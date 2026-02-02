UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : History and Culture MCQs on Mahatma Gandhi, N-E India’s colonial past, historical site, and more (Week 143)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of daily subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on History and Culture to check your progress. Find links to previous quizzes for UPSC towards the end of the article.

With reference to Mahatma Gandhi, consider the following statements:

1. His fast unto death led to the Poona Pact, which replaced separate electorates with reserved constituencies, where all voters could vote for candidates from the reserved categories – an outcome that made B. R. Ambedkar deeply critical of him.

2. He defended idol worship and the Hindu belief in reincarnation, yet did not describe himself as an orthodox Hindu.



Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only



(b) 2 only



(c) Both 1 and 2



(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Explanation

Gandhi defended idol worship, which was sometimes seen as a backward practice in colonial times. “It is not necessary for any Hindu to go to the temple to worship (the image of) Ramchandra. But it is for him who cannot contemplate his Rama without looking at his image in a temple. It may be unfortunate, but it is true that his Rama resides in the temple as nowhere else. I would not disturb that simple faith,” he replied to a schoolmaster critical of idol worship in correspondence in March-April, 1933.

He also defended the Hindu belief in reincarnation, saying that so many people being born and passing away proved it. As quoted in Margaret Chatterjee’s book Gandhi’s Religious Thought, he said he would not consider someone who did not believe in reincarnation to be a Hindu.

Gandhi was wedded to social reform and yet described himself as an orthodox Hindu, which, Mishra writes, was intended to provide legitimacy for reform. Addressing a gathering of Sri Lankan Hindus at Jaffna in 1927, he said, “If orthodox Hinduism means dining or not dining with this or that man, and touching this man and not touching that man or in quarrelling with Mussalmans or Christians, then I am certainly not an orthodox Hindu. But if orthodox Hinduism can mean an incessant search after what Hinduism can possibly be, if orthodox Hinduism can mean an incessant striving to live Hinduism to the best of one’s lights, then I claim to be an orthodox Hindu.”

In opposing the proposal for separate electorates (consisting of only Dalit voters choosing from Dalit candidates) — something that had been demanded by Dr BR Ambedkar and granted by the British via the Communal Award of 1932 — Gandhi was seen as someone trying to keep Hinduism from splitting at the cost of his life.

His fast-unto-death led to the Poona Pact, which replaced separate electorates with reserved constituencies where all voters would vote for candidates from the reserved constituencies — something that made Ambedkar deeply critical of him. This was the first acceptance of reservations as they are implemented today by the nationalist leadership, and the Constitution incorporated it in not just India’s electoral system but also in state education and government jobs.

Therefore, a is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Consider the following statements with reference to the history of North-Eastern India?

1. Before Independence, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram were a part of colonial Assam.

2. Manipur and Nagaland were princely states, with resident British political officers answering to the governor of Assam.

3. Sikkim had enjoyed judicial independence while under British paramountcy and became an independent country in 1947, before it was annexed by India in 1975.

Which of the statements given above is/are not true?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 3 only

Explanation

Today, the North-East region comprises eight states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. Before Independence, five of these states (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram) were a part of colonial Assam. Manipur and Tripura were princely states, with resident British political officers answering to the governor of Assam. Sikkim had enjoyed judicial independence while under British paramountcy and became an independent country in 1947, before it was annexed by India in 1975.

Therefore, b is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Consider the following pairs of books and authors:

1. Ghubar-e-Khatir : Muhammad Iqbal

2. The Golden Threshold : Sarojini Naidu

3. India Divided : Vallabhbhai Patel

Which of the pairs given above is/are correctly matched?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Explanation

The correct pairs are:

Books Authors

1.Ghubar-e-Khatir — Maulana Azad

2.The Golden Threshold — Sarojini Naidu

3. India Divided — Rajendra Prasad

Therefore, b is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Consider the following statements with reference to the Vijaynagar Empire:

1. The Prasanna Virupaksha temple and the Hazara Rama temple are striking examples of Vijayanagara’s characteristic style and intricate artistry.

2. Literature in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada as well as Sanskrit was produced in the kingdom, with new writing styles and methods emerging.

