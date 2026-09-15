UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 3: India’s adoption of artificial intelligence and primary healthcare (Week 172)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-3 questions and check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

India’s growing adoption of artificial intelligence has not been matched by an equivalent capacity to develop frontier AI technologies. Examine the technological and policy constraints behind this gap.

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QUESTION 2

“India’s healthcare challenge is not merely a shortage of doctors, but a shortage of functional healthcare infrastructure.” Discuss with reference to rural and primary healthcare.

QUESTION 1: India’s growing adoption of artificial intelligence has not been matched by an equivalent capacity to develop frontier AI technologies. Examine the technological and policy constraints behind this gap.

Relevance: This question is relevant to GS Paper III under Science and Technology, particularly emerging technologies, artificial intelligence and indigenous technological capabilities. It examines India’s ability to move from being an adopter of AI applications to a developer of frontier technologies. It is important for understanding the challenges to India’s global technological competitiveness and strategic autonomy.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— Artificial intelligence is evolving as a multipurpose technology with applications ranging from productivity and employment to scientific research, cybersecurity, and defence. India has built a robust digital ecosystem and is increasingly adopting AI applications, but its potential to construct frontier AI models is limited by insufficient computer capacity, infrastructure, and regulatory support.

— India’s AI difficulty is thus not a lack of talent or applications, but rather a lack of the resources needed to compete at the frontier level.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Technological constraints

— Frontier AI development is strongly reliant on large-scale computing capacity. The IndiaAI Mission has a pool of 45,000 GPUs, however the 4,096 GPUs provided to Sarvam AI for training its flagship model are far lower than the processing scale employed by leading frontier models. This results in a structural disadvantage that cannot be easily addressed through software innovation alone.

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— India’s potential to create frontier models is ultimately dependent on availability to cutting-edge computing infrastructure and powerful electronic equipment. The lack of adequate domestic capability in the larger technological hardware ecosystem increases reliance on overseas suppliers.

— Several massive data centers are being built in India, although the article emphasises that these facilities are largely meant to serve global firms. Their geographical presence in India does not necessarily imply that computing resources are available to Indian researchers and AI firms.

— India has a thriving startup environment producing AI applications, but there is still a gap between building applications on current foundation models and inventing foundational/frontier models. This distinction is critical because frontier AI has important implications in scientific research, cyber security, and defence.

Policy constraints

— India has frequently been pushed to focus on AI applications rather than competing on the frontier. While an application-led strategy can provide immediate economic gains, excessive reliance on foreign foundation models may expose India to technical dependence.

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— The current national compute pool is insufficient for ongoing frontier-model development. As a result, public policy must approach computer capability as a critical technical infrastructure, not just a commercial resource.

— Large data centers have significant environmental impacts. Their energy and resource requirements may impose expenses on local communities. As a result, boosting India’s compute capacity must be complemented by suitable environmental safeguards rather than pursuing capacity increase alone.

— India’s policy dilemma extends beyond generating more powerful models. AI can also enable sophisticated hacks, fraud, misinformation, and manipulation. The Finance Minister recently called artificial intelligence as a “double-edged sword,” emphasising the importance of balancing technical innovation with responsible governance and security protections.

Conclusion:

— India cannot afford to be just an efficient adopter of AI produced overseas. Frontier AI will have a growing impact on economic competitiveness, scientific discovery, cybersecurity, and strategic power.

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— India thus needs a dual strategy: utilise AI extensively throughout the economy while also investing in sovereign compute, hardware, research, and frontier-model capabilities.

(Sources: India is facing a tech crisis. But it can still catch up, AI a double edge sword, capable of even influencing electoral outcomes: FM Sitharaman, China wants to create a BRICS open-source AI ecosystem. Where does India fit?, BRICS Summit is a moment for India to push for a global AI governance framework)

Points to Ponder

What distinguishes AI adoption from frontier AI development?

How do high costs, infrastructure constraints and limited private investment restrict indigenous AI research?

