish the area of any State;

(d) alter the boundaries of any State;

(e) alter the name of any State.

#12. Electoral college of President of India

— The President shall be elected by the members of an electoral college consisting of —

(a) the elected members of both Houses of Parliament; and

(b) the elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of the States, including Union territory of Delhi and Puducherry.

#13. Autonomous District Councils (ADCs)

— The administration of the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) is managed by the elected members, with some being nominated by the Governor for a term of 5 years.

— These councils have specific powers related to the areas of Tribal Affairs and Hills, including the ability to make laws, rules and regulations concerning land, forests and other matters. The Autonomous District Councils receive funding from the State government and the Central grants.

#14. Competition Commission of India (CCI)

— The Competition Act, 2002 was passed by the Parliament in the year 2002, to which the President accorded assent in January, 2003. It was subsequently amended by the Competition (Amendment) Act, 2007.

— The Competition Appellate Tribunal (COMPAT), earlier established under the Act, was replaced by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in 2017. The provisions of the Competition Act relating to anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position were notified on May 20, 2009.

— The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is vested with powers of a civil court under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908.

#15. Sixth Schedule

— There has been demand for statehood and the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh. The Sixth Schedule under Article 244 provides for the formation of autonomous administrative divisions — Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) — that have some legislative, judicial, and administrative autonomy within a state.

— ADCs have up to 30 members with a term of five years, and can make laws, rules and regulations with regard to land, forest, water, agriculture, village councils, health, sanitation, village- and town-level policing, inheritance, marriage and divorce, social customs and mining, etc. The Bodoland Territorial Council in Assam is an exception with more than 40 members and the right to make laws on 39 issues.

— The Sixth Schedule applies to the Northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram (three Councils each), and Tripura (one Council).

#16. Removal process of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha

— The procedure is rooted in Article 94 of the Constitution. Under the Constitution, the Speaker of Lok Sabha may be removed from office by a resolution passed by a majority of all the then members of the House, provided that at least 14 days’ prior notice of the intention to move the resolution is given. That’s not a simple majority — it’s an effective majority, meaning more than 50% of the House’s full strength, regardless of vacancies or absentees.

How does removal of Lok Sabha Speaker work?

— First of all, for the notice to be admitted in Parliament, it must be signed by at least 50 Members of Parliament. Once submitted, the Secretary General examines its admissibility. After the mandatory 14-day window, the motion may be taken up — and crucially, the Speaker does not preside over proceedings while it is under consideration.

— Under Article 96, the chair is handed to another presiding officer during the debate, who is a member of the Chairperson’s panel.

— Article 96 also gives the Speaker the right to defend himself or herself in the House. Thus, Birla can speak and vote in Lok Sabha — but cannot preside over the proceedings.

#17. Comptroller and Auditor-General (CAG)

— There shall be a Comptroller and Auditor-General of India who shall be appointed by the President by warrant under his hand and seal and shall only be removed from office in like manner and on the like grounds as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

— The salary and other conditions of service of the Comptroller and Auditor-General shall be such as may be determined by Parliament by law and, until they are so determined, shall be as specified in the Second Schedule.

— The Comptroller and Auditor-General shall not be eligible for further office either under the Government of India or under the Government of any State after he has ceased to hold his office.

— The administrative expenses of the office of the Comptroller and Auditor-General, including all salaries, allowances and pensions payable to or in respect of persons serving in that office, shall be charged upon the Consolidated Fund of India.

— The reports of the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India relating to the accounts of a State shall be submitted to the Governor of the State, who shall cause them to be laid before the Legislature of the State.

#18. Protocols listed for singing/playing Vande Mataram

— In the directive dated January 28, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notified first set of protocols for singing the National Song, directing that six stanzas of it shall be sung on official functions. It takes approximately 3 minutes 10 seconds to sing the six stanzas of the song.

Here are the protocols MHA listed for singing/playing Vande Mataram

— When the National Song and the National Anthem are sung or played, the National Song will be sung or played first.

— All the six stanzas of the national song shall be sung or played before the national anthem.

— Whenever the official version of the National Song is sung or played, the audience shall stand to attention.

— The official version of the National Song shall be played accompanied by mass singing on occasions with the unfurling of the National Flag, on cultural occasions or ceremonial functions other than parades, and on the arrival of the President at any government or public function, among others. The singing of the National Song on such occasions (with or without the accompaniment of instruments) accompanied by mass singing is desirable.

— The class in school shall begin with playing the National Song. School authorities should make adequate provision in their programmes for popularising the singing of the National Song, National Anthem and promoting respect for the National Flag among students

#19. Urban Challenge Fund (UCF)

— In the Budget 2026-2027, Rs 10,000 crore was allocated to the UCF again. The UCF will leverage market financing, participation of the private sector and citizen-centric reforms to enable the development of high-quality urban infrastructure.