3. Traveller Alberuni chronicled how the ports of Mangalore, Honavar, Bhatkal, Barkur, Cochin, Cannanore, Machilipatnam, and Dharmadam saw traders from Africa, Arabia, Aden, the Red sea, China and Bengal and also served as ship building centres.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Explanation

Founded in 1336, the kingdom of Vijayanagara lasted for more than three centuries, a period in which it withstood multiple political stresses, and saw significant advances in art and economy.

Over the course of its existence from 1336 to 1646, the kingdom saw various ups and downs. Founded by Harihara I of the Sangama dynasty, Vijayanagara expanded from a strategic position on the banks of the Tungabhadra river. By the 15th century, it had become a force to reckon with.

The kingdom reached its peak under Krishna Deva Raya (reign 1509-1529), a period in which it enjoyed military superiority to its rival kingdoms such as the Bahmani Sultanate, the Golconda Sultanate and the Gajapatis of Odisha.

At its peak, the kingdom stretched from Goa in the Konkan coast to parts of southern Odisha in the east and all the way to the very tip of the subcontinent in the south.

While the economy of the kingdom was largely dependent on agriculture, trade thrived in its many ports on either coast. Traveller Abd al-Razzaq Samarqandi chronicled how “the ports of Mangalore, Honavar, Bhatkal, Barkur, Cochin, Cannanore, Machilipatnam, and Dharmadam saw traders from Africa, Arabia, Aden, the Red sea, China and Bengal and also served as ship building centres”.

The empire’s principal exports were pepper, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, myrobalan, tamarind timber, anafistula, precious and semi-precious stones, pearls, musk, ambergris, rhubarb, aloe, cotton cloth and porcelain.

Razzaq also chronicled the high degree of monetisation in the Vijayanagara kingdom. In his classic History of South India, K A Nilakanta Sastri wrote that coins were minted by the state as well as by merchant guilds using gold, silver, copper and brass, and their value depended on material weight.

This was a period when poetry and scholarship flourished, both in sacral and secular contexts. Literature in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada as well as Sanskrit was produced in the kingdom, with new writing styles and methods emerging.

The sacred pushkarani or tank located on the eastern side of Krishna temple in Hampi, India. (Wikimedia Commons/ Sandip Dey) The sacred pushkarani or tank located on the eastern side of Krishna temple in Hampi, India. (Wikimedia Commons/ Sandip Dey)

In architecture, Vijayanagara saw various enduring constructions. According to art historian Percy Brown, Vijayanagara architecture is “a vibrant combination and blossoming of the Chalukya, Hoysala, Pandya and Chola styles, idioms that prospered in previous centuries.”

The Prasanna Virupaksha temple of Bukka I and the Hazara Rama temple of Krishna Deva Raya are striking examples of Vijayanagara’s characteristic style and intricate artistry.

Vijayanagara’s capital Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site today, known for its sophisticated fortifications as well as innumerable temples and other architectural marvels. From accounts of foreign travellers, by the beginning of the 16th century, Hampi-Vijayanagara was probably the second largest urban settlement on the planet (after Beijing) and among the most prosperous.

Therefore, a is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Undavalli Caves are associated with which of the following dynasties?

(a) Solanki dynasty

(b) Vishnukundina dynasty

(c) Karkota Dynasty

(d) Utpala Dynasty

Explanation

Dating back to the 7th century BC, the Undavalli Caves, carved out of a single sandstone, are a prime example of India’s rock-cut architectural heritage. The caves are said to have been associated with the influential Vishnukundina dynasty, which ruled over important parts of India between 420 AD and 620 AD.

The largest cave has four floors and houses a huge statue of Lord Vishnu in a reclining posture. It is said that this sculpture was carved out of a single block of granite. The first storey of the caves houses sculptures of Jain tirthankaras (saints) that suggest that they once served as a home for Jain monks.

The walls on the first floor are covered with stunning frescoes that depict scenes from mythological stories. The facade of the third floor hosts numerous sculptures that include depictions of lions and elephants. Nearby is another unique cave dedicated to Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.The architecture and green surroundings of the Undavalli Caves will remind you of Bhubaneswar’s Udaygiri Caves.

(source: desh.tourism.gov.in)

Therefore, b is the correct answer.

