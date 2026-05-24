UPSC Prelims 2026: Why ‘unconventional’ Ethics-style questions shocked aspirants

The UPSC Prelims 2026 paper surprised aspirants with several Ethics-style, decision-making questions that resembled Mains case studies. Instead of just factual polity questions, candidates encountered analytical scenarios testing judgment, governance and administrative reasoning too.
The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 surprised many aspirants by including several situation-based and decision-making questions that felt closer to the Ethics paper of Mains than the conventional nature of Prelims. Traditionally, the General Studies Paper-I in Prelims focuses on objective, fact-oriented and conceptual questions from subjects such as polity, history, geography, economy, environment, science and current affairs. Even analytical questions in Prelims are usually designed around elimination techniques, conceptual clarity and interpretation of facts rather than administrative judgment.
The Ethics paper, officially General Studies Paper-IV in the Mains examination, is very different in both purpose and style. It tests qualities such as integrity, emotional intelligence, accountability, compassion, aptitude and ethical governance. Aspirants are often given detailed case studies where they must explain how they would respond to complex administrative situations involving moral dilemmas, conflict resolution, public interest, corruption, transparency or competing priorities. The paper is descriptive in nature and evaluates the reasoning behind a candidate’s decisions rather than simple factual recall.
What made Prelims 2026 unconventional was that several MCQ-based questions appeared to borrow this “case study” style of thinking. Instead of merely asking constitutional provisions, institutions or static governance concepts, some questions reportedly placed aspirants in governance-like situations and tested judgment, prioritisation and decision-making. Many candidates felt as if they were briefly stepping into the role of a civil servant while attempting an objective paper. The questions demanded practical reasoning and administrative temperament alongside conceptual understanding.
Several aspirants also observed that polity seemed comparatively less direct this year, with governance-oriented analytical questions compensating for it through decision-making frameworks. While UPSC has always mentioned governance and related themes within the broad Prelims syllabus, such explicit ethics-style situational framing is not commonly associated with GS Paper-I. This is why the pattern attracted attention among aspirants.
The shift suggested a more application-oriented approach where UPSC appeared to test not only what candidates know, but also how they think and respond in public administration-like situations under pressure.
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Manas Srivastava leads the UPSC Essentials section of The Indian Express (digital). He majorly writes on UPSC, other competitive exams and education-related projects. In the past, Manas has represented India at the G-20 Youth Summit in Mexico. He is a former member of the Youth Council, GOI. A two-time topper/gold medallist in History (both in graduation and post-graduation) from Delhi University, he has mentored and taught UPSC aspirants for more than five years. His diverse role in The Indian Express consists of writing, editing, anchoring/ hosting, interviewing experts, and curating and simplifying news for the benefit of students. He hosts the YouTube talk show called ‘Art and Culture with Devdutt Pattanaik’ and a LIVE series on Instagram and YouTube called ‘LIVE with Manas’.His talks on ‘How to read a newspaper’ focus on newspaper reading as an essential habit for students. His articles and videos aim at finding solutions to the general queries of students and hence he believes in being students' editor, preparing them not just for any exam but helping them to become informed citizens. This is where he makes his teaching profession meet journalism. He is also the editor of UPSC Essentials' monthly magazine for the aspirants. He is a recipient of the Dip Chand Memorial Award, the Lala Ram Mohan Prize and Prof. Papiya Ghosh Memorial Prize for academic excellence. He was also awarded the University’s Post-Graduate Scholarship for pursuing M.A. in History where he chose to specialise in Ancient India due to his keen interest in Archaeology. He has also successfully completed a Certificate course on Women’s Studies by the Women’s Studies Development Centre, DU. As a part of N.S.S in the past, Manas has worked with national and international organisations and has shown keen interest and active participation in Social Service. He has led and been a part of projects involving areas such as gender sensitisation, persons with disability, helping slum dwellers, environment, adopting our heritage programme. He has also presented a case study on ‘Psychological stress among students’ at ICSQCC- Sri Lanka. As a compere for seminars and other events he likes to keep his orating hobby alive. His interests also lie in International Relations, Governance, Social issues, Essays and poetry. ... Read More