— Under the scheme, central assistance will cover 25 per cent of a project’s cost, given that at least 50 per cent of the funding is mobilised from the market. The state/UT/urban local bodies/external parties will contribute another 25% of the cost. The Centre will pay significant focus on Tier-II and Tier-III cities, along with states in North Eastern and hilly parts of India.

— It will be operational from FY 2025-26 to FY 2030-31, with an extendable implementation period up to FY 2033-34, news agency PTI noted.

— All cities with a population over 10 lakh, all capital cities, major industrial cities with a population of more than 1 lakh will be covered under the Urban Challenge Fund. Besides these targets, the Centre will pay significant focus on Tier-II and Tier-III cities, along with states in North Eastern and hilly parts of India.

#20. Committee on Public Undertaking

— The Committee on Public Undertakings is a Parliamentary Committee consisting of 22 Members, fifteen of whom are elected by the Lok Sabha every year from amongst its Members according to the principle of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote and seven Members to be nominated by Rajya Sabha for being associated with the Committee.

— The Chairman is appointed by the Speaker from amongst the Members of the Committee.

— A Minister is not eligible to become a Member of the Committee. If a Member after his election to the Committee is appointed a Minister, he ceases to be a Member of the Committee from the date of such appointment.

— The term of the Committee does not exceed one year.

#21. Padma Awards

— The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

— The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The nomination process is open to the public. Even self-nomination can be made.

— Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award of the country. The number of Bharat Ratna Awards is restricted to a maximum of three in a particular year. The government has conferred Bharat Ratna Award on 53 persons till date.

— Padma Awards, which were instituted in the year 1954, are announced every year on the occasion of Republic Day except for brief interruption(s) during the years 1978 and 1979 and 1993 to 1997.

#22. Language to be used in Parliament

— Article 120 of the Constitution of India provides for the language to be used in Parliament.

— Notwithstanding anything in Part XVII, but subject to the provisions of article 348, business in Parliament shall be transacted in Hindi or in English.

— Provided that the Chairman of the Council of States or Speaker of the House of the People, or person acting as such, as the case may be, may permit any member who cannot adequately express himself in Hindi or in English to address the House in his mother-tongue.

#23. Mapping by Election Commission

— ECI uses the term ‘mapping’ to indicate the relationship of an elector in the 2025 electoral roll with the 2002 roll prepared after the last SIR. There are three categories of relationships.

— Self mapping: Electors in the 2025 roll whose names can also be found in the 2002 roll will be considered to have done self mapping.

— Progeny mapping: Electors whose names do not appear in the 2002 roll but who have other blood relations in the list — father, mother, grandparents, etc. — will be considered for progeny mapping.

— No mapping or un-mapped: Electors are neither in the 2002 electoral roll nor have any relatives in that roll will be labelled by the ECI as un-mapped. They will compulsorily be called for a hearing where they will have to furnish documents to prove that they are a legitimate voter.

#24. Joint sitting of both Houses

— Article 108 of the Constitution of India provides for a joint sitting of both Houses in certain cases.

— If a bill has been passed by one House and transmitted to the other House—

(a) The other House rejects the Bill; or

(b) the Houses have finally differed on the amendments to be made in the Bill;

(c) more than six months elapse from the date of the receipt of the Bill by the other House without the Bill being passed by it, the President may, unless the Bill has elapsed due to a dissolution of the House of the People, notify the Houses by message if they are sitting or by public notification if they are not sitting, of his intention to summon them to meet in a joint sitting for the purpose of deliberating and voting on the Bill.

#25. Money Bill

— A Bill shall be deemed to be a Money Bill if it contains only provisions dealing with all or any of the following matters, namely:—

(a) the imposition, abolition, remission, alteration or regulation of any tax;

(b) the regulation of the borrowing of money or the giving of any guarantee by the Government of India, or the amendment of the law with respect to any financial obligations undertaken or to be undertaken by the Government of India;

(c) the custody of the Consolidated Fund or the Contingency Fund of India, the payment of moneys into or the withdrawal of moneys from any such Fund;

(d) the appropriation of moneys out of the Consolidated Fund of India;

(e) the declaring of any expenditure to be expenditure charged on the Consolidated Fund of India or the increasing of the amount of any such expenditure;

(f) the receipt of money on account of the Consolidated Fund of India or the public account of India or the custody or issue of such money or the audit of the accounts of the Union or of a State; or

(g) any matter incidental to any of the matters specified in sub-clauses (a) to (f).

