UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 3: significance of optogenetics and impact of higher crude oil prices (Week 175)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-3 questions and check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

The development of optogenetics represents a shift from merely observing brain activity to experimentally establishing causal relationships between neural circuits and behaviour. Discuss.

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QUESTION 2

How do higher crude oil prices contribute to inflationary pressures in an import-dependent economy like India? Examine the implications for monetary policy and economic growth.

QUESTION 1: The development of optogenetics represents a shift from merely observing brain activity to experimentally establishing causal relationships between neural circuits and behaviour. Discuss.

Relevance: The question is relevant to GS Paper III: Science and Technology, particularly biotechnology and advances in neuroscience. It tests the ability to assess how interdisciplinary technologies can transform modern biomedical research. It covers the application of genetic engineering and light-sensitive proteins to study specific neural circuits.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— Peter Hegemann, Georg Nagel, and Karl Deisseroth were awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries in light-gated ion channels and optogenetics.

— The technology has altered neuroscience by allowing researchers to stimulate specific neurons with light and study the subsequent behavioral effects, rather than just monitor neural activity.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

From observation to causal investigation

— Earlier neuroscience relied heavily on observational and recording techniques to determine relationships between brain activity and behavior. Optogenetics provided a more precise experimental intervention.

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— Hegemann and Nagel discovered channelrhodopsin-2 (ChR2), a light-gated ion channel, while studying the algae Chlamydomonas.

— Genes that encode light-sensitive proteins can be introduced into specific types of cells, causing them to respond to specific wavelengths of light.

— When light is given to the targeted cells, proteins can modify ion flow, so activating or inhibiting neuronal activity.

— Researchers can thus turn specific neurons or circuits on or off and see if a specific behavior changes. This shifts the focus from “which neurons are active when a behavior occurs?” to “does activating or inhibiting these neurons cause the behaviour?”

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The alga Chlamydomonas senses light using its eyespot. When light is sufficiently strong, it swims towards the source. (Photo courtesy: The Nobel Committee) The alga Chlamydomonas senses light using its eyespot. When light is sufficiently strong, it swims towards the source. (Photo courtesy: The Nobel Committee)

Establishing neural circuit–behaviour relationships

— Optogenetics has allowed researchers to study the operation of specific brain circuits involved in pain, social behavior, thirst, food consumption, reward, attention, and memory.

— For example, Deisseroth’s research utilized ChR2 to activate specific neurons and control mouse whisker motions. His research also modified neuronal populations connected with alertness and looked into neurons implicated in terror memories. Reactivating the identified neurons could cause fear-related behavior even when the animal was not exposed to the initial threat. Such tests give more compelling evidence of a causal association between certain brain circuits and behavior than observation alone.

Conclusion:

— Optogenetics has transformed neuroscience from a primarily observational field to one capable of precise experimental intervention. By allowing researchers to disrupt specific neural circuits and watch the effects, it provides a powerful technique of establishing causation and may eventually lead to more tailored treatments for neurological and psychiatric illnesses.

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(Sources: Medicine Nobel goes to scientists who can ‘control brain using light’: What their work is, Nobel Medicine Prize 2026: How three scientists discovered a way to control brain cells with light, http://www.nobelprize.org)

Points to Ponder

What scientific, ethical and clinical challenges could limit its wider application?

Related Previous Year Questions

The Nobel Prize in Physics of 2014 was jointly awarded to Akasaki, Amano and Nakamura for the invention of Blue LEDs in 1990s. How has this invention impacted the everyday life of human beings? (2021)

What is the basic principle behind vaccine development? How do vaccines work? What approaches were adopted by the Indian vaccine manufacturers to produce COVID-19 vaccines? (2022)

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QUESTION 2: How do higher crude oil prices contribute to inflationary pressures in an import-dependent economy like India? Examine the implications for monetary policy and economic growth.

Relevance: The question is relevant to GS Paper III: Indian Economy, particularly inflation, monetary policy and external-sector vulnerabilities. It links crude oil prices with the current account, exchange rate, inflation and economic growth.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— Higher crude oil prices pose a substantial inflationary risk to India, which relies heavily on imported energy.

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— An oil-price shock might thus function as a “external tax” on the Indian economy, influencing pricing, the external sector, and GDP growth.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

How higher crude oil prices fuel inflation?

— Higher global crude prices drive up the cost of fuel, diesel, LPG and other petroleum products. The recent increase in fuel costs has resulted in increased inflation in diesel, petrol, and CNG.

— Costlier diesel and petrol raise transport costs, including fares and the cost of moving agricultural and industrial goods. According to the Indian Express, transport inflation increased substantially as gasoline prices surged.

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— Petroleum products play an essential role in industry, agriculture, logistics, and a variety of other industries. As a result, higher energy costs can affect final product prices.

— Higher oil import costs increase demand for foreign currency, putting pressure on the rupee. A weakening rupee increases the cost of imported items, contributing to imported inflation.

Implications for monetary policy

— The RBI is facing a challenging inflation-growth trade-off. If increasing oil prices cause sustained and widespread inflation, monetary tightening may be required to control demand and keep inflation expectations from becoming entrenched. The RBI’s rate-hiking process operates by increasing borrowing costs, which cools consumption and investment.

— However, monetary policy is constrained in its ability to immediately address a supply-side oil shock. Raising interest rates cannot boost global oil supplies. Excessive tightening may instead impair domestic demand and investment at a time when growth is already hampered by rising input costs. Thus, the RBI must discern between a short oil shock and long-term inflationary impacts.

Implications for economic growth

— India imports more than 88% of its petroleum requirements; persistent price hikes so significantly increase the oil import bill. Higher oil imports may increase the current account deficit and put pressure on the exchange rate.

— Higher fuel and travel expenses diminish a household’s real disposable income and purchasing power. Higher energy costs can put a strain on government budgets, especially where fuel prices are partially sheltered from worldwide fluctuations. The Finance Ministry has warned that continued crude price hikes pose dangers to both the fiscal deficit and the current account balance.

Conclusion:

— For an import-dependent economy, a crude-oil shock affects inflation, the external sector, and growth all at once. The policy issue is not simply to control inflation with higher interest rates, but also to combine calibrated monetary policy with structural reforms that lessen India’s reliance on imported fossil fuels.

(Sources: RBI likely to raise rates: Why inflation, crude and global rates matter, Brent beyond $100: Why oil prices are up again, worry for India, Crude oil price surge amid West Asia stand-off may strain fiscal deficit, current account: Finance ministry, Graphs, Data and Perspectives | June inflation may breach RBI’s 4% target. What’s driving this?)

Points to Ponder

What is the relationship between crude oil prices, the current account and the exchange rate?

Related Previous Year Question

What are the causes of persistent high food inflation in India? Comment on the effectiveness of the monetary policy of the RBI to control this type of inflation. (2024)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 174)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 173)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 174)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 173)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 174)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 173)

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