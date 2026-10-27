UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 3: role of agrivoltaics and global environmental regulations (Week 178)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-3 questions and check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

Discuss the role of agrivoltaics in promoting sustainable agriculture and improving the resilience of Indian farmers to climate change.

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QUESTION 2

How can India convert emerging global environmental regulations into an opportunity to enhance its export competitiveness?

QUESTION 1: Discuss the role of agrivoltaics in promoting sustainable agriculture and improving the resilience of Indian farmers to climate change.

Relevance: Agrivoltaics links renewable energy generation with sustainable agricultural practices and climate-resilient farming. It is relevant to GS Paper 3 topics such as agriculture, environmental sustainability, climate change and renewable energy.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— Agrivoltaics is the simultaneous utilisation of agricultural land for crop production and solar power generation using correctly elevated and spaced solar panels.

— It provides India with the opportunity to integrate food security, renewable energy expansion, and farmer income enhancement while increasing resilience to climate-related hazards.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Role of agrivoltaics in sustainable agriculture and climate resilience

— Agrivoltaics allows for the production of food and electricity on the same area, eliminating conflict between agricultural activities and large-scale solar energy projects.

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— Solar panels can control the microclimate beneath them, lowering excessive heat and sun radiation. Depending on crop variety and panel design, they can also protect against drought stress and hail, allowing farmers to manage weather fluctuations.

— Electricity generation adds to crop production’s revenue stream. This can lessen farmers’ reliance on uncertain agricultural returns and help them sustain crop losses due to extreme weather.

— Solar power can minimise reliance on diesel-powered irrigation and purchased electricity, potentially cutting production costs and promoting cleaner agricultural operations.

— Shade from solar panels can minimise direct solar exposure and, in some conditions, reduce soil moisture loss. Integrating agrivoltaics with suitable irrigation, rainwater harvesting, and crop management can help to maximise resource efficiency. However, results vary depending on local conditions and crop requirements.

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— Agrivoltaic projects can generate jobs in solar installation, maintenance, and agricultural services, while also fostering rural entrepreneurship and bolstering the local renewable energy sector.

Conclusion:

— Agrivoltaics can help to make agriculture more climate resilient by combining food production, renewable energy generation, and diverse farm incomes.

— Its success, however, is dependent on scientific crop selection, cost-effective finance, and strong farmer safeguards. A region-specific, farmer-centric approach can aid India’s transition to renewable energy while also advancing sustainable agriculture.

(Sources: Harvesting the Sun, and powering the farm, Farming under solar panels: Can agrivoltaics work in India without hurting crop yields?, Road to energy security passes through our farms, Crops below, solar above: How agrivoltaics can boost farmer income, Farmers need a share of the solar boom)

Points to Ponder

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What challenges could limit its adoption among small and marginal farmers?

Related Previous Year Questions

Describe the various Technology Missions initiated in Indian agriculture and examine their role in food security. (2026)

What is Integrated Farming System? How is it helpful to small and marginal farmers in India? (2022)

QUESTION 2: How can India convert emerging global environmental regulations into an opportunity to enhance its export competitiveness?

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Relevance: Global environmental regulations are reshaping international trade and influencing the competitiveness of export-oriented industries. The topic is relevant to GS Paper 3 areas such as the Indian economy, industrial growth, infrastructure, environmental sustainability and changes in industrial policy.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— Global environmental policies are progressively influencing international trade by relating market access to carbon emissions, product traceability, and sustainability criteria.

— While policies like the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) present obstacles for Indian exporters, they also open up potential for green industrialisation and export diversification.

Body:

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You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Opportunities and measures for India

— To reduce emissions and increase competitiveness in global markets, Indian businesses should implement cleaner manufacturing methods, renewable energy, and energy-efficient processes, particularly in steel and aluminium.

— India can increase its exports of green ammonia, sustainable aviation fuel, low-carbon metals, and renewable energy equipment. Long-term export contracts can help to fund initial investments, establish economies of scale, and enhance domestic industrial skills.

— Affordable technologies for measuring, reporting, and validating emissions can assist exporters in demonstrating their environmental performance. Reliable product-level carbon accounting and traceability can help decrease compliance costs and safeguard exporters against adverse default emissions values.

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— A successful Carbon Credit Trading Scheme can promote industrial decarbonisation. Appropriate carbon pricing and transparent emissions regulations can stimulate greener investments and potentially reduce the carbon costs associated with Indian exports to overseas markets.

— Small firms may lack the resources, technology, and experience required to meet severe environmental standards. Affordable green financing, technical assistance, pooled testing facilities, and emissions-auditing infrastructure can help them stay competitive.

— Investment in renewable energy, green hydrogen, recovered metals, and clean industrial processes might help India create globally competitive supply chains while lowering its future reliance on carbon-intensive production.

Challenges to address — High transition costs — Uniform carbon requirements may ignore differences in past emissions and development needs between industrialised and poor countries. — Limited access to recognised verification services and trustworthy emissions data may disadvantage Indian exporters. — Risk to export competitiveness.

Conclusion:

— India must pursue a dual strategy of defending its interests against discriminatory green trade policies while also advancing domestic decarbonisation.

— By combining clean technology, verifiable emissions accounting, effective carbon markets, and clever trade talks, India can turn environmental compliance into an export competitiveness and long-term industrial growth driver.

(Sources: How to turn overseas green regulation into export advantage, Between India and EU, a carbon gap and an FTA bridge, CBAM isn’t the end, it could be start of a green story, CBAM is a trade barrier. Government must lend exporters a hand)

Points to Ponder

What challenges do carbon-related trade measures pose for India’s export-oriented sectors, particularly MSMEs?

Related Previous Year Question

What is Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS)? What is the potential role of CCUS in tackling climate change? (2025)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 176)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 177)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 176)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 177)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 176)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 177)

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