#26. Fundamental Duties

— The fundamental duties were incorporated in Part IV-A of the Constitution by The Constitution (42nd Amendment) Act, 1976, during Indira Gandhi’s Emergency. Article 51(A) describes 11 fundamental duties — 10 came with the 42nd Amendment; the 11th was added by the 86th Amendment in 2002, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister.

— The fundamental obligations of citizens have a direct impact on the fundamental rights protected by Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the constitution.

— These duties are not enforceable by law. However, a court may take them into account while adjudicating on a matter. They were made a part of the Constitution to emphasise the obligation of the citizen in return for the fundamental rights that he or she enjoys. The Russian Constitution has the concept of fundamental duties.

#27. Metropolitan Area

— The Constitution (74th Amendment) Act, 1992, recognised three different types of urban local bodies or municipalities: Nagar Palikas for areas transitioning from rural to urban; municipal councils for smaller urban areas; and municipal corporations for larger urban areas.

— A metropolitan area was defined in the Act as an area having a population of above 10 lakh. Noida had breached the 10 lakh-population mark way back in 2010.

— In metropolitan regions, municipalities are the third level of governance after the union and state governments and are intended to be directly elected by the populace. In many communities, the mayor or president and other members of the local council are elected directly by the citizens.

#28. Governor

— The Article 153 of the Constitution says “There shall be a Governor for each State.” A few years after the commencement of the Constitution, an amendment in 1956 laid down that “nothing in this article shall prevent the appointment of the same person as Governor for two or more States”.

— Article 155 says that the “Governor of a State shall be appointed by the President by warrant under his hand and seal”. Under Article 156, “the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President”, but his normal term of office will be five years. If the President withdraws her pleasure before the completion of five years, the Governor has to step down.

— Since the President acts on the aid and advice of the Prime Minister and the Union Council of Ministers, in effect, the Governor is appointed and removed by the central government.

— Article 157 lays down the qualifications of the Governor, The Governor must be a citizen of India and should have completed the age of 35 years.

— Article 158 lays down the conditions of his office, The Governor should not be a member of Parliament or a state legislature, and must not hold any other office of profit.

— The Governor enjoys certain powers under the Constitution — such as giving or withholding assent to a Bill passed by the state legislature; determining the time needed for a party to prove its majority in the state Assembly; or, in cases such as a hung verdict in an election, which party must be called first to prove its majority — which make his position very significant.

— The Constitution lays down no provisions for the manner in which the Governor and the state must engage publicly when there is a difference of opinion and there is no provision for impeaching the Governor.

#29. Ninth Schedule

— The Ninth Schedule contains a list of central and state laws which cannot be challenged in court. Currently, 284 such laws are shielded from judicial review.

— Most of the laws protected under the Schedule concern agriculture/land issues.

— The Schedule became a part of the Constitution in 1951 when the document was amended for the first time.

— It was created by the new Article 31B, which along with 31A was brought in by the government to protect laws related to agrarian reform and for abolishing the Zamindari system. While A. 31A extends protection to ‘classes’ of laws, A. 31B shields specific laws or enactments.

— The First Amendment added 13 laws to the Schedule. Subsequent amendments in 1955, 1964, 1971, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1984, 1990, 1994, and 1999 have taken the number of protected laws to 284.

— When the Tamil Nadu law was challenged in 2007 (I R Coelho v State of Tamil Nadu), the Supreme Court ruled in a unanimous nine-judge verdict that while laws placed under Ninth Schedule cannot be challenged on the grounds of violation of fundamental rights, they can be challenged on the ground of violating the basic structure of the Constitution.

#30. Terms in News

(i) Reciprocating territory

— A reciprocating territory is a country notified by the Indian government — such as the UK, Singapore, or the United Arab Emirates — with which India has a mutual statutory agreement to directly enforce each other’s court decrees. If a judgment meets these criteria, it can be executed in an Indian district court as if it were passed locally.

(ii) Special Intensive Revision

— SIR, or Special Intensive Revision, is a large-scale verification exercise that the ECI undertakes when it believes the routine annual “Summary Revision” is not enough to clean the voter rolls. It involves house-to-house enumeration, pre-filled forms, online submissions, and fresh verification of old voter data.

(iii) Unrecognised Parties

— Unrecognised parties can be newly registered parties or those which have not secured enough percentage of votes in the Assembly or general elections to fulfill the prescribed criteria to become a state party.

— They are not entitled to an exclusive allotment of a reserved election symbol. They have to choose from a list of ‘free symbols’ issued by the Commission.

— They are not eligible either to get free copies of electoral rolls, free authorisation for broadcast/telecast facilities over All India Radio / Doordarshan during Assembly and general elections, and are not eligible for subsidised land for party offices.

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