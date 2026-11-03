UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 3: Employment generation and Social security for unorganised workers (Week 179)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-3 questions and check your progress.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for October 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

QUESTION 1

Despite a significant decline in poverty, ensuring access to productive employment remains a major challenge for India. Discuss.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

QUESTION 2

Examine the challenges in extending social security benefits to workers in India’s unorganised sector.

QUESTION 1: Despite a significant decline in poverty, ensuring access to productive employment remains a major challenge for India. Discuss.

Relevance: The topic links with the syllabus themes of inclusive growth, poverty alleviation and employment generation. It is relevant to understanding structural challenges in India’s labour market and the need for sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

Story continues below this ad

— India has made considerable progress in poverty reduction, with extreme poverty declining to 2.6% in 2023. However, the challenge has shifted from poverty alleviation alone to generating productive, stable and better-paying employment.

— The expansion of low-productivity informal work and limited employment opportunities in manufacturing continue to constrain inclusive growth.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Why does productive employment remain a challenge?

— Around 43% of India’s workforce is still involved in agriculture, demonstrating the restricted mobility of workers to higher-productivity sectors.

Story continues below this ad

— Manufacturing has not created enough job possibilities to absorb India’s enormous pool of unskilled and semi-skilled people.

— Nearly three-quarters of nonfarm workers engage in informal firms, which are frequently typified by low productivity and limited social protection.

— Poverty and restricted work possibilities remain concentrated in the Uttar Pradesh-West Bengal corridor, highlighting regional disparities.

— Rising youth unemployment and a big proportion of young people not in employment, education, or training suggest a mismatch between available occupations and the workforce’s aspirations and skills.

Story continues below this ad

— Economic growth has not been proportional to real wage growth, restricting increases in workers’ purchasing power and living standards.

Conclusion:

— India’s next stage of development necessitates a shift from poverty reduction fuelled by welfare and income support to long-term prosperity through productive employment.

— Strengthening manufacturing, increasing labour productivity, and maintaining decent working conditions will be critical to attaining inclusive growth and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

(Sources: Unorganised, gig workers’ welfare boards: Powers, duties & what changes for workers, The challenge is more productive, non-farm employment, Economic Survey pushes for policy that makes gig work a choice, setting minimum per hour or task earnings)

Points to Ponder

Story continues below this ad

How do informal employment, underemployment and low wages affect the quality of livelihoods?

Related Previous Year Questions

How are startups in India promoting entrepreneurship, innovation and employment ? Discuss the global and domestic challenges in their working and suggest suitable measures to overcome these challenges. (2025)

“While we flaunt India’s demographic dividend, we ignore the dropping rates of employability.” What are we missing while doing so? Where will the jobs that India desperately needs come from? Explain. (2014)

QUESTION 2: Examine the challenges in extending social security benefits to workers in India’s unorganised sector.

Story continues below this ad

Relevance: The topic directly relates to the syllabus themes of inclusive growth, employment and government interventions. It is relevant to understanding labour market reforms and the challenges of extending welfare coverage to India’s informal workforce.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— India’s informal labour is vulnerable due to irregular incomes, precarious employment, and inadequate access to social protection.

— Despite progress in poverty reduction and job creation, delivering adequate social security coverage remains a significant concern.

Body:

Story continues below this ad

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Challenges in extending social security benefits

— A large majority of India’s workforce works in the informal sector, making universal social security coverage difficult to obtain.

— Many workers, notably gig and platform workers, work outside of traditional employer-employee relationships, challenging the expansion of standard social security benefits.

— Identifying workers, keeping databases up to date, and assuring registration are all significant issues, especially for those with irregular or various sources of employment.

Story continues below this ad

— Workers frequently lack access to critical benefits including health insurance, maternity leave, accident insurance, pensions, and disability insurance.

— Low wages, uncertain incomes, and a concentration of employment in low-productivity activities all reduce workers’ ability to contribute to social security programs.

— Migrant and gig workers routinely shift between states and companies, making it difficult to ensure the continuity of social security benefits.

— Ensuring long-term funding from government contributions, employer payments, and other sources remains a significant implementation difficulty.

Measures to strengthen social security coverage — Strengthen digital registration systems and databases to detect and protect unorganised workers. — Ensure that social security benefits are available across states and employment situations. — Increase contributions to the Social Security Fund from the government, aggregators, and other approved sources. — Make national and state-level social security bodies more effective at monitoring assistance programs and addressing implementation issues.

Conclusion:

— Extending social security to unorganised workers is critical for promoting equitable growth and lowering economic vulnerability. India must develop toward a comprehensive, adaptable, and sufficiently funded social protection system that provides dignity and livelihood stability to all workers.

(Sources: India’s poverty rate has fallen, but challenges remain: Jobs, AI, ageing population, What EPFO 3.0 proposes: Pension cover for all, social security for gig workers, How gig workers struggle between flexibility and insecurity)

Points to Ponder

How do irregular incomes, occupational mobility and the absence of formal employer-employee relationships complicate welfare delivery?

How can Centre-State coordination and sustainable financing strengthen social security mechanisms?

Related Previous Year Questions

Examine the view that financial inclusion is an integral part of social and economic inclusion in a country like India. Also throw light on the usefulness of the R.B.I.’s Financial Inclusion Index. (2026)

How globalization has led to the reduction of employment in the formal sector of the Indian economy? Is increased informalization detrimental to the development of the country? (2016)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 178)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 177)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 178)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 177)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 178)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 177)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.