UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 3: Quantum computing in digital economy and air pollution’s impact on health (Week 176)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-3 questions and check your progress.

🚨As we mark the 3rd anniversary of the UPSC Essentials magazine, we thank our readers for being part of this journey. Your trust, feedback and continued support have shaped the magazine and encouraged us to keep improving with every edition. Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for September 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or write to us at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.🚨

QUESTION 1

Quantum computing presents both an opportunity and a threat to India’s digital economy. Discuss the statement with particular reference to cybersecurity and financial stability.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

QUESTION 2

Air pollution is increasingly recognised as a public health concern beyond respiratory diseases. What is its potential contribution to the cancer burden in India, and suggest preventive measures.

QUESTION 1: Quantum computing presents both an opportunity and a threat to India’s digital economy. Discuss the statement with particular reference to cybersecurity and financial stability.

Relevance: The question links emerging quantum technologies with India’s digital economy and financial infrastructure. It examines the potential applications of quantum computing in research, optimisation and technological innovation. It is relevant to GS Paper III under Science and Technology, cybersecurity and the Indian economy.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

Story continues below this ad

— Quantum computing is a new technology that employs quantum mechanics concepts to tackle complicated problems faster than traditional computers. While technology provides chances for innovation in banking, healthcare, and scientific research, it also has potential hazards to cybersecurity and financial stability.

— As India’s digital economy grows, building quantum capabilities and safeguarding current digital infrastructure becomes increasingly vital.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Opportunities offered by quantum computing

— Quantum computing has the potential to improve portfolio optimization, risk assessment, and understanding of complicated financial markets.

Story continues below this ad

— Advanced computational tools may aid financial organizations in detecting complicated patterns and possibly fraudulent activities.

— It could hasten studies in drug discovery, materials science, and other computationally intensive fields.

— India’s National Quantum Mission is to strengthen domestic capabilities in quantum computing, communication, sensing, and related technologies.

Threats to cybersecurity

— Powerful quantum computers could jeopardize commonly used public-key cryptographic methods like RSA and elliptic-curve cryptography, which enable secure communications, authentication, and digital signatures.

Story continues below this ad

— India’s substantial digital financial infrastructure, which includes UPI, Aadhaar-linked services, and electronic fund transfers, is based on cryptographic techniques that must be secure.

— Malicious actors may acquire encrypted data now and seek to decipher it once sufficiently powerful quantum computers are accessible.

Implications for financial stability

— Compromised authentication and digital signatures may weaken trust in electronic banking and financial transactions.

— Interconnected banks, payment systems, and financial market organizations may spread the impact of a cyberattack throughout the financial system.

Story continues below this ad

— Replacing weak cryptographic systems across traditional financial infrastructure, cloud platforms, and third-party services may necessitate significant investment.

— Smaller financial institutions may have more difficulty acquiring knowledge and modernising their systems, resulting in varying levels of cyber resilience.

Conclusion:

— Quantum computing confronts India with a twofold challenge: maximising its economic and scientific potential while planning for its disruptive implications on cybersecurity.

— A gradual shift to quantum-safe systems, aided by regulatory coordination, indigenous research, and trained labour, will be critical to safeguarding India’s digital economy and financial stability.

Story continues below this ad

(Sources: From ‘quantum-enhanced’ to ‘quantum-safe’: Why banks are preparing in advance for the new big threat, What is the Rs 6,000 crore national quantum mission, and what it means for science in India, As countries race to develop quantum technology, NITI Aayog flags national security risks, ‘India’s digital public infra needs prompt attention for quantum-safe future’: IBM’s Amith Singhee)

Points to Ponder

How can quantum computing threaten existing encryption systems and digital financial transactions?

Related Previous Year Questions

What do you mean by Digital Rupee ? In this context, explain the working and progress of India’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). (2026)

What is the status of digitalization in the Indian economy? Examine the problems faced in this regard and suggest improvements. (2023)

Story continues below this ad

QUESTION 2: Air pollution is increasingly recognised as a public health concern beyond respiratory diseases. What is its potential contribution to the cancer burden in India, and suggest preventive measures.

Relevance: The question connects environmental pollution with the growing public health burden in India. It examines the potential link between long-term exposure to air pollutants and cancer risk. It is relevant to GS Paper III under environmental pollution, health implications and developments in medical science.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— Air pollution is growing as a major public health issue in India, affecting not just respiratory and cardiovascular disorders but also an increased risk of cancer, particularly lung cancer.

Story continues below this ad

— Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) can penetrate deep into the lungs, causing oxidative stress and inflammation, as well as cellular and DNA damage, which may lead to cancer formation.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Potential contribution to the cancer burden

— Long-term exposure to PM2.5 and carcinogenic pollutants may raise the risk of lung cancer, even in nonsmokers. Tobacco usage remains a significant risk factor.

— Lung cancer was responsible for 10.9% of all cancer deaths in India in 2024, with 98,687 deaths. Late diagnosis further diminishes the chances of a favourable outcome.

— Prolonged exposure to air pollution has also been linked to cardiovascular disorders, and new study is looking into its links with cancer and other noncommunicable diseases.

— The AIIMS AIRCARE effort in Delhi-NCR, which began in March 2026, aims to explore the link between long-term PM2.5 exposure and lung cancer, thereby generating India-specific evidence.

Preventive measures

— Reducing emissions from coal-fired power stations, industries, cars, construction activities, and agricultural residue combustion.

— To limit pollution exposure, increase the use of renewable energy, cleaner public transportation, and cleaner household cooking fuels.

— Improve air quality monitoring, enforcing emission restrictions, and implementing coordinated airshed-based pollution control.

— Improve cancer registration, research, and public awareness. Create evidence-based lung cancer screening programs for high-risk populations.

Conclusion:

— India must address air pollution as both an environmental and public health issue. Integrating pollution control with cancer prevention, scientific research, and early detection is critical for minimising preventable sickness and mortality.

(Sources: Lung cancer is India’s deadliest cancer. So why don’t we screen for it?, AIIMS launches initiative to study link between air pollution and lung cancer, How air pollution causes cancer, Going beyond AQI: study shows why toxicity matters in measuring air pollution)

Points to Ponder

What are the major sources of air pollution, and which population groups are particularly vulnerable?

Related Previous Year Question

What are the key features of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) initiated by the government of India? (2020)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 174)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 175)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 174)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 175)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 174)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 175)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.