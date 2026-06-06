UPSC Prelims 2026 shocks aspirants: Why Ethics-style questions signal a major shift in civil services testing

When UPSC aspirants opened their Prelims 2026 papers, they expected questions on history and geography—not ethical dilemmas that tested their moral compass. The inclusion of ethics-oriented, situation-based questions in the Preliminary Examination certainly surprised many aspirants. While unpredictability has always been a feature of the Civil Services Examination, any significant departure from established patterns naturally generates discomfort, particularly when candidates have little prior indication of such a shift.

However, beyond the surprise lies a more important question: What is UPSC trying to assess?

Any caselet involving ethical decision-making broadly contains three dimensions : the ethical, the behavioural and the reflective. Interestingly, the governance-oriented questions seen in Prelims 2026 appeared to touch upon all three. Candidates were not merely expected to identify the technically correct answer; they were often required to evaluate competing considerations, understand human behaviour and reflect upon the consequences of different courses of action.

Viewed from this perspective, the Preliminary Examination seems to have applied an ethical filter right at the very first stage of the selection process. The questions may have been few and seemingly simple, but the message behind them was far more significant.

Ethics as the foundation of public administration

This is particularly significant in the context of a welfare state such as India. Ethics in governance is not limited to compliance with rules or adherence to procedures. It encompasses the ethical framework, behavioural orientation and reflective awareness of civil servants. Public administration frequently demands decisions where competing values collide, stakeholders have conflicting interests and every available option carries consequences. In such situations, remaining anchored to constitutional values while simultaneously protecting public interest is rarely straightforward.

The questions witnessed in Prelims 2026 appeared to test precisely this ability.

Behavioural and reflective dimensions of decision-making

They required an understanding not only of governance concepts but also of emotional intelligence (EQ), empathy, behavioural responses and ethical reasoning. The behavioural dimension encouraged candidates to think about how individuals respond under pressure, while the reflective dimension compelled them to examine their own assumptions and decision-making instincts. In many ways, the questions invited self-examination as much as problem-solving.

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Emotional intelligence becomes particularly relevant here. Awareness of one’s own emotions, the ability to regulate them and the capacity to understand the emotions of others are essential attributes for navigating ethical dilemmas. Administrative decisions are rarely made in ideal conditions. They often involve uncertainty, competing priorities and difficult trade-offs. A civil servant equipped with emotional intelligence is better positioned to handle such complexities with sensitivity and balance.

Ethical dilemmas and the challenge of hard choices

This idea finds resonance in ethical theory as well. Legal philosopher Hart (1961) argued that ethical dilemmas emerge when individuals face situations involving a “hard choice” — a choice between competing values where the affirmation of one value necessarily requires sacrificing another. Such dilemmas are not resolved through factual knowledge alone. They require reflection, judgment and moral reasoning.

Ultimately, every ethical dilemma confronts an administrator with two fundamental questions: What should be done? And how should one act? The answer lies not merely in rules, but in reflective thinking. When circumstances change and the terms of reference are altered, decision-makers are expected to become even more conscious, careful and ethically aware.

Message for future aspirants

Seen in this light, UPSC’s experiment with such questions carries an important message. Ethics in governance is not simply a separate paper in the Mains examination; it is fundamentally a process of Ethical Decision-Making (EDM). The quality of that process depends upon the ethical, behavioural, virtuous and reflective mindset of a civil servant.

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Whether UPSC continues this trend in future Preliminary Examinations remains uncertain. Predicting the Commission’s next move has rarely been a successful strategy. Yet aspirants can derive a valuable lesson from this year’s paper.

For years, candidates have been advised to analyse issues from historical, political, economic, social and environmental perspectives. Perhaps it is now time to consciously add an ethical dimension to that framework. Every current affair, policy debate, governance challenge or social issue can be examined through the lens of values, dilemmas, accountability, empathy, justice and public interest. Aspirants should practice case studies, follow current affairs through an ethical lens, and develop frameworks for moral decision-making.

Even if UPSC never repeats this pattern, aspirants lose nothing. On the contrary, they gain a richer and more holistic understanding of issues. And if the Commission chooses to further integrate ethical reasoning across stages of the examination, they will already be prepared.

After all, future civil servants are expected not merely to know facts, but to make choices. Knowledge may explain a problem, but values often determine how it is resolved.

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(The writer is the author of ‘Being Good’, ‘Aaiye, Insaan Banaen’, ‘Kyon’ and ‘Ethikos: Stories Searching Happiness’. He teaches courses on and offers training in ethics, values and behaviour. He has been the expert/consultant to UPSC, SAARC countries, Civil services Academy, National Centre for Good Governance, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Competition Commission of India (CCI), National Judicial Academy, etc. He has PhD in two disciplines and has been a Doctoral Fellow in Gandhian Studies from ICSSR. His second PhD is from IIT Delhi on Ethical Decision Making among Indian Bureaucrats. He writes for the UPSC Ethics Simplified (concepts and caselets) fortnightly.)

For your queries and suggestions write at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com

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