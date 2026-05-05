UPSC Prelims 2026 Polity Quiz (Week 161): MCQs on Puducherry, State Election Commission and more

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of daily subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Polity and Governance to check your progress.

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With reference to the Puducherry, consider the following statements:

1. It is a Union Territory which has its own Legislative Assembly.

2. Puducherry was formally transferred from Portuguese to Indian control through the Treaty of Cession.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The topic helps in understanding Centre–UT administrative relations and constitutional provisions, which are important for governance-based questions. Aspirants should read about UTs and its functioning.

Explanation

— Even though Puducherry is a Union Territory, it has its own Legislative Assembly and a Chief Minister. Most Union Territories in India are run by administrators appointed by the central government and have no elected legislature. Puducherry is different because of a law passed in 1963, which gave it its own assembly. This was done to honour an agreement with France, as Puducherry was formally transferred from French to Indian control through the Treaty of Cession signed on May 28, 1956. The transfer covered Puducherry, Yanam, Mahe, and Karaikal. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

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— This special status is protected under Article 239A of the Constitution. While Puducherry’s assembly has wide powers, any law it passes can be overruled by Parliament. Today, only Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir have legislatures among all Union Territories in India.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Which of the following states has become the first paperless state judiciary in the nation?

(a) Kerala

(b) Karnataka

(c) Assam

(d) Sikkim

Relevance: The question highlights the role of digital governance initiatives like the e-Courts project under the Supreme Court of India. It also links Polity with technology, especially judicial reforms and ease of justice delivery—important for interdisciplinary questions.

Explanation

— Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said integrating technology into judicial processes dismantles geographical barriers to help litigants overcome problems of terrain, finance and distance. Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day National Conclave on Technology and Judicial Education here, the CJI declared Sikkim to be the first paperless state judiciary in the nation.

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— “When we speak of integrating technology into judicial processes across the country, we are, in effect, addressing the dismantling of geographical constraints, whether they arise from difficult terrain, financial barriers, or sheer distance,” he said. The journey to a courtroom was often measured as a test of endurance, the Chief Justice of India said.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to Article 361 of the Constitution of India, consider the following statements:

1. It does not grant the President and Governors personal immunity; they are “answerable to any court” for the performance of their duties.

2. It does not protect the “office” of the Governor from judicial scrutiny regarding constitutional inaction.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

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Relevance: The question links Polity with current judicial debates on the Governor’s role. It tests the fine distinction between personal immunity and judicial review.

Explanation

— Article 361 grants the President and Governors personal immunity, stating they are not “answerable to any court” for the performance of their duties. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— The Supreme Court held that while this protects the individual, it does not protect the “office” of the Governor from judicial scrutiny regarding constitutional inaction. The immunity cannot be used to shield indefinite delays. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

The State Election Commission is responsible for:

1. Elections to the Municipalities

2. Elections to the Panchayats

3. Elections to the Municipal Corporations

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2, and 3

Relevance: Local self-government (Panchayats and Municipalities) is a core Polity area after the 73rd and 74th Amendments, frequently asked in the UPSC Exam. Questions can be framed to test clarity on institutional roles. It is also important for understanding grassroots democracy, devolution of powers, and governance structure—key for both static and current affairs linkage.

Explanation

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— The superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of electoral rolls for, and the conduct of, all elections to the Municipalities shall be vested in the State Election Commission (SEC) referred to in article 243K.

— The superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of electoral rolls for, and the conduct of, all elections to the Panchayats shall be vested in a State Election Commission consisting of a State Election Commissioner to be appointed by the Governor.

— The SEC’s power to conduct elections to the Municipalities, which also include Municipal Corporations.

— District Councils are autonomous councils in certain tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram, with elections governed by state legislation or Sixth Schedule rules rather than the State Election Commission.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Source: Constitution of India)

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QUESTION 5

Which of the following articles of the Indian Constitution provides for the prohibition of employment of children in factories?

(a) Article 22

(b) Article 23

(c) Article 24

(d) Article 25

Relevance: Fundamental Rights, especially the Right against Exploitation, are a core and frequently tested area in the UPSC prelims. Questions often check conceptual clarity on constitutional provisions related to vulnerable sections like children and labour.

Explanation

— Article 24 of the Indian Constitution provides for the prohibition of employment of children in factories.

— It states that “No child below the age of fourteen years shall be employed to work in any factory or mine or engaged in any other hazardous employment.”

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Source: Constitution of India)

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🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for April 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 155)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 160)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 160)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 160)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 160)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 160)

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