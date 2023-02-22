UPSC Essentials Special: ‘Prelims 2023 three months away, but don’t compromise on proper sleep,’ experts suggest

The journey of UPSC Civil Services Exam preparation is rigorous, to say the least, with aspirants going to all extremes to cover their syllabus, appear for mock tests, and do multiple revisions. The intensity of the same only increases toward the last couple of months ahead of the prelims examination with sleep being the biggest casualty of this process. More often than not, students pull all-nighters and sleep fewer hours than required to devote as much time as possible to their studies. Experts, however, advised against doing so as any compromise on sleep can end up doing more harm than good in your efforts toward cracking this much-coveted exam.

Tanya Jawa, Clinical Psychologist, Mental health department, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali said, “As the UPSC exam approaches, students often find maintaining a healthy sleep schedule challenging. Lack of sleep can negatively impact their performance and studying capabilities, leading to decreased productivity and increased stress levels.”

She further explained that poor sleep and stress are directly related to each other with lack of sleep leading to students feeling stressed, triggering memory impairment, decreased concentration and productivity, and hampered cognitive functioning. “All of this can negatively impact performance and studying capabilities. Therefore, it is essential to prioritise sleep during UPSC exam preparations to ensure optimal performance and success,” said Tanya Jawa.

Before we delve deeper into ways an aspirant can practise proper sleep hygiene, it’s crucial to understand the various factors hampering their sleep cycle. According to Dr Aditya S Chowti, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bangalore, factors that can hinder sleep during UPSC exam preparation include stress, anxiety, caffeine intake, irregular sleep schedule, lack of physical activity, and exposure to electronic screens at night.

To ensure proper sleep, experts emphasise keeping stress and anxiety regarding the exam at bay

Agreeing, Ruchi Sharma, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka added that thinking too much about the outcome of the exam, worrying about performance, and finishing the syllabus but still wondering whether the preparation is adequate or not are some common reasons that can impact aspirant’s nighttime sleep. “Any changes in the sleep-wake cycle can have detrimental effects on physical and mental health. Following good sleep hygiene will help to improve concentration and impact overall performance and preparation,” she said.

Another factor that may pose a challenge to a student’s routine is the habit of studying all night and catching some sleep during the day, mostly during the last couple of months of exam preparation. “When students are studying till late in the night, their whole schedule ends up changing. They end up waking up late, not eating meals on time, and feeling groggy through the day,” Jawa said, adding that students who prefer to study till late in the night should ensure consistency in their sleep schedule.

Simply put, they should fix a time to sleep at night and fix a time to wake up during the day. “That helps in training their mind to automatically induce sleep around the same time each day. In order for us to feel well rested, it’s necessary to sleep for at least 6-8 hours each day,” the psychologist explained.

To ensure proper sleep, experts emphasise keeping stress and anxiety regarding the exam at bay. For the same, Jawa suggests practising effective time management, taking breaks in between, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. “Proper sleep, a healthy diet, and regular exercise can help students feel more relaxed, reduce anxiety levels, and improve their overall mental health. Getting enough sleep and rest is crucial, especially during exam periods, as this can improve concentration levels and memory recall. Students can also reduce exam anxiety by practising relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing exercises, meditation, or yoga. These techniques can help to calm the mind, reduce stress levels, and increase focus and concentration. Visualization exercises, such as imagining oneself doing well on the exam, can also help to reduce exam anxiety. Finally, seeking support from family, friends, or counsellors can help deal with exam anxiety,” she shared.

Often ignored, make sure you pay attention to your eating habits too! “A healthy diet rich in nutrients and balanced meals can promote better sleep quality. Avoid consuming caffeine, alcohol, and sugary foods before bedtime,” Dr Chowti said.

Here are some other tips to follow, according to the experts.

*One should not use the bed for any activity, besides sleeping or else it hampers the conditioning that has been established between the bed and feeling sleepy.

*Take in a lot of sunlight as that helps to modulate melatonin, which is a sleep-regulating hormone.

*Avoid using gadgets just before going off to sleep as they emit blue light which stimulates our brain and keeps us active.

*Be consistent with the sleep schedule. Limit any naps during the day.

*Practice relaxation techniques for half an hour before sleeping.

*Avoid excessive caffeine and caffeine just before sleeping, as that would interrupt sound sleep.

*Exercise regularly as that helps in feeling tired and sleepy. Avoid any rigorous exercise just before sleeping.

FYI: Sacrificing sleep for extra study time is counterproductive

Students who sacrifice sleep in order to study extra are more likely to perform poorly in a test or quiz, a new study has found.

Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) focused on daily and yearly variations of students who sacrifice sleep to study.

For 14 days in each of the 9th, 10th, and 12th grades, 535 students from several Los Angeles-area high schools reported in diaries how long they studied, how long they slept, and whether or not they experienced two academic problems, they didn’t understand something taught in class or they did poorly on a test, quiz, or homework.

Although the researchers expected that extra hours of studying that ate into sleep time might create problems in terms of students’ understanding of what they were taught in class, they were surprised to find that diminishing sleep in order to study was actually associated with doing more poorly on a test, quiz, or homework (the opposite of the students’ intent).



