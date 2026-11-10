UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-3 questions and check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

Food security cannot be achieved merely by ensuring access to food grains. Discuss in the context of India’s nutritional challenges.

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QUESTION 2

India’s technological self-reliance requires moving beyond domestic manufacturing towards indigenous research, development and ownership of intellectual property. Discuss.

QUESTION 1: Food security cannot be achieved merely by ensuring access to food grains. Discuss in the context of India’s nutritional challenges.

Relevance: The topic links with the syllabus topics of food security, Public Distribution System (PDS), buffer stocks and food subsidies. It is important for understanding the need to integrate agricultural diversification with nutrition-sensitive food security policies.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— Technological self-reliance entails not just producing items locally, but also developing, owning, and improving the underlying technology.

— Atmanirbhar Bharat must go beyond Make in India to foster indigenous technology skills and intellectual property rights (IPRs).

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Why must India move beyond domestic manufacturing?

— Domestic manufacturing frequently depends on imported designs, crucial materials, components, and process know-how, which limits technological independence.

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— Owning patents, designs, and intellectual property allows Indian companies to extract more value in global supply networks.

— Indigenous technological skills mitigate vulnerability to technology denial, geopolitical constraints, and external supply-chain interruptions.

— Investment in R&D enables Indian firms to create sophisticated goods, increase productivity, and compete in technologically demanding industries.

— Indigenous developments in green hydrogen, energy storage, carbon capture, and innovative materials can help India achieve Net Zero.

What are the key challenges? Story continues below this ad — Private industry’s participation in research and innovation is limited. — It is difficult to translate laboratory findings into economically viable technologies. — A lack of patient financing for pilot initiatives and industrial-scale trials. — Researchers, producers, and industrial users have a limited level of collaboration.

Conclusion:

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— India must evolve from a major manufacturing hub to a creator and owner of globally competitive technologies. Strengthening the research-to-commercialization ecosystem is critical for achieving true technical self-sufficiency and the Viksit Bharat agenda.

(Sources: Net Zero transition brings opportunity to build, not just import, technology, To cash in on next tech boom, India needs the right chips, Not just what India manufactures, but what it discovers, India’s next manufacturing leap is about what it produces)

Points to Ponder

Difference between food security and nutritional security.

Role of pulses, millets, eggs, milk and fortified foods in addressing malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies.

Related Previous Year Questions

Describe the various Technology Missions initiated in Indian agriculture and examine their role in food security. (2026)

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How Indian agriculture has been transformed from food scarcity to food surplus level ? Explain the various government policies implemented for diversification of Indian agriculture. (2026)

QUESTION 2: India’s technological self-reliance requires moving beyond domestic manufacturing towards indigenous research, development and ownership of intellectual property. Discuss.

Relevance: The question directly relates to the syllabus themes of achievements of Indians in science and technology and indigenisation of technology. It is relevant to India’s efforts towards technological self-reliance, strategic autonomy and strengthening domestic industrial capabilities.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— India has made significant progress in food grain production, procurement and distribution through the Green Revolution and the Public Distribution System (PDS).

— However, persistent malnutrition despite improved food availability highlights the need to shift from food grain security towards comprehensive nutritional security.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Why is food grain security alone insufficient?

— PDS generally distributes rice and wheat, which provide sufficient calories but do not provide enough protein, vitamin, and mineral intake.

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— Even when calorie requirements are met, hidden hunger continues, primarily due to iron, zinc, and vitamin deficits.

— The consumption of pulses, millets, fruits, vegetables, eggs, and dairy products is limited, which has an impact on nutrition.

— Stunting, wasting, and underweight among youngsters are still serious concerns. Inadequate newborn and young child feeding exacerbates the situation.

— India is dealing with undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and growing obesity, which is being driven in part by bad food choices.

— Depletion of soil organic carbon and nutrient deficits have an impact on crop quality, tying agricultural sustainability to human nutrition.

Measures to strengthen nutritional security — Introduce more flexibility by including millets, lentils, and other nutritious foods alongside cereals. — Encourage nutrient-dense staple crops to combat micronutrient deficits. — Investigate nutrition-sensitive food coupons and diverse food delivery alternatives to improve dietary choices. — Improve the delivery of nutritional interventions via ICDS, POSHAN Abhiyaan, and PM-POSHAN, with a focus on children and women.

Conclusion:

— India has to transition from a calorie-centric food security framework to a nutrition-sensitive food system.

— Integrating agricultural diversity, healthier diets, soil health, and targeted food distribution is critical to achieving nutritional security and realising Viksit Bharat’s vision.

(Sources: With decline in poverty, shift focus — from free food to nutritional security, How India can build more resilient food security system, How food fortification and biofortification can help India minimise hidden hunger, Nutrition system designed for scarcity must now address excess, To improve both crop and human nutrition, India needs a paradigm shift)

Points to Ponder

Role of government initiatives, private investment and startups in promoting technological innovation.

Related Previous Year Question

How can India achieve energy independence through clean technology by 2047? How can biotechnology can play a crucial role in this endeavour? (2025)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 178)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 179)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 178)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 179)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 178)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 179)

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