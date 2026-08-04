UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 3: Expansion of nuclear power in India and role of Quantum Computing in healthcare (Week 166)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-3 to check your progress.

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The expansion of nuclear power in India demands reforms beyond fuel availability. What are the institutional, regulatory and technological challenges in achieving India’s nuclear power targets?

QUESTION 2

Discuss how AI and Quantum Computing can transform healthcare research, particularly in the development of personalised cancer vaccines.

QUESTION 1: The expansion of nuclear power in India demands reforms beyond fuel availability. What are the institutional, regulatory and technological challenges in achieving India’s nuclear power targets?

Relevance: Nuclear energy is central to India’s strategy for ensuring energy security, achieving net-zero emissions, and meeting rising electricity demand. The topic integrates issues of science and technology, infrastructure, energy policy, and governance, making it highly relevant for GS-3. It also has linkages with recent policy initiatives on nuclear expansion, SMRs, and international civil nuclear cooperation.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— India has set an ambitious objective of increasing installed nuclear power capacity from 8.78 GW to 100 GW by 2047.

— Achieving this goal will necessitate reforms that go far beyond assured uranium supply, affecting institutions, regulation, technology, and industry capacities.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Challenges in achieving India’s nuclear power targets

— The proposed fleet-mode expansion of reactors poses a substantial burden on the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL), which must simultaneously carry out numerous large-scale reactor projects. Even with Australian uranium, India must establish diversified procurement practices and keep strategic stocks to withstand geopolitical upheavals and supply-chain shocks.

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— Because strategic and security-sensitive elements of the nuclear fuel cycle remain under government control, private engagement must be accompanied by rigorous scrutiny. Imported uranium must continue to comply with IAEA safeguards as well as tracking and accounting standards outlined in bilateral agreements.

— The simultaneous deployment of numerous 700 MWe indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) necessitates significant manufacturing capacity, skilled labour, and effective project execution. India is supporting SMRs for steel plants, cement industries, and AI data centers, but these technologies will require ongoing study, demonstration, and commercialisation.

— India’s uranium ore is relatively low-grade, which raises extraction costs and environmental control requirements, making diverse imports strategically vital.

Conclusion:

— Australia’s uranium exports contribute to India’s long-term fuel security; however, fuel supply alone cannot meet the target of 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047. This goal will require strong institutions, an effective regulatory architecture, new reactor technology, capable commercial engagement, and unwavering devotion to safety, security, and international safeguards.

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(Sources: Australian uranium fuels next phase in India’s n-programme, UPSC Key: Kudankulam)

Points to Ponder

What technological challenges are associated with reactor construction, localisation, and deployment of advanced reactors such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)?

Related Previous Year Question

The fusion energy programme in India has steadily evolved over the past few decades. Mention India’s contributions to the international fusion energy project International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER). What will be the implications of the success of this project for the future of global energy? (2025)

QUESTION 2: Discuss how AI and Quantum Computing can transform healthcare research, particularly in the development of personalised cancer vaccines.

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Relevance: UPSC focuses on emerging technologies and their societal applications, particularly in health and innovation. The topic also aligns with India’s National Quantum Mission, IndiaAI Mission, and the growing emphasis on precision medicine and indigenous Research and Development.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— The convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing (QC) marks a significant advance in healthcare research.

— Researchers at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) have taken an early step by using a photonic quantum computer to improve how an AI model designs peptides, which help the immune system recognise diseased or infected cells.

Body:

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You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

What is a quantum computer? — A quantum computer differs from a normal or classical computer mainly in the way it is built and operates. While the latter uses bits (basic unit of classical information) that are either 0 or 1, a quantum computer uses qubits (fundamental unit of quantum information) that can be both at the same time. A photonic quantum computer uses individual light particles, or photons, as qubits to encode and process information.

How can AI and quantum computing transform healthcare research?

— AI can analyse genetic and tumour data to discover immunological targets particular to the tumour. Quantum computing allows for the investigation of far more peptide combinations than traditional computing. The hybrid AI-quantum technique enhances the discovery of immune peptides for patients with unusual HLA types, making cancer vaccines more personalised and effective.

— Quantum computing can solve exceedingly complicated optimisation and simulation problems that traditional computers cannot handle. Quantum technologies offer potential uses in personal treatment and vaccine production, allowing for speedier scientific discovery.

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— Quantum computing enhances AI by managing computationally complex biological models, increasing the efficiency of precision medicine.

— India’s National Quantum Mission, as well as initiatives like Quantum Valley, aim to develop research infrastructure, business collaborations, and skilled labour for healthcare and biotechnology applications.

Conclusion:

— The combination of AI and Quantum Computing has the potential to improve healthcare by enabling precision treatment, speeding up biological discovery, and boosting personalised cancer vaccine development. By investing in research, talent, and innovation ecosystems, India can use frontier technologies to improve public health and technological competitiveness.

(Source: Can quantum computing make AI better at designing cancer vaccines? A scientist explains, India has large gap to bridge in quantum capabilities, Explained: From cutting-edge tech research to jobs, what Andhra Pradesh’s new Quantum Valley project aims for, Quantum Valley: Inside India’s ambition to lead the next computing revolution)

Points to Ponder

Read about IndiaAI Mission and National Quantum Mission

Infrastructural challenges in adopting AI and Quantum Computing

Related Previous Year Question

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Introduce the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI). How does AI help clinical diagnosis? Do you perceive any threat to privacy of the individual in the use of AI in healthcare? (2023)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 164)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 165)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 164)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 165)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 165)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 164)

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