UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-3 questions and check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

Despite improvements in TB diagnosis and treatment, India continues to face significant challenges in eliminating tuberculosis. Examine the key bottlenecks in India’s fight against TB.

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QUESTION 2

Discuss the role of Production-Linked Incentive schemes in strengthening India’s manufacturing capabilities and integrating the country into global value chains.

QUESTION 1: Despite improvements in TB diagnosis and treatment, India continues to face significant challenges in eliminating tuberculosis. Examine the key bottlenecks in India’s fight against TB.

Relevance: The question is relevant for GS Paper 3 – Science and Technology: Developments and their applications in everyday life. It examines challenges in managing public health, including disease surveillance, early diagnosis and access to affordable treatment. It highlights the role of technological interventions and government programmes in strengthening India’s healthcare system.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— India accounts for roughly one-quarter of the worldwide tuberculosis (TB) burden and has set an ambitious aim of eliminating the illness by 2025, five years ahead of the global target.

— Although advances in diagnosis, treatment coverage, and public health measures have lowered tuberculosis mortality, structural, socioeconomic, and healthcare delivery barriers continue to impede elimination.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Progress in India’s fight against TB — Between 2015 and 2025, India’s tuberculosis mortality rate fell by 38%, from 28 to 18 per lakh population. Story continues below this ad — Rapid diagnostic tests accounted for 46% of detected cases in 2025, compared to 38% in 2024. — The TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan examined more over 25 million people, identifying nearly 49 lakh new cases, including approximately 15 lakh asymptomatic cases. — In response to falling global health funding, India has increased domestic funding for its tuberculosis program.

Key bottlenecks in India’s fight against TB

— Despite increased screening, many people go untreated, especially in rural and impoverished areas. Limited access to rapid molecular testing, sample transportation delays, and insufficient referral networks all have an impact on prompt diagnosis.

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— India’s estimated tuberculosis prevalence is currently being reviewed following district-level sentinel surveillance in 2025. The lack of current national incidence estimates, as well as the delay in the issuance of the annual India TB Report, make it impossible to assess the disease burden. Inadequate granular data can have an impact on district-level planning, resource allocation, and monitoring of eradication targets.

— India continues to have a significant burden of drug-resistant tuberculosis, making treatment more complicated and expensive. Incomplete therapy, incorrect prescriptions, and irregular usage of anti-TB medications all lead to antibiotic resistance. The management of drug-resistant diseases is made much more difficult by a lack of affordable drugs and consistent supplies.

— Patients may abandon treatment due to long treatment durations, severe drug effects, or socioeconomic challenges. Failure to follow up raises the likelihood of disease recurrence, ongoing transmission, and treatment resistance.

— Financial difficulty, poor housing conditions, and a lack of access to nutritional food exacerbate vulnerability among economically disadvantaged groups. Undernutrition reduces immunity and increases susceptibility to active tuberculosis.

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— A considerable number of tuberculosis patients seek treatment from private healthcare providers. Inadequate standardisation of diagnostic techniques, treatment regimens, and case notification might result in gaps in patient care.

Conclusion:

— India’s accomplishment in reducing tuberculosis mortality and expanding diagnostic coverage indicates the efficacy of long-term public health efforts.

— To eliminate tuberculosis, we must go beyond case detection and focus on comprehensive disease prevention, nutritional security, inexpensive treatment, and improved healthcare delivery. A sustained, community-driven, and sufficiently supported approach through the National TB Elimination Program is critical to achieving TB-free India.

(Sources: India missed its 2025 TB target. How much progress has it made?, India’s TB incidence missing from WHO’s 2026 global report, India’s progress against TB is real, but not rapid enough, Why hasn’t India met its target of eliminating TB by 2025?, Rs 57 crore unspent: Delhi uses less than half of its tuberculosis budget in 2025)

Points to Ponder

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What are the major factors contributing to India’s TB burden?

How can public-private partnerships and community participation strengthen TB control?

Related Previous Year Questions

COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented devastation worldwide. However, technological advancements are being availed readily to win over the crisis. Give an account of how technology was sought to aid management of the pandemic. (2020)

Stem cell therapy is gaining popularity in India to treat a wide variety of medical conditions including Leukaemia, Thalassemia, damaged cornea and several burns. Describe briefly what stem cell therapy is and what advantages it has over other treatments? (2017)

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QUESTION 2: Discuss the role of Production-Linked Incentive schemes in strengthening India’s manufacturing capabilities and integrating the country into global value chains.

Relevance: The question is relevant to GS Paper 3 under Indian Economy, particularly changes in industrial policy and their impact on industrial growth. It connects manufacturing growth with export promotion, domestic value addition and India’s integration into global value chains.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which was started in 2020, is a key component of India’s industrial policy, aimed at increasing domestic production, attracting investment, reducing import dependence, and improving export competitiveness.

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— It offers financial incentives to businesses based on increased production and sales of items made in India.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Role of PLI schemes in strengthening manufacturing capabilities

— PLI plans enable businesses to build new manufacturing facilities and increase their existing capacities. As of March 2026, the 14 projects had drawn investments of ₹2.40 lakh crore and produced ₹22.66 lakh crore.

— Incentives have encouraged multinational corporations to set up manufacturing plants in India, particularly in electronics, autos, and medicines.

— The participation of multinational manufacturers helps the implementation of new production technology, modern manufacturing methods, and quality standards.

— PLI schemes in pharmaceuticals, bulk drugs, electronics, and advanced battery manufacturing aim to increase domestic production capacity while decreasing reliance on imported components and critical inputs.

— Large manufacturing investments can spur the expansion of ancillary businesses, component manufacturers, and domestic suppliers, resulting in greater industrial connections.

— Increased manufacturing capacity and economies of scale can boost cost competitiveness and allow Indian enterprises to enter foreign markets.

Role in integrating India into global value chains — The smartphone manufacturing PLI has attracted firms like Apple and their contract manufacturing partners, allowing India to become a significant electronics production and export powerhouse. — The expansion of mobile phone manufacturing has greatly enhanced India’s electronics exports and strengthened its place in global manufacturing networks. — Investing in manufacturing infrastructure, technology, and production skills can help Indian businesses reach international quality standards and compete in global markets. — India’s manufacturing push provides multinational corporations with an alternative production base, especially in the face of geopolitical uncertainty and efforts to diversify supply chains.

Conclusion:

— PLI plans have boosted India’s manufacturing objectives by encouraging investment, expanding production, and recruiting global businesses.

— However, their long-term success will be contingent on shifting beyond assembly-led growth to deeper domestic value addition, indigenous technology skills, and closer integration of Indian firms into global value chains.

(Sources: How the government’s flagship PLI schemes are lagging in job creation, Six years later, mind the lags in government’s flagship PLI scheme, Disbursals remain under 20% in 6 years since PLI scheme launch: NITI report, How India’s new Rs 62,500-crore smartphone manufacturing scheme will work)

Points to Ponder

How do PLI schemes encourage domestic and foreign investment in manufacturing?

How can MSMEs be integrated into the PLI-led manufacturing ecosystem?

Related Previous Year Questions

How are startups in India promoting entrepreneurship, innovation and employment? Discuss the global and domestic challenges in their working and suggest suitable measures to overcome these challenges. (2026)

Discuss the rationale of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. What are its achievements? In what way can the functioning and outcomes of the scheme be improved? (2025)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 180)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 179)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 180)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 179)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 180)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 179)

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