UPSC Prelims 2026: Why ‘unconventional’ Ethics-style questions shocked aspirants

The shift suggested a more application-oriented approach where UPSC appeared to test not only what candidates know, but how as future officer they should act.

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 surprised many aspirants by including several situation-based and decision-making questions that felt closer to the Ethics paper of Mains than the conventional nature of Prelims. Traditionally, the General Studies Paper-I in Prelims focuses on objective, fact-oriented and conceptual questions from subjects such as polity, history, geography, economy, environment, science and current affairs. Even analytical questions in Prelims are usually designed around elimination techniques, conceptual clarity and interpretation of facts rather than administrative judgment.

The Ethics paper, officially General Studies Paper-IV in the Mains examination, is very different in both purpose and style. It tests qualities such as integrity, emotional intelligence, accountability, compassion, aptitude and ethical governance. Aspirants are often given detailed case studies where they must explain how they would respond to complex administrative situations involving moral dilemmas, conflict resolution, public interest, corruption, transparency or competing priorities. The paper is descriptive in nature and evaluates the reasoning behind a candidate’s decisions rather than simple factual recall.