Related Previous Year Question

What is agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) ? Explain its working. Describe its applications with suitable examples. Discuss the advantages, risks and challenges associated with agentic AI systems. (2026)

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QUESTION 2: “India’s healthcare challenge is not merely a shortage of doctors, but a shortage of functional healthcare infrastructure.” Discuss with reference to rural and primary healthcare.

Relevance: This question is relevant to GS Paper III under Health, with focus on healthcare infrastructure, medical manpower and equitable access to healthcare. It examines the gap between the expansion of medical education and actual healthcare delivery, particularly in rural and primary healthcare systems. It is important for assessing India’s progress towards universal, affordable and accessible healthcare.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— India’s healthcare expansion has resulted in a significant increase in medical college enrolment, hospital capacity, and health-insurance coverage. However, the increase in medical personnel has not been accompanied by enough public healthcare capacity, particularly at the rural and primary levels.

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— According to the Parliamentary Standing Committee report, a 70-80% expert scarcity at rural Community Health Centres (CHCs) and 17,788 building-less sub-centres.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Why is the challenge beyond shortage of doctors?

— Although India now has roughly 818 medical colleges and 1,28,875 undergraduate medical seats, doctors are still concentrated in better-served metropolitan and private hospitals. Thus, increasing the availability of doctors does not guarantee rural access.

— Building-less sub-centres, insufficient facilities, and a lack of medicines and diagnostic services erode the initial point of contact between citizens and the health system. A recent Indian Express story on West Bengal, for example, showed a lack of medical staff, basic drugs, and facilities throughout the public health sector.

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— Rural CHCs are meant to provide a link between primary care and district hospitals, but huge specialist vacancies jeopardise their referral role.

— Even in the presence of expensive medical equipment, staffing, maintenance, and operational resource limitations might result in capacity being underutilised. The experience of Delhi’s State Cancer Institute, where expensive technology was purportedly left unused due to staff shortages, exemplifies this broader issue.

— Primary healthcare cannot work independently. Patients in need of specialised care require well-equipped community health centers and district hospitals, as well as dependable referral and transportation services. Connected referral services can be improved by strengthening district hospitals and implementing digital technology and telehealth.

What can be done? — The issue is especially critical because primary healthcare is more than just a cure. It offers preventative treatment, early detection, maternity and child health services, management of noncommunicable diseases, and community-level surveillance. Primary healthcare requires increased funding and stronger frontline human resources, such as ASHAs and multipurpose health workers. — Increase public health spending, focusing on primary and rural healthcare. — Strengthen the entire three-tier structure — sub-centers/PHCs, CHCs, and district hospitals — rather than concentrating solely on tertiary facilities and medical colleges. — Maintain a functional infrastructure, which includes medicines, diagnostics, electricity, maintenance, and qualified technicians. — Improve referral systems via telemedicine, digital health platforms, and dependable patient transportation. — Reduce out-of-pocket costs by increasing the availability and quality of publicly funded primary and secondary care.

Conclusion:

— India’s healthcare crisis is therefore basically a capacity-and-distribution problem, rather than a doctor-number problem. Expanding medical education must be complemented by investments in functioning primary care, rural infrastructure, drugs, diagnostics, specialists, and referral networks. A stronger publicly funded primary-care system can make healthcare more accessible, inexpensive, and equitable, while reducing reliance on private providers.

(Sources: Our healthcare boom hides a public-system deficit, Union Budget 2026: Why primary healthcare deserves more funds, CAG flags acute staff shortages, drug shortages in Bengal’s public health system, Need for climate sensitive, locally responsive healthcare systems: Dr Soumya Swaminathan)

Points to Ponder

What are the major infrastructural and human-resource deficiencies in rural and primary healthcare?

Related Previous Year Question

The increase in life expectancy in the country has led to newer health challenges in the community. What are those challenges and what steps need to be taken to meet them? (2022)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 170)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 171)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 170)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 171)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 170)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 171)

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